Kiss ready to rejoin fold for Bryant basketball team

SMITHFIELD – Peter Kiss swears that it wasn’t bittersweet – bitter in the sense that he missed two games as part of a NEC-issued penance, or sweet with his Bryant University teammates winning both road games in his absence.
“I don’t think there was any part of that weekend that was bitter. It was sweet to watch [teammate Charles Pride] go out and have the type of games that he had. I see how much work he puts in day-in and day-out,” said Kiss before Wednesday’s practice. “It was all positive for me. I love watching my guys compete out there and get two huge wins.”
Kiss was not part of the Bulldogs’ travel party for contests against Saint Francis U and Mount St. Mary’s. The nation’s third leading scorer at 22.8 ppg, he remained back in Smithfield. In between keeping his shooting stroke in fine working order, Kiss was afforded time to think about the events that led to the Northeast Conference coming down with a two-game suspension following the activity that ensued during the Jan. 30 home game against Long Island.
“It’s all about containing my emotions,” said Kiss. “Just understanding what makes me good, but it’s also an Achilles' heel for me … leaning on [head coach Jared Grasso] and my teammates to help me when I’m sort of stepping over the boundary and help me reel it back in and do what I can to help the team win.”
Like his star player, Grasso walks the fine of wearing his passion on his sleeve. In some respects, it’s a coach-player relationship that’s tailormade for one another.
“Not only is [Grasso] good for me in the sense of controlling my emotions, but he’s also an unbelievable resource … a father figure and a role model and everything and anything that concerns that,” said Kiss.
Added Grasso, “He’s an emotional kid. It’s what makes him the player he is. At times it’s a blessing and a curse but it’s what makes him a really good player. He plays with a high level of emotion and intensity. He wants to win. He has a passion and he cares.”
Watching his teammate Pride scorch the competition – 44 points against Saint Francis and 32 more against Mount St. Mary’s – was a sight to behold, says Kiss. Now it’s time to put the suspension behind him and rejoin the fold as the NEC’s second-place team hits the road as part of a Thursday/Saturday card. Bryant visits Sacred Heart Thursday before heading to Long Island Saturday.
“I learned that our dudes are ready. I can’t say enough about how Chuck played. Dude went out there and was unreal for two games. That’s what we needed from him, but it was awesome to see all the guys go out and compete as hard as they did,” said Kiss. “It’s about continuing to look for Chuck if I can’t get myself a shot. He’s playing extremely well and we have to continue to feed off that as a team … ride that as much as we can.”
