Two games. Four area Division I high school football teams. An endless reservoir of playoff possibilities.
For Burrillville, Cumberland, Shea, and Woonsocket, welcome to the final Friday night of the regular season. It figures to be an evening certainly not lacking in theatrics, but let’s hype it up even more.
The Villa Novans (2-2, Division I-A) square off against the Raiders (1-2, Division I-B) at 6 p.m. from Max Read Field. An hour later at Tucker Field, the Broncos (3-3, Division I-B) will clash with the Clippers (3-2, Division I-B). All four teams have received an invitation to the recently expanded 10-team D-I playoffs that begin next weekend. The loose end that needs tying up has to do with the actual seeding process.
Therefore, Friday night is major as it relates to postseason designation. Are you the No. 3 seed in the D-I (non-state championship) bracket or the No. 4 seed? As Cumberland and Burrillville will attest, the proverbial carrot attached to Friday’s outcome could not be spelled out any clearer.
The winner of Cumberland-Burrillville will be the No. 3 seed and have the opportunity to host not one but two playoffs should they advance out of next weekend’s opening round to the second round that’s on the docket for Nov. 12-13. Friday’s defeated party will have just one chance to host a playoff game.
For the Clippers, it’s “Operation Stay At Tucker Field As Long As Possible.” In the case of the Broncos, the anthem is “Come To Alumni Field For Back-To-Back November Weekends.” The only way to guarantee either one sees the light of day is to emerge as the last team standing Friday night.
“Realistically, it’s not even about looking ahead to next week or hosting a playoff game. It’s about taking care of Friday and that’s it,” said Cumberland head coach Josh Lima. “Hopefully everything goes in our favor.”
Noted Burrillville head coach Gennaro Ferraro, “There are two perspectives. In the football sense, we want the highest possible seed so we can host as long as we’re alive. From a player perspective, it would be an amazing accomplishment for a group of kids who are a bunch of rag-tag scrappy guys who love to work hard and are just a pleasure to coach. Let’s see how it goes, but they’re fully prepared to do just that.”
Flipping the page to Shea-Woonsocket, a win by the Villa Novans would result in a home playoff contest at Barry Field.
“Making the playoffs was definitely one of our goals. We feel if we beat Shea and get the four spot [in I-A], we’ll have earned it outright. We want to solidify our spot,” said Woonsocket head coach Charlie Bibeault. “Not having football for nearly two years took its toll on us. We only got two home games for the seniors. We have a couple of kids coming back next week after having issues with grades. We would love to get them another home game.”
The Raiders are looking to snap a three-game losing streak and return to the winner’s circle for the first time since Sept. 24.
“We’re coming off a few losses where we haven’t played well. Regardless of playoffs or no playoffs, it’s about redeeming ourselves,” said Shea head coach Dino Campopiano. “We’ve got to get back to the basics and go out and play good football.”
***
Bibeault is well-versed in what three key members of Shea’s offense can bring to the table, having coached juniors Jadiel Diaz, Bernard Parsons, and Zion Duarte this past summer through the 7-on-7 Summer League sponsored by Breakthrough Academy.
“Jadiel and Zion are extremely talented and fast while Bernard is just a horse,” said Bibeault. “We know we have to do our best to contain all three.”
Campopiano is aware that defense is Woonsocket’s primary calling card. Shea also knows that it can’t lose sight of two of the Novans’ key offensive threats in senior Davonte Lavallee and sophomore quarterback Daunte Melton.
“You don’t know where they’re going to put No. 1 [Woonsocket senior Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan],” said Campopiano. “It can be confusing what they’re going to do offensively, but that’s why you have to be prepared for everything. We’re going to have our work cut out for us.”
***
Six months have passed since Burrillville and Cumberland played a high-stakes game to decide the Division I-A regular-season title. The Broncos raced out to a 13-point lead and before holding on for a 19-14 victory at Alumni Field.
“You look at the tape, but do you dwell on the game? No,” said Lima. “Looking back, there were a lot of missed opportunities. We had five turnovers and a punt blocked and ended up losing by less than a score.”
Ferraro calls Cumberland a classic D-I team that features plenty of size and strength in the trenches. Junior Patrick Conserve and senior Dylan Powers have been a strong 1-2 punch along the interior while the Clippers’ ground attack remains in good hands with seniors Josh Melo and Cam Pedro along with junior Joel Baker.
“They have power up front and a few backs who are tough to stop,” said Ferraro. “We’re going to have to play our best football to beat them.”
***
Looking ahead, all four aforementioned programs find themselves in the same D-I playoff boat. They’ll have to win four playoff games for the right to be called a Super Bowl champion. That may seem like some serious heavy lifting, but that was what was agreed upon when the Football Coaches Association huddled up with the R.I. Interscholastic League to address the high number of games that were lost due to COVID-19.
How did we arrive at a 10-team bracket?
Seeds three through six in the I-A and I-B subdivisions qualify for the postseason and will cross over during the first two rounds. Cutting from eight down to two, those still alive will then face the two losing teams from the semifinals of the state championship bracket – three-fourths of that field has been solidified with Hendricken, La Salle, North Kingstown. What is being dubbed the D-I semifinals will take place the weekend before Thanksgiving with the D-I Super Bowl set for Dec. 4.
Got all that?
“A lot of teams are happy that they’re in the playoffs, but through no fault of anyone, we didn’t get to play two games this year,” said Campopiano, referring to the Raiders missing games due to COVID-19 issues involving the other team. “In fairness, there are opportunities to see what happens.”
The bottom line is that the Broncos, Clippers, Raiders and Villa Novans must win three postseason games before firming up decisions about who plays and who sits for the annual Thanksgiving game.
“It’s about making sure you’re playing your best football at this point of the season,” said Ferraro.
How teams will be seeded will be determined by win percentage, a resolution that was ultimately agreed upon following several meetings.
***
Nothing works a fan base into a deep lather more than a juicy playoff scenario or two. If Cumberland or Burrillville wins, East Greenwich would be the draw for the first round. The team on the wrong end of the scoreboard of Friday’s game at Tucker Field could find themselves in line to face Woonsocket or Portsmouth. Another possibility involves the Novans and Raiders meeting again as soon as next week.
“A lot of things can happen,” said Lima.
Stay tuned.
