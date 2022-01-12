KING OF THE ICE: Hockey community remembers longtime Mount St. Charles head coach Bill Belisle

In a state where hockey was king, Mount St. Charles coach Bill Belisle sat on its throne.
The legendary Mount hockey coach who won a national-record 26 consecutive state titles and over 1,000 games died Wednesday morning at the age of 92.
"So proud of my dad. He always put his family, friends, and players first. It was never about him. It was about us," said Dave Belisle, Bill's son and fellow longtime coach of the Mount program. "God bless Bill Belisle."
“Coach Belisle was a great coach, but he was a great family man,” Mount graduate and NHL veteran goalie Brian Boucher said. “He loved his family, he loved God and he loved Mount St. Charles. You can tell he was a man who was disciplined and had his priorities straight. I’m grateful that I got to know him as a person. He made an impact on so many people. You just don’t see that in people anymore.”
“He meant everything to all of us former players,” said 1990 Mount grad and current Cumberland coach Mark Andreozzi. “He touched all of our lives in ways you can’t even put into words. His impact goes beyond hockey. We were with him more than our parents and we were molded into men in so many ways because of coach.”
It would be impossible to list everything Belisle accomplished behind the bench at Adelard Arena and he achieved things that will never happen again in Rhode Island schoolboy hockey. Belisle won 32 state titles in his 43-year career at Mount St. Charles to go along with a decade-long run as the best team in the country.
As much as he won on the ice, current Mount coach Matt Merten said Belisle’s biggest impact on his players’ lives was off the sheet. Belisle’s core values – faith, family and a tenacious work
ethic – were a big reason his players were not only successful on the ice but also in life.
“Coach never talked about winning. He talked about doing the little things that make the big things possible,” said Merten, whose team was in the middle of practice when the news broke. “It enabled us to be successful. Coach [Tom] McComb said he turned so many boys into exceptional young men. It’s a tough, tough day for the people that played for him and his family that loved him so much. Getting to know him after I graduated deepened my love and appreciation for the privilege to get to know him on so many different levels.”
Normand “Bill” Belisle was Mount St. Charles hockey. He was a standout on the 1947 state title team that defeated rival Burrillville in a pair of games to claim the state title before graduating from the school a year later. Belisle then went into the military and fought in the Korean War before returning to Woonsocket to begin his coaching career.
Belisle didn’t become the program’s head coach until the 1976-77 season and at that point the Mounties weren’t even the best program in the Blackstone Valley because Burrillville had gone to three consecutive state finals, losing the last two to La Salle. In 1978, Mount went undefeated in the regular season before suffering a Game 2 loss to two-time defending state champion La Salle in the state final.
Mount went on to win Game 3 7-1 and that started the greatest dynasty in Rhode Island schoolboy history.
“One of the things you quickly learn about Bill Belisle is that he was a perfectionist,” said Mount historian and 1968 MSC grad Charlie Mandeville. “Larry Kish started a hockey school and Bill and I would work those and Larry always said hockey was a game of inches. Bill made sure that all of those inches – whether it was a shot or a pass – that it’d be done to perfection. He demanded that from his players.”
Over the next 26 winters, Belisle, who was soon joined by his son and 1977 Mount graduate Dave behind the bench, did two things – win state championships and churn out exceptional hockey players. But, according to a number of his former players, their best memories from their time with the 2016 US Hockey Hall of Fame inductee, were the lessons they learned that made them better men and better fathers.
“I don’t even think about the wins and losses with him,” said Andreozzi, who graduated with Belisle’s youngest son, Peter. “When we were there it was just something special and you appreciate it more as you got older and became a parent. So many things are flooding my brain that I can’t pinpoint one moment – some are funny and some are tough life lessons and some things that you can’t tell. Some are just secrets of the Mount.”
Belisle’s success quickly caught the attention of the National Hockey League because Mount became a conveyer belt of talent for the league over the next two decades. The first of Belisle’s two No. 1 overall picks was winger Brian Lawton, who produced 171 points in his final two seasons at the school before being selected No. 1 by the Minnesota NorthStars in 1983.
Merten started watching Mount hockey in fourth grade and his goal was to be the team’s starting goalie, but he had to sit behind veteran netminders for the first three years of his high school career. The future PC standout finally got his chance in 1986. Before the start of the playoffs, Belisle pulled Merten aside and delivered a few simple words that have stuck with the Mount coach to this day.
“I was an inexperienced player going into the playoffs and he just pulled me aside and said ‘You’re going to play every minute of every game,’” Merten said. “Coach never really opened up like that to me and I knew at that point no one was going to beat me. It’s just those little things that were incredibly important.”
Andreozzi arrived on campus the following winter and watched from the stands as Mount rattled off championship after championship. He finally got his opportunity to skate regular shifts as a forward in his senior campaign and helped Mount win another championship.
Andreozzi followed in his mentor’s footsteps and became a high school hockey coach. Even though Andreozzi has been one of the more successful public-school coaches in the state, he never viewed himself as Belisle’s peer. Belisle did though and the inscription he left on Andreozzi’s copy of John Gillooly’s book “Pride on the Mount: More Than a Game.” brought Andreozzi to tears.
“He wrote ‘My player and now my peer,’” Andreozzi said. “To have that guy say that to you and write that to you meant more than anything I ever learned on the ice. Once I became a dad, I appreciated what he taught more because his lessons go way beyond the game of hockey. My heart goes out to my friend Peter and his entire family.”
Boucher played for seven NHL teams and recorded 120 victories, including a trip to the Stanley Cup in 2010, but his first goal when he was growing up in Woonsocket was to play goalie for Mount St. Charles. He joined the team as a freshman, but he quickly developed a knee problem.
Every time Boucher would get in the butterfly to make a save, his knee locked up. Belisle unlocked the knee a few times, but on one winter afternoon he couldn’t do it and Boucher eventually had to have meniscus surgery.
“I had a couple of tough years early at Mount, but coach was always there,” Boucher said. “He was the rink manager, the coach and the athletic trainer. He’d get so frustrated when my knee locked up that he tried to fix it, but one time he couldn’t and I called Dr. Guay and had surgery. I knew how much he cared and wanted me on the ice. He was a great man. It’s a big loss for Mount and a big loss for Rhode Island hockey.”
Belisle went on to coach another No. 1 pick when defenseman Bryan Berard was selected first by the Detroit Red Wings in 1995. Mount continued to win titles until in the winter of 2004 when a talented Toll Gate squad ended the 26-year run with a sweep of Mount. The streak may have been over, but Belisle continued to win titles, as Mount went four straight from 2009-2012.
Belisle’s final title came in 2014 when Mount rebounded from a Game 1 defeat to Hendricken with a 4-3 overtime win and a 5-2 win in Game 3. Belisle recorded his 1,000th victory on Feb. 3, 2017 when the Mounties recorded a 9-2 win over Smithfield. Belisle’s youngest grandson, John, was a key part of that team.
“Personally, I remember Bill from my time as a student, then as a teacher and coach, and again when I returned to Mount as president,” said Mount St. Charles President Alan Tenreiro in a statement released Wednesday night. “He was always there as a guide and was an exceptional mentor to students and staff, and to family and friends. The world has lost one of its greatest coaches, and Mount will feel the loss for decades to come.”
Belisle’s final game behind the bench was a 2-1 double-overtime defeat in the 2019 state semifinals to La Salle at Adelard Arena.
“I wanted to represent all of the important lessons coach taught me as best as I can and I realize I can’t do it alone,” said Merten, who has guided Mount to the last two co-state titles. “Those shoes are difficult to fill and I never expect to fully fill them. It’s like when you’re a player, you do your best and followed those incredible ideals he stood for.”
Hip hip hooray, coach Belisle.
