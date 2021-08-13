Kirkbrae's Eaton finishes off fantastic week with Junior Am title

BARRINGTON — Kylie Eaton saved her best golf of the week for the most important round of the week.
A match-seizing display on holes 12 through 14 – in order, Eaton went birdie, eagle, par –provided the Kirkbrae Country Club product with plenty of room to spare as she crossed Nayatt Road and headed to the 15th tee box. At that point, Eaton was four-up against Olivia Williams, a fellow first-time Rhode Island Women’s Junior Amateur finalist.
“It was a big stretch and gave me a lot of confidence going into those last holes,” said Eaton.
Give credit to Williams for making things a bit interesting with wins on Nos. 15 and 16, yet any promise of a dramatic finish was officially erased on the par-three No. 17. Both collected pars, a development that enabled Eaton to wrap her arms around her first RIGA title following Friday’s 2&1 victory at Rhode Island Country Club.
Eaton parred the front side (37) and was at plus-1 on the back nine when the match was halted. She fired a 17-hole score of 70, while Williams carded a 73.
“Today was definitely my best day which definitely came at a good time,” said Eaton, who won the title as the No. 6 seed after struggling on the stroke-play portion of the Junior Amateur.
Looking back, Eaton’s ability to get past Gianna Papa in the quarterfinals marked a significant milestone in her quest to make it to the final day of competition. Eaton had frequently crossed paths with Papa during previous RIGA events, yet this week marked the first time she was able to gain the upper hand at Papa’s expense.
In defeating Papa, Eaton placed herself on a path similar to the 2004 Boston Red Sox. As enthralling as it was to get past a longtime nemesis in the New York Yankees in the ALCS, there still would have been a bit of an empty feeling had the Sox came up short in the World Series. Similar to that curse-breaking group, Eaton fed off the momentum from a previous conquest and kept on riding that wave all the way to the final hole on the final day.
“Getting past Gianna was big and so was getting to the finals, but then I was thinking, ‘Now I really want to win,’” said Eaton, a junior-to-be at Moses Brown.
Eaton didn’t take her first lead of Friday’s match until the par-five ninth hole, a birdie for her and a bogey for the fourth-seeded Williams. She remained one-up heading to No. 12 after surviving what initially appeared to be a dicey situation on the par-five No. 11.
A strong hitter off the tee, Eaton pushed her drive on the 11th hole into the woods. She elected to hit a provisional ball in the event the ball couldn’t be found. Turns out she didn’t need the provisional, but both girls ended up with bogeys.
“It was a lucky hole,” said Eaton.
Hitting a 3-wood off the tee on the par-four No. 12, Eaton had left a 65-yard shot into the green that turned into a 15-footer for birdie. She converted to move ahead by two holes.
The defining moment of the match came when Eaton collected an eagle on the par-five No. 13.
“I hit a fade driver into the fairway, then a seven iron and made the putt,” she said.
Eaton knew what she did wrong on holes 15 and 16 – a double bogey followed by a bogey.
“I didn’t commit to my drive. When I don’t do that, I almost always go right,” she said. “I can’t be second-guessing at the last minute.”
The 17th hole saw both finalists land their tee shots on the green. Eaton’s first putt featured a bit too much gas, yet she was made the comeback bid while Williams missed her attempt for a birdie that would have required the need for the 18th hole.
One day after defeating her younger sister in the semifinals, Kylie enlisted Adriana as her caddie.
“She knows my game and helped me out with some decisions,” said Kylie. “She was really helpful in terms of making me feel confident about everything.”
With the victory, Eaton applied the finishing touch as the RIGA’s 2021 Girls Player of the Year. Next week, she’ll be on her home course looking to make it three-straight women’s club championships at Kirkbrae.
“Winning [the Junior Am] is definitely a confidence booster, but not just because I won but because over the week, I saw I can improve as time goes on,” said Eaton.
