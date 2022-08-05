WESTERLY — The time has come to reference Max Jackson in historic terms.
Samuel Neild Jr. I.W. Patterson Jr. George Conrad. Robert Loud. Tom Cunningham. Bruce Morin. Dick Moeller. Brad Faxon. Brad Valois. Patrick Welch. Each one captured the RIGA Junior Amateur title in consecutive years. It’s also the company now kept by Jackson after the Cumberland native and Pawtucket Country Club product capped off a banner week here at Winnapaug Country Club with a leave-no-traces display during Friday’s championship match.
With seven birdies and one eagle, Jackson punctuated his second straight Junior Am title with a 5&3 win over Wannamoisett product/rising Barrington senior Cole Vieira, who was more than a worthy challenger despite what the final score may suggest.
For Jackson, he can now call himself a two-time Junior Amateur champion. It’s a feeling that he’s already familiar with after achieving back-to-back RIIL individual crowns earlier this spring. To be mentioned in the same breath as Faxon and Welch, who was a four-time Junior Am winner, is a badge of honor that Jackson takes quite seriously.
“To be compared to those guys is an honor,” said Jackson. “Hopefully I can follow in a similar step [as Welch] and get into a good Division I college and have a career like he’s having. What he’s doing is amazing.”
The question heading into the week was whether anyone else in the field could catch Jackson. Rocco Biafore gave it a good bid during Thursday’s semifinal round and Vieira was within striking distance at two-down entering the back nine Friday.
Still, it was going to take a special performance to top the state’s top teenage golfer. From his six-under 66 during Monday’s stroke-play round to the round-closing birdie on the par-five No. 15 that ended Friday’s match against Viera, the zone that Jackson was in was a sight to behold.
“Mentally and physically, it was demanding with this heat,” said Jackson, “but this is some of the best golf that I’ve played in a while. People will say [Winnapaug] is easy and short, but 8-under through 15 holes, that’s pretty good.”
Finding harmony with the flat stick was the key to Jackson’s round on Friday. He opened with a birdie and an eagle (on the par-five No. 2) before collecting back-to-back birdies on Nos. 4 and 5.
“I knew if I gave myself good looks that I would make the majority of them,” said Jackson.
Still, the door was open for Vieira to make a move. Jackson made the turn at five-under but thanks to a rare three-putt on No. 9 by the rising junior at La Salle, Viera was still in contention heading to the 10th tee.
“He shot [three-under] 33 on the front and this week, that was good enough to be tied or even be in front,” said Jackson. “He didn’t give me any holes. It was a good match. Cole played well.”
Jackson assumed control of the match when he stuck his approach shot on No. 10 to within five feet of the hole. Standing 20 feet away from the water hazard, he swung a pitching wedge from 120 yards out that ended up hitting the flagstick.
“Cutting it a little close there,” said Jackson. “Going three-up was huge there, especially since we were on the back nine.”
A bogey by Vieira on the par-four No. 11 helped Jackson surge to four-up before the pair halved the next three holes. An errant tee shot by Vieira on the par-five No. 15 ultimately spelled curtains as Jackson got on the green in two shots.
Next up for Jackson is the club championship at Pawtucket CC where he’ll square off against his father Gregg on Sunday. The next day, he’ll head to Manchester, Vt. for the New England Junior Amateur.
In the girls’ RIGA Junior Am, Kylie Eaton ran into a tough opponent as the Kirkbrae Country Club product fell to Olivia Williams, 6&5. Eaton bested Williams to win last year’s Junior Am.
Williams was four-up heading to the back as she shot minus-three 33 compared to Eaton’s plus-one 37.
“It seems whoever is better that day takes home the trophy,” said Eaton, who’s preparing for her senior year at Moses Brown. “She was a lot better than me today.”
