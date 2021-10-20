CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland boys soccer team knew it wasn’t going to get many scoring chances against undefeated La Salle Wednesday night, so the Clippers knew they needed to make the most of their opportunities.
After failing to create all that much in the first half, the Clippers controlled the first 10 minutes of the second half and had two splendid chances in front of Dante Figueira’s net. One fell to the players the Clippers wanted on the ball in front of the net – forward Jacob Lopes – and the other was a half chance on the right side of the box.
Cumberland failed to take advantage of both chances and they were eventually made to pay for the wastefulness. La Salle sophomore – and Cumberland resident – Max Jackson scored the game-winning goal with seven minutes left in the first half and the reigning state golf champ added a superb left-footed effort with three minutes remaining in a 3-0 Division I win at Tucker Field.
“We just lack a little bit of scoring and that’s a problem over the years for Cumberland,” Clipper second-year coach Larry Lopes said. “My son, [assistant coach] Trevor, and I were talking to another coach the other day about this. It’s just a lack of scoring punch. If we took those chances in the first couple minutes of the second half, this could’ve been a different game.”
Cumberland (6-5-3 Division I) only has one game remaining in the regular season and it won’t be an easy one because reigning state champion South Kingstown, which is battling rival North Kingstown for second place in the division, comes to Tucker Field Tuesday night. Cumberland will likely host a preliminary-round game and they could’ve even hosted a quarterfinal with a little more consistency.
The Clippers haven’t won or lost two games in a row all season. They own impressive wins over Tolman and Central Falls, but also frustrating defeats to Moses Brown and Wheeler. Lopes said the biggest issue his team is dealing with is trying to find replacements for injured midfielders Ryan Ledoux and Faris Dalou.
“Losing those two guys broke us down a little bit because those guys controlled the ball in the midfield and I had to change the lineup a lot,” Lopes said. “Going forward, the playoffs, it’s all about how the ball bounces. If we can get those lucky breaks and if we stay healthy, maybe the return of some of those guys will be the spark that gets us going in the playoffs.”
La Salle (12-0-1 Division I) was coming off its first dropped points of the season when talented Central Falls held the Rams to a 1-1 draw last week at Macomber Stadium. The Rams rely on senior forward Michael Hofstetter to control the game and Lopes said he relied on his top defender, Dan Gryzbacz, to control the Ram.
Even though La Salle had the far better chances in the opening 30 minutes, the Clippers were comfortable in a scoreless game. Everything changed in the 33rd minute on an innocuous throw-in right in front of the Clipper bench. The ball eventually made it into the Clipper box and Jackson put a shot past goalie Andrew Farley (11 saves) from a tight angle for the game-winning goal.
“It was a weak goal to give up,” Lopes said. “We knew they were going to come at us with a lot of pressure, so we just told the kids to settle down, relax and play soccer.”
Cumberland had its best chances in the first 10 minutes of the second half, but it was the Rams who scored next to kill the game off. Junior forward Jubril Barngbala scored in the 69th minute and then Jackson scored against eight minutes later.
“We were in the game for a long time and then the second goal broke our back,” Lopes said. “It goes back to the Wheeler game and back to the Barrington game. Even the other day against Moses Brown, we start off slow and fall down by three and score two to get back into the game. The lack of scoring is just what we’re missing.”
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.