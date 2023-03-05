The strong regular seasons turned in by Tyler Kolek and Bryce Hopkins were rewarded with appearances on the All-Big East First Team, the conference announced Sunday.
A Cumberland native, Kolek has been the director of Marquette’s championship regular season. The 6-foot-3 junior is averaging 12.7 points and a league-leading 7.9 assists, which ranks second nationally. Kolek also ranks first in assist/turnover ratio at 3.3, which places him sixth in the nation. He is fifth in the league in steals at 1.8 and ninth in free throw shooting, making 81.4 percent.
A sophomore who’s in his first season at Providence College, Hopkins ranks fourth in the Big East in scoring (16.1 ppg) and second in rebounding (8.5). The 6-foot-7 sophomore is one of only three players in the Big East to lead his team in both categories.
The Big East First Team featured six selections with Kolek and Hopkins deemed unanimous selections.
The only other PC player to be recognized with an All-Big East honor was sophomore Devin Carter. The guard was one of four players named All-Big East Honorable Mention.
