In Dual, Friars land first Class of 2023 prospect

PROVIDENCE – Garwey Dual was gaining substantial traction on the college basketball recruiting circuit and the Providence Friars had taken notice.
Measuring 6-foot-5, Dual has earned high marks for his ability to set the tempo defensively and get into the paint and either finish for himself or dish off to a teammate. There are parts of his game that remind some of former Friar great Kris Dunn.
“His strengths are getting to the rim and finding guys off the collapse,” said Mike Saunders, Dual’s AAU coach with the George Hill All-Indy program. “He always wants to guard the best kid on the opposite team.”
With that as the background, it’s easy to understand why Ed Cooley wanted to get involved and move fast on a Top-100 prospect who originally hails from Houston before moving to Indianapolis in advance of the 2021-22 high school season. You see the rankings and the videos on YouTube, hence what prompted Providence associate head coach Jeff Battle to reach out to Saunders concerning Dual.
“In a matter of 24 hours, it went from Coach Battle inquiring to Coach Cooley saying he wanted this kid,” said Saunders.
After a full-court press that spanned the past month-and-a-half, Dual on Sunday supplied Cooley and the Friars with the program’s first verbal commitment among the high school Class of 2023. The pledge came days after Dual took an official visit to the Providence campus where his hosts were incoming Friar freshmen Quante Berry and Jayden Pierre.
“When I went on the visit and saw how everything was, I just liked it all. That sealed the deal,” said Dual when reached Sunday night. “I saw [Cooley] treat everyone with respect. Everything about it felt like a family.”
From moving from the heart of Texas to Hoosier Country, Dual is used to life moving at an accelerated clip. A senior-to-be at Carmel High, Dual felt the signals being sent out by Cooley were too tempting to ignore.
“I never thought a big school like that would be interested in me,” said Dual.
“If the head coach wants you, you really want to look at it pretty seriously,” said Saunders. “Cooley was telling Garwey that he was special and an unbelievable talent.”
Dual went on an unofficial visit to Butler the Monday before heading to Providence for an official visit a few days later. He participated in team camps at Ohio State and Indiana. Schools from the far west and deep south had expressed intrigue. Had the 17-year-old waited until the July period, Saunders believed schools would have been tripping over themselves in the quest to establish a relationship.
“He was being recognized as one of the best guards in the country and Cooley saw the potential in him,” noted Saunders. “He had SEC schools ready to offer him.”
Between the visit to Butler and flying out to Providence, Saunders did his homework on Cooley. Casting a wide net, Saunders couldn’t find a single chink in the PC coach’s armor.
“I kid you not. I probably talked to 20 coaches in a span of three days. I asked, ‘How was Coach Cooley?’ Every coach said that he was a great man and a great guy. No one said a negative thing,” said Saunders. “I told Cooley that he doesn’t realize how much respect he has from his peers and how they admire him from a distance. That’s big nowadays.”
As Dual continues to write his own story, he does so full of confidence that he made the correct call to slam the brakes on his recruitment. He’s currently in Colorado trying out for a spot on the Team USA 17U team. An ankle injury has slowed him a bit but he hopes to get back on the court soon and resume his quest of landing a roster spot.
“I believe versatility is the key to everything, especially when you’re playing basketball,” said Dual. “Usually when I feel something is good for me … I just went and did it. I’m not big on waiting around or beating around the bush. I felt [PC] was for me and I seized the opportunity.”
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.