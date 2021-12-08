Kiss, Eleeda help Bryant get back on winning track

SMITHFIELD – That’s how you get back on the winning side of the ledger.
Peter Kiss regained his scoring touch while Adham Eleeda had it going in a major way from beyond the arc. It all helped the Bryant University men’s basketball team pull away from New Hampshire en route to a satisfying 76-59 victory Wednesday night.
The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Bulldogs, who shot 54 percent in the second half and outscored the Wildcats by 13 points.
“It was a step in the right direction,” said Bryant head coach Jared Grasso.
Kiss finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds while Eleeda drained six three-pointers for 18 points. Charles Pride was also a factor on his way to producing 16 points and 10 rebounds.
The Bulldogs (4-6) took the court for the third time in six days and with only one day of prep under their belts for the Wildcats. They returned to Smithfield Monday following their weekend sojourn through Houston and Cincinnati. As much as Grasso would have welcomed the opportunity to have a few days to get after it in practice, he understood that the show must go on as it pertains to the schedule.
Still, there was plenty to gain from having just one day to prepare for UNH (4-3).
“We probably had the best practice we’ve had all year [Tuesday], It was competitive and chippy, I told them whoever won the 5-on-5 scrimmage segment was going to start,” noted Grasso. “We talked who was going to start [against the Wildcats] for six hours. I really didn’t want to think about it anymore because it was giving me a migraine. I just figured to let the ball figure it out and it did.”
The start of the game for Bryant was encouraging with the home team jumping out to a 12-5 lead on 6-of-9 shooting. The good momentum from that impressive start soon faded as the offense took a long break as the Bulldogs went five minutes, 31 seconds without a point. It was a cold spell that enabled the Wildcats to not only jump back into the picture but jump in front. UNH sat on a 27-24 lead for a while before Eleeda started catching fire from deep.
Coming off the bench after starting the previous five games, Eleeda nailed his first shot – a three – that was immediately followed by another three that put Bryant back on plus side, 30-27. The lead remained at three for the home team when Eleeda continued to live up to his evening’s role as Bryant’s sparkplug among the reserves. His third and final three of the opening half came with 50 seconds left and helped the Bulldogs pull into halftime with a 37-31 lead.
“My teammates were looking for me. I just took the shot and made them,” said Eleeda, who came in shooting 31 percent on the season.
Bryant was glad to see Eleeda pick right up where he left off. His sharpshooting helped Bryant withstand a flurry of threes from New Hampshire. When the Toronto native drained his fifth three of the game, the Bulldogs found themselves up 47-43.
It was then Kiss’s turn to turn up the scoring pressure with a three that was followed by two more baskets and a perfect showing at the free-throw line. The separation that Grasso was seeking was finally starting to emerge as Bryant led 56-47.
With starting big man Hall Elisias on the bench with four fouls, Greg Calixte came in and helped shore up the interior as Bryant continued to see its lead grow. A slam dunk by Calixte put Bryant up 14 (68-54) while his layup with 3:39 left made sure the Wildcats would remain in chase mode at 70-57.
With eight points on 4-of-5 shooting to go along with nine points, Calixte was another one in a lengthy list of Bryant players whose confidence seemed to grow as the second half progressed.
“Once the ball goes in, the hoop gets bigger and bigger,” said Eleeda.
Bryant continues the non-conference portion of the schedule with a Saturday night road game at Stony Brook.
“When we got back from Cincinnati on Monday, there were six or eight guys in the gym shooting. If they’re still buying in and still fighting to get better, they’re going to continue to improve,” said Grasso. “We’ve got to be at our best come February and March. That’s my goal with this team. I think our best basketball is way down the road.”
