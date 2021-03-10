There was no advance notice. Cumberland native Tyler Kolek found out he was named Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Year at the same time as the rest of the free world.
“I came back from a workout and was FaceTiming with my girlfriend. Then I got the Twitter notification. Looked at it, told her, and called my dad (Kevin) and mom (Lynn),” said Kolek when reached not long after Wednesday’s noontime announcement.
Kolek also connected with St. George’s assistant coach C.J. Ward, someone who proved instrumental in priming and readying him last summer while awaiting the official word that cleared him to set foot on George Mason’s campus.
“I saw it and had to share with all the people who helped me get here,” said Kolek.
Thanks to compiling a laundry list of credentials, Kolek was seen as one of the frontrunners for the A-10’s top individual rookie honor. The onetime Cumberland High product led all conference freshmen in scoring (10.8 ppg) and three-pointers made per game (2.4). He was second in the Atlantic 10 in three-pointers attempted (148), fourth in made threes (53), and 10th in steals (28).
Kolek started 16 of the final 17 games for Mason. He scored 10-plus points on 11 occasions. In back-to-back games in late December, he went out and achieved his single-game season-high in points (19).
Out of the guard spot, he finished with six games of five-plus rebounds.
Validation from others is nice, but it has to mean a little extra considering the unprecedented circumstances that confronted college basketball teams at seemingly every turn. Kolek and the Patriots were not immune to the wrath of COVID-19 after going on pause in early December. The shutdown came at a time when Kolek was starting to get a handle on what it takes to survive at the NCAA Division I level.
“We didn’t have a summer to work through. I was grinding through the freshman struggles right at the beginning of the season. It was definitely a true test as far as the mental aspect of the game,” said Kolek. “Given the circumstances of the year, it’s a great accomplishment.”
Tabbed as Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Year is a nice conversation starter that figures to follow Kolek around wherever he goes – basketball and in life. With the NCAA granting all 2020-21 college basketball players an extra year of eligibility, Kolek is looking at the prospect of four more years in a Patriot uniform.
“I still have many years to go in my college career and beyond that,” said Kolek, “but this is a great asterisk next to anyone’s name … recognition by the league they’re in.”
Kolek is someone who likes to set the bar pretty high. Just because he was named the conference’s top freshman doesn’t mean there isn’t room for improvement.
“I was satisfied to a certain point, but I’m also my toughest critic,” said Kolek, also named to the A-10 Rookie team. “I wanted to be more consistent, but as a freshman, that comes and goes.”
Kolek says that it didn’t take college teams long to identify what he brought to the table.
“The third game of the season against Howard, I got in after the first media timeout. I was standing by the other team’s bench and could hear them yell, ‘Shooter, shooter!’” said Kolek. “People weren’t letting me get clean looks after the first few games, but college basketball scouting is definitely intense. We have certain things that we can’t let the other team do, and I’m sure the other teams don’t want me to shoot.”
Now with a year of college ball under his belt, Kolek has a better handle on what to expect. After George Mason’s season came to an end last Friday in the A-10 quarterfinals, Kolek was set to head inside EagleBank Arena – the Patriots’ home venue – upon returning from Richmond, Va.
“I wanted to get up some shots, but they actually took the floor away because they were doing something over the weekend,” said Kolek. “The day [after the quarters], I turned the page and got ready for next year. You take lessons from this past year because we’re trying to have a great year next year.”
Kolek will be in his hometown through the end of the month before returning to George Mason to begin preparations for next season. He still has one more “first” to experience as a college player – spending the summer on campus and playing pickup games with his teammates.
“Individual workouts are great for skill-based stuff, but at the end of the day, you’re not playing with those guys during the workouts,” said Kolek. “It’s about getting a connection with the guys – knowing how they play and them knowing you.”
