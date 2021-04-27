PROVIDENCE — The Mount St. Charles girls volleyball team faced the uncertainty of whether they would be presented with the opportunity to step onto the court this season. Once they did, they followed the same lead as everyone else – take the opportunity and run with it.
Despite the one-and-done appearance in the playoffs, head coach Josh D’Abate said the group that competed as part of the “Fall II” campaign deserves to be showered with praise. In 2019, Mount sank to a 2-13 finish – a long way removed from the Final Four benchmark that has come to define the program under D’Abate’s leadership.
This year’s MSC squad may have fallen one game short of the semifinals, yet there’s reason to believe that a return to former prominent ways is right around the corner.
“The improvement that our underclassmen showed during the course of the season is off the charts. You could see progression each time they stepped on the floor. As a coach, that’s all that myself and [assistant Paul Gould] are looking for,” said D’Abate after sixth-seeded Mount was eliminated in three sets to No. 3 seed La Salle in the Division I quarterfinals on Tuesday night.
At various points, the Mounties had three sophomores and one freshman out there against a senior-laden La Salle squad that now faces No. 7 seed South Kingstown in the semis.
“There’s a progression and every once in a while, you have to reset. Last year might have been it,” said D’Abate. “This year was a good step forward.”
The Rams won by scores of 25-15, 25-18, and 25-21. During the early stages of each set, the Mounties were the more aggressive team en route to jumping out to solid leads. Then came a few bouts of service receive frustration that helped the home team not only catch MSC but vault ahead.
Mount led 7-0 in the first game with sophomore Amanda Pierce dialing up four aces as part of an impressive start. La Salle battled back to a 12-12 tie before pulling away behind a 10-1 run. The Rams didn’t crush the ball, yet they were plenty effective.
In the second game, Mount enjoyed leads of 7-4 and 10-7. La Salle seemed to be in control at 15-10, then MSC senior Mikayla Wolf delivered an ace that helped her team move to within one (15-14).
Repeating from what worked during the first game, the Rams strung together a bunch of points on their way to taking a two-games-to-none lead. La Salle turned a 17-15 advantage into a 22-15 lead.
The third game was highlighted by the most back-and-forth action on the night. Mount was up 7-4 but soon found itself needing to play catchup. La Salle led 18-13 before a strong play by senior Joy Teixeira tied things at 17-all.
It was 20-20 with Mount serving, but La Salle rattled off four straight points to complete the sweep.
Asked to speak about his seniors – a group that besides Wolf and Teixeira also includes Lauren Cunanan, Sophie Staelen, and Allison Melnychuk – D’Abate said, “I was almost in tears talking to them. I genuinely didn’t think we would have the opportunity to get the season in. The leadership shown by all of them changed the culture and helped set the tone for the future.”
