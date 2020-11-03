LINCOLN — This time, the reigning Division II champion Lincoln High boys soccer team left little doubt about who the best D-II squad is in the Valley.
After playing a pair of one-goal thrillers – including last season’s D-II final – with neighboring North Smithfield, the undefeated Lions rode their stars to one of the most impressive displays of the season.
Junior forward Thomas Corcoran netted a pair of goals off of corner kicks – including a 24th-minute goal directly from the corner – while junior midfielder Thomas Zhao added two goals and an assist and junior holding midfielder Jordan Furtado delivered a goal and an assist in a 6-0 victory over the shocked Northmen on a blustery Monday night at Ferguson Field.
“We’ve played tight games with them every single year for the last four years, but today the offense really clicked,” Lincoln coach John D’Aloisio said. “We have some talented players up top and they clicked. I was concerned because they came out really hard, but we scored on a couple of set pieces and that got us going.”
“I think what’s happening this year is we have a lot of chemistry between the older kids and the younger kids and we all work hard together in practice,” Corcoran said. “That’s why we’re succeeding so much. This game shows that all that hard work in practice pays. Beating them 6-0 is crazy, I did not expect that, but it’s one of the best games we’ve played against this team.”
North Smithfield (1-2-1 Division II) can’t win the II-North title and secure the home quarterfinal that comes with it, but the Northmen can still clinch a playoff position with a victory over Burrillville Saturday night at Veterans Memorial Field. North Smithfield coach Eric Korytkowski had a very simple message after Monday’s game – forget what happened and get ready for the Broncos.
“Some days you just don’t play well,” Korytkowski said. “We had a goal called back and we hit a crossbar and a post – it’s one of those days that just happens. You can’t get upset about it. There’s nothing you can pinpoint that we didn’t do well, it was everything. We need to erase this from our memory bank because there’s nothing I can say to these kids that they don’t already know about our performance today.”
Lincoln (4-0 Division II) can clinch the II-North title and a home quarterfinal at Ferguson Field with a victory Saturday when they travel up Old River Road to take on struggling Mount St. Charles.
The big question going into Monday’s game was could the Northmen – fresh off solid performances in non-league games last week against Wheeler and Scituate – put a shot past sophomore Oskar Caldarone, who held the Northmen scoreless in last season’s D-II final and the first meeting this season in October.
North Smithfield nearly put a shot past the sophomore in the 12th minute when senior Aidan Beauchemin broke in on goal. With a defender on his hip, Beauchemin toe-poked a shot that glanced off of the crossbar and out of play for a goal kick.
That shot would’ve tied the game because three minutes earlier Zhao played a short corner for Corcoran. After dribbling past a defender, Corcoran curled a shot into the net from inside the box. His next goal was even more impressive because in the 24th minute he used a strong north wind to curl a corner kick directly into the net.
“I planned to do that and the wind really helped,” said Corcoran, who also scored a goal directly off a corner kick against West Warwick last season. “I saw the goalie was outside the six-yard box, so I just let that one rip.”
The game was essentially over five minutes later when senior midfielder Dylan Balon earned his first career point when he headed a 50-50 ball in the box right into the path of Furtado, who ripped a shot from close range past Cam Ferra. The goal was a just reward for a player who D’Aloisio believes is the biggest reason the Lions are playing so well with just one senior on the roster.
“With all the goals we’ve scored, there’s one player who makes it all possible and that’s really Jordan Furtado,” D’Aloisio said. “He plays out of position. He’s typically a forward, but he’s a captain and will do whatever you tell him. He plays in the middle and if he wasn’t playing that role, none of this would be possible. He’s just so selfless and does the dirty work.”
Furtado made his presence felt again when last season’s hero in the D-II final, Zhao, received a pass from the junior and made it 4-0 in the 34th minute. Zhao scored again in the 46th minute and then sophomore Tanyon Fox netted his first career varsity goal to finish the scoring in the 59th minute.
North Smithfield put a shot past Caldarone in the 62nd minute, but the goal off a corner kick was called back because of obstruction. The Northmen hit the crossbar again and the post in the final minute.
“We just have to shake this off and get back to work,” Korytkowski said. “I won’t even talk about the game tomorrow at practice. We’ll just start over again and get ready for Burrillville.”
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.