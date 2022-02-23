Joe Hassett on this year's Friar team "I'm amazed at what they can do"

PROVIDENCE – Joe Hassett – former Friar long-distance shooter extraordinaire who always demonstrates the importance of analytical syntax whenever he’s broadcasting a Providence hoop game on the radio – provided context to an end-of-game sequence during a recent home game.
In many ways, the vivid picture that Hassett paints helps to illustrate one of the finer points regarding this year’s band of Friars.
“All the Big East games are wars. It seems everything is coming down to the last minute. Ed [Cooley] was frustrated but Al Durham looks at him with a big smile,” said Hassett. “The ball is set to come inbounds and Durham puts his hands up and says, ‘Coach, I got this.’”
The veteran savvy and coolness under extreme pressure displayed by Durham is an exemplary tale of a team that’s found harmony with a seasoned core of transfers uniting with players that Cooley and his staff signed coming out of high school. It’s a group that's in hot pursuit of the program’s first Big East regular-season championship with the next step on making that a reality taking place Wednesday night (7 p.m.) against Xavier at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center.
“I’m amazed at what they can do,” said Hassett when reached Tuesday. “This is probably the best team that I’ve seen in all the years of watching the games when it comes to clutch situations. They don’t have one or two guys. They have four or five guys who can make shots. It’s unbelievable. They never give up. They always feel like they’re in it. They’re also tough to beat when they get ahead.”
Before offering sum-of-the-parts analysis that helps further the belief that Providence is a pick-your-poison outfit, Hassett looked back at how basketball’s version of a solar eclipse came together during Sunday’s overtime comeback at Butler.
“They were down 19 points with 16 minutes to go in the game, but the college game is a lot like the NBA game. You have to keep playing and [PC] was due to get going offensively,” said Hassett. “Not having Durham led to Ed having to change his rotations. [Jared] Bynum has been a monster coming off the bench. Now you had to start him, but it’s a team that values every possession. They kept battling and Ed has done a good job of mixing the defense between the zone and man-to-man.”
The development of Bynum – PC’s leading scorer during Big East play at 15.2 ppg – has been a sight to behold.
“He’s been terrific all year,” said Hassett.
On Noah Horchler, who hit the game-tying shot late in regulation of Sunday’s 71-70 win, Hassett said, “He gets overlooked, but he’s such an important part. He’s a really good three-point shooter and is the best rebounder on the team.”
Citing the massive advantage the Friars feature in the middle, Hassett has been clamoring to prioritize Nate Watson during the initial seconds of the shot clock.
“He’s just a beast when he gets position. They’re getting better at getting him the ball early in the possession. When he gets it down low, you can’t stop him,” said Hassett.
Finding a two-way role for Justin Minaya is another noteworthy development in a season that has seen the Friars conjure up visions of heights that have been out of reach since Austin Croshere and God Shammgod stood a whisker away from reaching the ’97 Final Four.
“With Minaya, they were trying to figure out what they had. He didn’t start the first handful of games at the beginning of the season and he was playing about 20 minutes per game. They knew he could guard people, but what are we going to do with him?” said Hassett. “Then Ed starts him and now he plays the whole game. Obviously, his role has increased significantly. He’s been terrific at the top of the zone and the press. He deflects more passes than anybody … knocking the ball around.”
Then there’s Durham, your classic-waiting-in-the-wings player who seems to light up whenever crunch time rolls around.
“He really doesn’t look for his shot in the first half. He’ll shoot, but what he does is get everyone else involved. If you need a hoop and it looks like the offense has been stale, he looks to score,” said Hassett. “The second half, he’s more offensive-minded. To him, it’s about getting the lead and putting the other team away – especially when they have to start fouling. As a player, I love him. He’s so important and such a major part of this team. Hopefully, he can play through his [sports hernia] injury because it’s a painful one.”
When Hassett talks to his basketball pals about PC, questions of how opposing teams conjure up a game-plan often serve as a key talking point.
“They have a lot of good players in their specific roles. There’s not one superstar who stands out,” said Hassett. “If you scout Providence, who are you going to stop? The five guys who are on the floor always seem to come through. You want to take out Watson, but you need two players to stop him. You’re not going to stop him with one guy. If you do that, someone is going to be wide open.”
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.