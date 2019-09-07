PROVIDENCE – The Providence Friars have landed their first verbal commitment from the Class of 2020.
Visiting the PC campus on an official visit, Alyn Breed took to his Instagram page on Saturday night to announce his intention to join the Friars beginning next season. A 6-foot-3 shooting guard from Georgia, Breed via Instagram was wearing a No. 10 Friar jersey with head coach Ed Cooley standing next to him and putting his arm on Breed’s shoulder. Also pictured was PC assistant coach Ivan Thomas.
Breed’s commitment was also confirmed via the Instagram page of PC sophomore David Duke, who urged Friar fans to show the newest member of the program some love.
Instant playing time is one of the carrots that Cooley is dangling before 2020 recruits such as Breed, who is scheduled to conclude his high school career at Florida’s IMG Academy, where recent Friar staff addition Bob Walsh was based prior to returning to PC. With Emmitt Holt, Maliek White, Kalif Young, Luwane Pipkins, and Alpha Diallo set to depart after this coming season, Cooley had his staff have, at the moment, as many five scholarships to fill.
After Breed’s pledge on Saturday night, the number of scholarships is now down to four.
