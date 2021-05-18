CUMBERLAND — Sydnee Kell isn’t going to sneak up on Division I pitchers much longer if she keeps hitting this way.
The Cumberland senior is tucked away in the No. 9 spot in coach Marty Crowley’s batting order, but the left fielder has produced like a middle-of-the-order bat in the last two games. After recording four hits in Saturday’s win over Chariho, Kell was back at it again on Tuesday afternoon against North Kingstown at Tucker Field.
The affable Clipper recorded singles in the second and third innings and then she added RBI hits in the final two innings to help Cumberland secure a crucial 9-5 Division I victory over the Skippers.
“I hadn’t been hitting well for a while, so [the last two games] were really good,” Kell said. “I really needed that first hit [a bunt single] and it was the same way on Saturday where I had a few bunts go for hits. It’s a nice feeling. As a team, we’ve been working really hard together and we’re starting to come together. I have faith in us.”
“She’s like having a second lead-off hitter at the bottom of the order,” Crowley said. “We’re starting to hit the ball at the bottom and that’s why we’re starting to score some runs. We’re not hiding her down there, she’s a good athlete and a good player. She’s seeing the ball right now. She’s one of those nine seniors who just gets it and knows what it takes to be successful.”
Cumberland (2-3 Division I) has now won its last two games after three losses to start the season. Life in Division I is never easy, so the Clippers know they will have to continue to improve with a trip on Thursday to play a doubleheader against North Providence at Notte Park. The Cougars are coached by Lincoln wrestling coach Michael Tuorto.
Crowley would like to bring the offense and pitching – Abbie Vallely allowed just two earned and five hits in a complete-game effort – to Notte, but he wants to see an improved defensive effort. All three runs the Skippers scored in the sixth inning were unearned. Cumberland also committed an error in the opening inning.
“Right now we’re having that one inning in every game that we need to avoid,” Crowley said of the three-run sixth. “We had one against Chariho, but luckily we had a nine-run lead. I like the fact that after we had that inning, we were able to put runs on top of the them. We’re doing all the little things right offensively right now, but we need to continue to get better on defense. We just want to be playing well two weeks from now.”
North Kingstown (1-3 Division I) has lost its last three games since starting the season with a victory over North Providence. Skipper reliever Emily Baierlein allowed just three runs in 4.1 innings after starter Rebecca Shea was tagged with six runs in 1.2 innings. Offensively, infielder Isabella Frenzelli led the way with a pair of runs scored, while Brooke Bolster had two hits.
Reilly Austin drove in Maddie Zancan in the opening inning to give the Clippers a lead they would never relinquish. Shea gave up hits to Ashleigh Hartsfield, Kell and Liv Badeau to load the bases for Vallely with two outs in the second inning. Vallely helped out her on cause with a two-run single and then Austin followed with a single to knock Shea from the game.
Abby LaRose and freshman Lacie Grenier followed with RBI singles to extend the lead to six, but the Clippers stranded a pair of runners in scoring position. They didn’t score again until the fifth inning when Kell singled in pinch hitter Emily Lanoue, who started the inning with a single.
North Kingstown took advantage of two infield errors to score three runs in the sixth inning to close the gap to two. Bolster, Baierlein and Jaiden Harding all scored.
Lanzi, however, had a response. After pinch runner Allison Casavant scored on Grenier’s sacrifice fly, Kell singled to drive in LaRose.
“The last hit felt really nice and it was awesome contact off my bat,” Kell said. “Going forward, we just need to focus on our bad innings and make sure we’re doing the right things. Our bats have been really good, but we still need to be better in the field.”
