The time has come for two area high school football teams to swing back into action after an unexpected bye week was built into the schedule.
For different reasons, Shea and Woonsocket did not take the field last weekend. The Raiders were scheduled to host Cranston West before the Falcons informed their opponent of a COVID concern within their program. In the case of the Villa Novans, the much-awaited return to games that actually count was extended a bit longer after it was revealed that a WHS player had tested positive.
Woonsocket was planning to hit the road to face defending Division I Super Bowl champion Central. Per RIIL guidelines, Woonsocket-Central and Cranston West-Shea are recognized as “no contests.” Neither Central nor Shea were granted forfeit wins.
In some respects, it feels like the Raiders and Novans are beginning anew. Shea’s last game was Sept. 10, a 17-0 nonleague win against Moses Brown. Woonsocket’s wait has been even longer. The Novans haven’t faced someone in a different color jersey since squaring off against Tolman on Sept. 3, a scoreless game that was recognized as an Injury Fund contest.
This week, the Raiders and Novans find themselves in the same proverbial boat. The challenge of knocking off the rust with the D-I league opener on tap for both is very real. Shea heads to East Providence for a Friday 6:30 p.m. kickoff. Saturday at 1 p.m., Woonsocket welcomes Cranston East to Barry Field.
“Obviously, the kids were disappointed about not playing last week, as all high school kids would be. You prep all week and get ready for a game, but it’s nobody’s fault. Unfortunately, things are the way they are right now,” said Shea head coach Dino Campopiano. “Now we’ve got to focus back in and get ready for another game. They’re young adults and have to bounce back and they will.”
For Campopiano and his coaching staff, a premium was placed on keeping the Shea players on task. At the very least, the Raiders went through a normal preparation week. There was just no game to see if all that hard work would pay off.
“As far as we were concerned, the game [versus Cranston West] was still on until it wasn’t on,” said Campopiano. “There was still a possibility that we might play [this past] Sunday night. We were ready to go until we weren’t.
“You want to get out there so you can get better and better. With any sport, the more you play, the better you get,” added the Shea coach. “Now we’ve got to get back at it.”
The Townies had a scheduled bye week, hence the Raiders only had one game tape to review in preparation for Friday night. East Providence dropped a 7-6 nonleague decision to Barrington on Sept. 10.
“They’re kind of in the same situation we are. Maybe it will help us. Maybe it will hurt us,” said Campopiano. “Maybe they’ll come out in something that we’re not prepared for.”
At Woonsocket, the players returned to the practice field this past Monday following a 10-day quarantine period.
“It’s almost like we’re starting from scratch,” said WHS head coach Charlie Bibeault. “It’s frustrating, but you’ve got to roll with the punches. I thought we outplayed our expectations against Tolman. We thought we hung with them and it was a positive sign, then the rug gets pulled out from under you.
“As a coaching staff, you’ve got to keep the kids in the right mindset … stay positive and keep pushing,” added Bibeault.
Inside the locker room, you’ll find a still-running tally of how many days have passed since Woonsocket’s win over Cumberland on Thanksgiving Day 2019. By Saturday, it’ll be up to 464 days. The Novans did not participate in this past spring’s “Fall II” season.
“These kids know exactly how long it’s been,” said Bibeault.
Cranston East is in search of its first win of any kind, having dropped a nonleague contest to Coventry (14-6) and last week’s D-I opener against Bishop Hendricken (39-0).
Now let’s look at the other are games that are on tap over the next two days:
Friday
6 p.m. – Mount Hope at Lincoln
The schedule makers gifted the Lions with two straight home games to open league play. After facing the Huskies, the Lions have only one home game the rest of the way. Similar to Lincoln, Mount Hope lost its D-II opener.
6 p.m. – EWG/Prout Co-op at Davies Tech
The co-op team from the southern part of the state will be making the trek to Pariseau Field to contend with a Davies outfit that’s looking to get the better of a Division IV opponent for the second straight week. EWG/Prout is also 1-0 in league play.
6:30 p.m. – North Smithfield/MSC Co-op at Johnston
For the Northmen/Mounties, it’s about turning the page after last week’s 41-0 loss to Chariho in D-III action. The Panthers are on Game 3 of a four-game homestand that has been highlighted by a non-league win over Lincoln and a league triumph over Toll Gate.
7 p.m. – Central Falls/BVP Co-op at Middletown
Both teams are 0-2 and 0-1 in league play. In short, something has to give.
7 p.m. – St. Raphael at Coventry
The Saints are on the road for the second straight week, this time taking on last year’s D-III champ that bumped up to D-II for this season. St. Raphael has yet to allow more than a touchdown in either game.
Saturday
Noon – South Kingstown at Burrillville
This is another matchup of teams where each comes in with an 0-1 mark in league play. Burrillville lost its D-I opener at North Kingstown while the Rebels fell at home to Portsmouth. How the Broncos deal with South Kingstown senior Ryan Hazard could go a long in settling the outcome.
1:30 p.m. – Cumberland at La Salle
The Clippers survived last week’s D-I opener against East Greenwich. Now comes a test against a La Salle team that historically has never been shy when it comes to lighting up the scoreboard.
5 p.m. – Tolman at Barrington
The Tigers got off on the right foot in Division II with a road win at West Warwick. Next up is a matchup against the defending D-II Super Bowl champs who happened to bounce Tolman from last year’s playoffs.
