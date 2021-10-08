LINCOLN — The reigning Division II champion Lincoln field hockey team is back in the title conversation thanks to a player who was in middle school last season.
The Lions went into the second half of Thursday’s Valley showdown with Burrillville trailing by a goal when coach Lea Miguel decided it was time to take the governor off of freshman standout Charlotte Labossiere.
Labossiere started the game as a defensive midfielder, but Miguel noticed the freshman was itching to move forward more, but she also was focused on her defensive responsibilities. The Lion was given license to attack in the second half and all she did was score a pair of goals in the first 7 minutes, 30 seconds of the third quarter to lift the Lions to a 3-2 victory over the Broncos at Ferguson Field.
“I got moved up from defense and I was just in the right spot when the ball was there and scored,” the soft-spoken freshman said. “I was kind of unsure about my position, but with some practice I will get better. We’re really doing a good job of working together better as a team and this was really a big win for us.”
“She’s excellent everywhere she plays, but what we noticed is she’s aggressive and intense and wants to carry the ball after making a defensive play and we didn’t want to impede that desire for her to move forward,” Miguel said. “Clearly moving her from the bottom to the top of the diamond was a good move and I think we finally found our groove.”
Burrillville (7-3 Division II) has now lost its last three road games all by a goal. The Broncos suffered a 3-2 defeat to Cumberland and a 4-3 defeat to Tiverton last week, but the Broncos avenged both of those defeats earlier in the week at Gledhill Field. Thursday, the Broncos led twice in the first half thanks to goals from Angel Grondin and junior Morgan Rainville.
Rainville had a chance to tie the game in the final 30 seconds, but she couldn’t control a shot on a breakaway. Burrillville coach Susan Burgess wasn’t particularly pleased with any aspect of her team’s performance.
“We played the worst game of the year so far – we didn’t play well,” Burgess said. “They were more aggressive on the turf and played a better game than the first time we saw them, but I don’t know what happened to us, maybe we’re tired. Playing a lot of games is how it is at this time of year, so we need to get it going. We just need to go back to the drawing and figure it out.”
Lincoln (6-5 Division II) is finding its scoring touch at the perfect time of the season. The Lions scored a total of two goals during a stretch where they were 2-4, but the return of senior all-division midfielder Grace Miguel from a shoulder injury has helped stabilize the attack.
The Lions scored four goals Tuesday against Bay View heading into a big contest Wednesday night against rival Cumberland, which is battling the Broncos for home-field advantage in the semifinals.
“We’re hoping this formation is what we’re going to go with, it’s coming together,” Miguel said. “Burrillville has had an excellent season and we were prepared for a tough, physical game. I’m just happy with the girls, especially with the way they battled because they scored on us really early.”
The Broncos, who needed a last-minute goal from Rainville to subdue Cumberland on Tuesday, grabbed the lead in the opening 90 seconds when Rainville found Grondin, who put a shot past junior goalie Akoda Harrup.
Kelsey Smith, who Miguel moved forward after Grace Miguel’s return to the field, tied the game early in the second quarter, but the game didn’t stay tied for long. Rainville scored one of her trademark solo goals with six minutes left in the half to restore Burrillville’s one-goal lead.
Labossiere was moved from the bottom to the top of the midfield diamond to start the second half and it took the freshman just 2:07 of the third quarter to take a pass from Smith and put a shot past senior goalie Allie Stockwell to tie the game. Labossiere scored the game-winning goal at 7:29 of the quarter when the Lions executed a penalty corner and the ball went from Smith to the freshman for a goal.
Charlotte Fellingham and Jenny Hayden, who took Labossiere’s spot on defense, made the lead stand up over the final 20 minutes to secure a season split with the Broncos.
“Jenny was a mid for us and she’s physically fit and strong and I was just talking to the other coaches and we decided to put her back there,” Miguel said. “She’s tenacious. She wasn’t thrilled about going there initially, but look at how she played. She was great. She pressures the ball and doesn’t hesitate.”
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
