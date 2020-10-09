JUST FOR KICKS: With no football this fall, Lincoln High senior Dylan Balon is making the move to the soccer pitch

LINCOLN — Every now and again, the pandemic-causing absence of Dylan Balon’s favorite sport is felt.
“Last Friday night, I thought to myself that we should be playing football under the lights at Ferguson Field,” he said.
Already a Lincoln High School athlete for all seasons, Balon is seeking to maintain said distinction amid the ever-changing and admittedly different-looking fall high school sports season. With no gridiron action to speak of, the senior elected to migrate to life on the pitch and hook on the Lions’ boys soccer team.
Now, Balon has a chance to be remembered in LHS athletic lore as a varsity letter winner in four sports – soccer and football along with basketball and volleyball. Chasing history, however, wasn’t this 18-year-old’s source of motivation for joining a Lincoln soccer program that enters the season as defending Division II champs.
“I’m a competitive person. I love competing. It’s been a long quarantine without any official games. I played in a couple of beach volleyball games, but [Saturday’s Division II season opener under the lights at North Smithfield] will be the first real game I’m going back to,” said Balon while sitting in the Ferguson Field stands on a recent afternoon.
On the football field, Balon is a three-year varsity starter at offensive guard. Standing six feet tall, he also lines up as a defensive lineman.
“As a freshman, you do whatever you can to get in the mix. They needed a lineman so I competed for a spot and ended up winning a starting job,” said Balon, looking back to 2017 and his introduction to interscholastic football.
On the surface, it doesn’t appear to be an easy transition – shifting from football to soccer. If you’ve seen Balon sans shoulder pads, he’s a stocky sort with two tree trunks for arms. At the end of his junior basketball season, he tipped the scales at 238 pounds.
Soccer is a sport defined by constant motion and all-out sprinting efforts. In theory, there’s no way possible that a player of Balon’s size could withstand one of the most physically demanding sports out there.
Long before the crystallization of the R.I. Interscholastic League’s fall sports lineup, Balon made it a priority to drop some serious weight. Like many out there, life at home during the initial stages of the pandemic resulted in the addition of a few pounds. Finally, he deemed enough was enough.
Through personal sacrifice and dedication, Balon marched forward fully determined to improve his overall health.
“It was a lot of watching what I eat and working out … sometimes twice per day,” said Balon. “I didn’t have anything else to do [sports-wise].”
One week into Balon’s quest to subtract pounds, he saw promising results. Five pounds had vanished.
“I thought to myself, ‘This is easy,’” he said. “That gave me the incentive to keep at it.”
In three months’ time, Balon succeeded in melting away 35 pounds.
“I also did a lot of running and even participated in a half-marathon,” said Balon. “I got a lot faster.”
One day during the summer, Balon bumped into Lincoln football head coach Sean Cavanaugh.
“He noticed a difference and asked if I would still be able to play on the line,” said Balon.
Balon’s reply to Canavaugh?
“Don’t worry coach,” the teenager answered.
Even if Balon was still lugging around 238 pounds, he believes he still would have been able to contribute in a soccer sense – albeit with an asterisk.
“I think I could be out there, though it would have been difficult,” said Balon, now proud to report that he’s 203 pounds. “A lot of friends said I slimmed down a lot.”
Balon isn’t a soccer neophyte. Growing up, he played soccer and football at the town youth level. By middle school, he made the decision to spend his fall months wearing a helmet and shoulder pads as opposed to soccer spikes.
“It was definitely a tough choice. Obviously I wanted to do both but I really couldn’t. There were too many conflicts,” said Balon. “Football is my passion. I enjoy playing it and enjoy watching it.”
In what can now be viewed as a preview of coming attractions, Balon dusted off his soccer skills right before the coronavirus took full hold. He had forgotten how much he enjoyed the sport.
“One of my buddies said that he needed a sub and asked if I wanted to play. I said I hadn’t played soccer in forever,” said Balon. “I gave it a chance and was like, ‘Oh wow, I miss this.’”
Not much thought was given to the idea of Balon sitting out the fall sports season despite football being removed from the equation. Consideration was given to running cross-country, though he ultimately decided to rekindle one of his childhood sports.
“Once I heard the news about football, I was like, ‘I want to get back on the soccer field,’” said Balon. “I didn’t want to not do a sport.”
Balon was present for the first day of soccer tryouts on Sept. 21. The early days of the preseason resembled a feeling-out process in the pursuit of figuring out where he would be most effective once it was finally time to play for keeps.
“I was insanely sore. I hadn’t used that group of muscles for soccer in a while. After that, practice after practice, a little bit more comes back. It’s all about improving,” said Balon, the lone 12th grader on this year’s LHS soccer roster.
The plan is for Balon to line up as a defender, a spot that’s an ideal fit considering his in-the-trenches mentality. Even with a first-time varsity venture on the immediate horizon, the looming specter of possibly staging a high school football season five months from now is never too far from his thoughts.
“I miss the Friday night games and being with the team, but it’s something that’s uncontrollable. The potential for there to be a season is exciting,” said Balon, a member of the National Honor Society and someone who has the respect and full backing of his fellow students and school administrators, witnessed by his nomination to represent Lincoln on this year’s RIIL Student Advisory Board.
Putting his allegiance to football aside, Balon is looking forward to finally having the chance to rekindling the competitive juices after seven long months.
“At the end of the day, it’s about the team and being with the guys,” he said.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
