Kiss, Bryant clinch top-two seed in NEC Tournament after running past Central Connecticut

SMITHFIELD – Once again, the NCAA’s top scorer lived up his reputation.
Peter Kiss poured in 36 points as the Bryant University men’s basketball team clinched a top-two seed in the NEC Tournament courtesy of Thursday’s 75-61 win over Central Connecticut at the Chace Athletic Center. Now up to seven 30-point games on the season, Kiss notched his fourth straight game of at least 30 points – an unbelievable tear that is making it increasingly difficult for his head coach to find new adjectives to describe his play.
“He’s pretty good,” said Jared Grasso after the Bulldogs improved to 13-2 in league play.
Charles Pride came to life early in the second half to finish with 11 points while Greg Calixte – once again filling in for the injured Hall Elisias, who missed his sixth straight game with a lower body injury – supplied 11 points and eight rebounds in 31 minutes.
The only thing that Kiss didn’t do in the first half is sell popcorn. Displaying the kind of swagger that at times has proven both a blessing and a curse, Kiss got on a roll that came in conjunction with snapping a 22-22 score. A 3-pointer kickstarted a personal 9-0 run that featured a strong take to the rim, pulling up from the outside, and cleaning up a miss helped to highlight an impressive sequence that enabled Kiss and the Bulldogs head into halftime with a 38-26 lead.w
“I would like to take credit for that, but he just makes plays. He knows when we’re struggling a bit. He’s got to go,” said Grasso in response to Kiss taking command after Bryant early on fell more in love with making the home run play as opposed to the simple pass. “He got going when some guys were struggling to score.”
With 23 points on 10-of-16 shooting through 20 minutes, visions of Kiss finishing with a legendary total began swirling throughout the Chace Athletic Center. That best-laid vision was derailed when Kiss picked up a technical after exchanging words with Central Connecticut’s Nigel Scantlebury, who was also called for a tech.
In an effort to let his star player cool off before inserting him for the stretch run, Grasso went with a defensive-minded group that included Pawtucket native/Shea High alum Erickson Bans joining forces with Tyler Brelsford. The smaller lineup proved effective as Bans collected a steal near midcourt and finished off near the rim – on a feed from Brelsford – that put the home team up 56-45 with 10 minutes left.
Bans finished at plus-14 while Bresford was at plus-10.
“The biggest thing was that we were able to get stops and rebounds,” said Grasso. “That group opened up the lead and we were able to get Pete back out there.”
Kiss surpassed the 30-point mark on a scoop where he was also fouled with 2:17 left. For good measure, he threw down a vicious two-handed tomahawk dunk and added two free throws to cap off a 14-of-24 shooting display from the field.
A season-best 1,575 fans came out to see Bryant register its ninth win in 10 tries at home. Grasso was most appreciative of the buzz in the building.
“I think there’s a little bit of buzz about our program,” said Grasso. “We’re trying to build something and want people to come. The student body was great. We want that type of crowd back for Saturday [against Fairleigh Dickinson].”
