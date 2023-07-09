Jared Cardoso’s dream was to be the baseball coach at Cumberland High. Last month he guided the Clippers to their first state title in 30 years

CUMBERLAND — Jared Cardoso always dreamed of being the head baseball coach at his alma mater, Cumberland High School.
But, beyond his personal aspirations, Cardoso simply wanted to see the Clippers succeed because it brought pride to a town that cares about baseball more than any other sport.
Cardoso thought he was going to land his dream job going in the 2015 season when he was one of two finalists for the position along with another teacher, Smithfield High grad and former UMass player Andy Tuetken. Because of his high-school coaching experience, Tuetken was selected and a dejected Cardoso had to make a choice:
He could go back and be an assistant to his father, Steve, on a loaded North Cumberland Middle School team or he could swallow his pride for the betterment of Cumberland baseball and help Tuetken guide a program that was on the precipice of competing for a state title.
“I didn’t know Andy because he had only been in the system for a year of two and he was teaching in a program called ALP [Alternative Learning Plan] and we didn’t interact much,” said Cardoso, who is a math teacher. “We had open house the night I found out I didn’t get the job. I just loved that group of kids I coached in middle school and I asked Andy about coming on as a pitching coach. I’ve never been too much of an ego guy, but it hurt a little bit. It didn’t hurt as much as I love coaching and I love coaching kids.”
Tuetken, who was the Smithfield JV coach at the time, knew if a loaded Cumberland team led by current Giants Triple-A reliever Chris Wright, Josh Brodeur, Jake Rockefeller, Ty Calabro and Kyle Opiekun was going to reach the state final, Cardoso needed to be part of the staff.
“At that point, it was about giving the student-athletes the best chance to be successful,” Tuetken said. “It was a testament to him that he accepted the position because he could’ve easily let the emotion of the situation get in the way and leave me on my own. He took the assistant role and was incredible in helping us achieve what we did.”
Cardoso proved to be an excellent pitching coach for Tuetken over five seasons, which included a trip to the state championship series in 2015 when the Clippers nearly knocked off Bishop Hendricken, but fell in extra innings in Game 3. The fiery Tuetken never won fewer than 10 games during his time at Tucker Field, but he stepped down prior to the 2021 season so he could take part his two daughters’ journey through youth sports.
Unlike in 2015, there was only one choice to be the next Cumberland coach and Cardoso – for the first time in his decade-long coaching career – finally had the chance to put his indelible mark on a program. And he was doing it in the only place he ever called home.
“I wear [a Cumberland baseball t-shirt] with so much pride,” Cardoso said. “My parents were born and raised in Cumberland and this is my life. This is how I was brought up. My parents are local people and they love this town. I’m where I want to be. Baseball and the town of Cumberland mean everything to me.”
Cardoso had seen so much baseball success in town in the last two decades – five Little League state titles, two Little League New England titles, nine American Legion state titles, a 2016 Northeast Region Legion title and two RIPCOA state titles – but Cumberland High hadn’t won the big one since Cardoso was an infant.
That finally changed last month when senior All-State pitcher Michael Bradshaw and a determined group of Clippers won two straight games against No. 1 Bishop Hendricken and then defeated No. 2 La Salle in a three-game series to win the program’s first state title in 30 years.
“I thought I was going to cry more after we won,” Cardoso said. “I still get emotional about it, but the sheer exhaustion was where the emotion was. It’s hard to put into words what we accomplished. It’s been an absolute dream to get there. I’ll get a text from someone in the next few days that says ‘Can you believe we did that?’”
“When I see that Jared is up there with some of these unbelievable coaches who have won state titles, as a father, the pride in my heart’s bursting,” said Steve Cardoso, a 1982 graduate of Cumberland High. “As a coach, I respect him so much. It’s about the hard work that he and his staff put in to get to that point. Jared did it his way.”
BORN TO COACH
Jared Cardoso isn’t the first member of his family to lead Cumberland High to a baseball state title. That honor belongs to his mother’s uncle, Ed Hogan, who led the Clippers to the 1976 state title where they defeated Rogers 4-3 and 11-1 in the title series.
Cardoso never met his great uncle, but there were plenty of coaches in his life who helped mold him into the mentor he is today. The person with the biggest impact on him was his father, who not only coached at Davies Tech before stepping down to raise his young family, but also coached his son as a District 4 Major Division all-star.
Jared Cardoso was the quintessential coach’s son in Little League. Whatever size and athletic talent he lacked, he made up for in the baseball instincts that were drilled into him by an admittedly demanding father.
“He was the coach’s son and, boy, I was tough on that kid,” Steve Cardoso said. “What he lacked in talent, he made up for by being the most fundamentally sound kid you ever saw.”
Cardoso was a centerfielder and crafty righty on a Cumberland American Little League team that had the misfortune of running into Lou Abraham’s powerhouse Lincoln squad. Led by Tom Coulombe and Eric Pickering, Lincoln went all the way to the 2001 Little League World Series.
In middle school, Cardoso found another baseball coach who helped shape him in the guise of North Cumberland coach John Brodeur. Brodeur, who led Cumberland National to the 2010 New England final, ran the Northstars program as professionally as you could run a middle-school program.
“He taught us you play the way you dress,” Jared Cardoso said. “If a guy forgot his belt, he’s not playing that day. If he forgot his hat, he’s not playing that day. It’s all little stuff like that which is how we run our program. One of my big flipouts when we weren’t going well this year is guys weren’t wearing a Clippers’ baseball shirt at practice. It never happened the rest of the season. If you treat the program like the most important thing in the world, everything starts to fall into place.”
And then there was the person who rekindled Cardoso’s love for the sport. Cardoso, who played soccer and baseball in high school, had no plans to be involved with the sport after high school, but then-Upper Deck coach Idris Liasu, who now runs the powerhouse L&M Baseball program, talked Cardoso into playing his final season of Legion.
“His love for the game is unmatched and his knowledge is so deep,” Cardoso said. “There were things I’d never been taught before like the guy on deck doesn’t go get the passed ball, the guy on double deck does so that way the guy on deck can focus on his timing. Just little, little details like that make a difference.”
“It was tough to stop playing. I knew I was going to RIC and I knew I wanted to be a teacher. I didn’t even tryout and after high school because I was kind of done playing baseball. It wasn’t fantastic experience at the end. Idris rekindled my love for baseball.”
While working toward his teaching degree at Rhode Island College, Cardoso began his coaching career in 2008 as his father’s assistant coach at North Cumberland and the duo helped develop numerous kids who went on to not only garner All-State honors but also secure scholarships at the Division I level.
The Northstars claimed the 2012 state title, as the father-son duo experienced plenty of success in their seven seasons together.
“I still super look up to him,” said Cardoso, who also spent three years coaching the Upper Deck Jr. Legion team. “I still lean on him for guidance and he hasn’t passed the torch on to me. I know he’s a proud dad and his words mean a ton to me. I took a little bit from every coach I’ve had. They’ve all been hard-nosed guys, but that’s not my personality as a coach or a teacher.”
North Cumberland was the favorite to win the 2015 RIPCOA state title and Steve Cardoso knew it, but he wanted what was best for his son. Jared Cardoso had been passed over for the Cumberland High varsity job, but he accepted the assistant-coaching position.
“One night he came over for dinner and told me he wanted to coach at the high school,” Steve Cardoso said. “I told him, ‘Jared, we just lost in the semis with seventh-graders and we have the same team coming back. We’re going to win it.’ To Andy and Jared’s credit, they worked it out.”
Just how much does Cumberland baseball matter to the Cardoso family? After North Cumberland overcame Feinstein Middle School, 1-0, in the 2015 state final, Steve Cardoso didn’t tell the bus driver to go to CHOPs to celebrate, but instead he had the bus go from McCarthy Stadium to McCoy Stadium for Game 1 of the state title series. The Northstars arrived in time to see Calabro win the game with a bases-loaded double down the left-field line.
Tuetken, who was an All-State infielder at Smithfield in 2004, also helped mold Cardoso into a better coach during the five seasons they were together.
“Andy ran a great program and I still tell him all the time the things I learned from him helped me run a great program,” Cardoso said. “My approach is to treat the boys like little brothers. Even though I’m much older than them now, I still treat them like little brothers. I will get on the kids hard when I’m disappointed in them and they don’t want to disappoint me.”
WINNING IT ALL
Cumberland’s journey to the state title was about as smooth and straight as Route 146. The challenges Cardoso and his coaching staff faced on and off the field this season would’ve tested even the most veteran coaches.
The good news for Cardoso was that he was assisted by two talented baseball people. Cumberland resident Matt Allard won a pair of state titles [1995-96] in his scholastic days at St. Raphael and then he was an assistant coach in 2001 when Toll Gate won the program’s second state title.
“When I first started watching them play a few years ago I thought Jared was a player because he looked so young out there,” Allard said. “He knows the game so well. He bleeds blue and he’s all about Cumberland. He grew up in Cumberland and he went to the high school and played legion. If anybody embodies Cumberland, it’s him. I think that matters a lot and that’s why he’s so good at the job. He’s passionate about it.”
Allard and Erik Nunes, who Cardoso has known since they were in Little League, helped steer the Clippers through troubled waters in the first few weeks of the season.
“I wouldn’t be where I am without both of them because this season was difficult – really, really difficult on and off the field,” Cardoso said.
Cumberland was humbled by Hendricken, 13-4, in the second game of the season, but it was the next contest that shacked the program’s foundation.
With Bradshaw on the hill against talented Portsmouth, the Clippers produced one of their worst displays at Tucker Field in many years. The Clippers were deficient in every aspect of the game and were humiliated, 10-2. Because it was school vacation week, Cardoso called an 8 a.m. practice the following day and essentially ran a Little League practice where the three coaches went over the basic fundamentals of the game.
“After that game, the season could’ve gone downhill, uphill or any direction,” Bradshaw said. “The next day we went out in left field and we had a long conversation about what we wanted the season to be about. We weren’t even a playoff time at that time and we said that’s not who we are. He had a lot to do with why we turned it around. He just told us its a few games in and it’s a long way to go.”
“He’s such an up-beat guy and always brought the energy to practice,” URI commit Andy Ray said. “He wanted to win just as bad as we did. The Cardoso name has a big legacy when it comes to coaching baseball in town.”
The turnaround certainly wasn’t instant because the Clippers sat at 4-5 after a 9-5 home defeat to La Salle in late April. That was the final game the Clippers lost at Tucker Field, as they found a way to claim the Division I-D title by winning seven of their final nine regular-season games behind Bradshaw’s right arm and Penney and Ray’s leadership.
“Even when we were 4-5, we always believed,” said Allard, whose son Connor was the starting second baseman on the team. “Did we think we were going to win it all? No, but I thought we had a good chance to at least make it to the semifinals and see what happens after that. We were good enough to get there.”
Cumberland avenged the defeat to the Patriots in the winners’ bracket quarterfinals before suffering a loss to 2023 MLB draft prospect Alex Clemmey and Hendricken in the semifinals. The Clippers responded by winning five of their final six games of the season to win the title.
Included in that incredible run were back-to-back wins over a Hendricken team that was riding a 19-game winning streak.
“The best part about the team this year is around school teachers were telling me they were relating themselves to the 2004 Red Sox,” Cardoso said. “It always just one more game and they were never satisfied. After beating Hendricken, we wanted the kids to celebrate the next day in school and get ready for La Salle.”
Just like in 2015 when the Clippers beat the Hawks in Game 1 of the state title series, Cumberland got the better of La Salle in last month’s series opener. The Rams responded by winning Game 2, but Bradshaw – for the fourth time in the playoffs – delivered on the mound to secure the state title.
“He shows how much he cares about the program,” Bradshaw said. “He really gets it in our heads that this isn’t just about us and about our school, but it’s about the whole community. To be state champs is just unbelievable.”
STAYING GROUNDED
The best way for Cardoso and Allard to deal with the stresses of the incredible season was to coach more baseball. Every Tuesday night after a game or practice, the duo drove down Mendon Road to Ashton Elementary School where they’d coach their six-year-old sons in Tee-Ball. Allard’s son, Joe, and Cardoso’s son, Cooper, were on the same team.
“It was fun because we’d finish up our practice at five or so and then we’d have 10 six-year-olds on the field,” Cardoso said. “Matt and I would show up in full uniform because we practiced in baseball pants and I’m sure the parents were a little shocked to see it, but it’s probably cool for them to have the high-school coaching staff coaching a bunch of six-year-olds.”
Cardoso receives plenty of help from his family so he can focus on coaching baseball in the spring months. Steve Cardoso, who is a per-engineering instructor at Davies, is the commissioner of the CYBSL Tee-Ball division. Jared Cardoso’s wife, Connecticut native Carol Cardoso, makes life easier on her husband in the spring months by dealing with all the issues that arise when you have a pair of elementary-school aged children.
“All the credit in the world goes to my wife Carol because when I’m home, I’m still thinking about baseball,” Cardoso said. “I don’t unplug from the game and that 100 percent comes from my dad. She’s amazing.”
When the high school season ends, Cardoso spends time watching Allard coach Upper Deck, which features a number of starters from the state championship team. But his favorite pastime in July is going to Garvin Field and throwing pitches to the Little League Major Division all-star team.
Gary Lamora, who coached the 2022 state championship squad, had Cardoso in to throw batting practice to his team before they left for Bristol, Conn. to play in the Metro Regional. Cardoso’s uncle, Ken Cardoso, called his nephew prior to last week’s game against Smithfield to throw batting practice.
“Every year, that’s my favorite phone call to get,” Cardoso said. “When Gary called me last year, I loved it. It just goes back to my love for Cumberland baseball and giving back to the community. It’s not so much about wanting the kids to play for me, I just want to see kids love to play the game and I love seeing them get better. I tell kids from ages six to 18, your job is to get better at something every day.”
Cardoso gets his love for Cumberland baseball from his father, who was the proudest person at Rhode Island College the moment Bradshaw finished off Game 3 against La Salle to secure the state title.
“I bleed red on one side and royal blue on the other, so winning that title means everything,” Steve Cardoso said. “I’m so proud that it’s my boy that did it. I told him ‘It’s you that did it.’ He’s no longer Steve’s son, I’m Jared’s dad – and that’s really cool to me.”
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
