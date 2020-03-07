BURRILLVILLE — No. 1 La Salle answered the question very loudly and very clearly.
Going into its Division I semifinal series with the talented Rams, the question for No. 5 Burrillville was whether its surprise victory over the Rams late in the regular season was replicable or if it was simply an aberration.
Over 90 minutes of hockey at Smithfield Municipal Rink and Levy Arena over the weekend, the Rams showed why they’re one of the best teams in New England. Following a blowout victory Friday night, the Rams received a pair of goals from forwards John Devine and Brayden Edwards, while senior goalie Joseph Iannuccilli made 11 saves in a 4-0 victory Saturday night to clinch a spot to a fourth straight state final.
“They were 13-1 in the league for a reason. They just had too much for us to handle,” Burrillville coach David Farrell said. “We were only going with four defensemen and two and a half lines against a team that is just so deep. Our kids battled and did everything they could. They were just the better team. We struggled at the top of our zone tonight and lost too many battles five feet from our blue line.”
Burrillville, which was making just its second appearance in the state semifinals in the last two decades, was the last remaining public school, which is a point of pride for Farrell and the town. What pleased Farrell so much about this season’s team is that they were 15 minutes away from missing the playoffs less than three weeks ago against Prout/Scituate co-op at Boss.
From the start of that third period until this weekend, the Broncos played their best hockey in a number of seasons. Not only did they hand the Rams their first loss of the year, 6-3, but they also swept aside Barrington in the quarterfinals.
“I’m unbelievably proud,” Farrell said. “Not only did they not quit, they went about as far as any Burrillville team has gone in a while. We’re 15 minutes away and a bad bounce from not making the playoffs and then spend the next 17 days beating La Salle and taking out Barrington. To say this group overachieved is an understatement.”
La Salle, which won the opening game of the series 8-0, opened the scoring at 5:21 when the Broncos failed to clear the puck, allowing Kevin Kanaczet to feed Devine for a goal. Burrillville nearly answered 70 seconds later, but Iannuccilli stopped a breakaway effort by freshman forward Jack Farrell.
“There were some points in the game where we could’ve got back into it, but you’re not going to finish every chance you have against a team like that,” Farrell said.
The Rams doubled their lead with 1:56 left in the first when Devin rifled a shot past senior goalie Dylan Nault, who made 49 saves.
Burrillville had another chance to cut its deficit in half five minutes into the second period when sophomore Cam DeSante skated into the zone on an odd-man rush. DeSante, who scored twice in the 6-3 win over the Rams, ripped a shot from the right circle, but it went into the chest of Iannuccilli.
The Rams went ahead 3-0 when Robert Tasca broke up an odd-man rush at the La Salle blue line, which led directly to Edwards’ first goal at 10:42. The senior finished the scoring 18 seconds into the third period with a power-play goal.
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
La Salle 2 1 1 – 4
Burrillville 0 0 0 – 0
First period – LSA, John Devine (Kevin Kanaczet), 5:21; LSA, Devine (Thomas Delfarno), 13:04.
Second period – LSA, Brayden Edwards (Robert Tasca), 10:42.
Third period – LSA, Edwards (Zenas Kennedy, Ethan Cordeiro), pp, 0:18.
Saves – LSA, Joseph Iannuccilli (11 saves); B, Dylan Nault (49 saves).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.