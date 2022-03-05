SMITHFIELD – Charles Pride’s Saturday night didn’t get off to the greatest of starts.
By the time the game struck triple zeros, the Bryant University junior was being hailed as a conquering hero with several of his teammates lifting Pride on their shoulders and carrying him around a jubilant Chace Athletic Center.
Initially fouled with no time on the clock, Pride stepped to the free-throw line eight-tenths of a second remaining and Bryant locked in a 69-all deadlock with Mount St. Mary’s. Either Pride was going to settle the issue in the regulation, or the top-seeded Bulldogs and fourth-seeded Mountaineers were going to require five additional minutes to settle the Northeast Conference semifinal-round contest.
After missing the first free throw, Pride delivered with a nothing-but-net swish that snapped the tie and lifted Bryant to a pulsating 70-69 win. The 1-for-2 showing at the charity stripe capped off a 24-point night for Pride, who did most of his damage at the free-throw line (13-of-15) while struggling from the field (5-of-16, 1-of-7 from three).
“I know when I got to the line to just calm down. We work on free throws every day,” said Pride.
The near-game long struggles for Pride started to become a moot point when he drained two at the line to break a 62-62 score with 55.7 seconds left. He then stole the inbounds pass and quickly went back up to make it 66-62 in Bryant’s favor.
A 3-for-4 showing at the line by Hall Elisias (13 points, six rebounds) gave way to a rainbow three-pointer by Josh Reaves that brought Mount St. Mary’s within one with 21 seconds left. The Mountaineers got the equalizing points when Malik Jefferson went in for an easy slam with 10 seconds remaining.
Bryant’s chance to avoid overtime started when Peter Kiss (16 points) drove baseline and missed. Luis Hurtado appeared to get a hand on the ball before it traveled where Pride was standing. A foul was called on Reaves as the horn sounded with the officials putting up some time upon taking a look at the sequence.
The final heave by Mount St. Mary’s – the team that defeated Bryant on its home floor to win last year’s NEC Tournament – fell short with Bryant moving on to face No. 2 seed Wagner Tuesday night (7 p.m.) at home.
“This is has been our goal and our mission from the start,” said Bryant head coach Jared Grasso.
The true rock for the Bulldogs in a game where they trailed by as many as eight in the second half was Hurtado, who finished 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting and also pulled down six rebounds.
“Luis was huge,” said Grasso.
It took a while for Kiss to get going. Ditto for Pride. Kiss didn’t see his first field goal drop through until 13:31 of the opening half. Pride’s struggles lasted a bit longer. His first points didn’t come until the four-minute mark when he sank two free throws. Up until that point, he was 0-for-6 from the field and missed all three of his 3-point attempts.
From that slow start, Pride netted seven straight points that doubled as the home team’s best offensive stretch of the opening 20 minutes. The stifling defense applied by Mount St. Mary’s forced Bryant into three shot-clock violations – a telling stat that revealed just how tough the sledding was for the Bulldogs for much of the night.
Bryant appeared to be in serious trouble after Mount St. Mary’s came out strong to start the second half. A 12-1 run by the visitors resulted in a 46-38 deficit for the Bulldogs, who responded with an 8-1 surge that made it a one-point game (47-46) with 12:54 left.
The Mountaineers continued to own the upper hand on the scoreboard. Momentum, however, appeared to shift towards the Bulldogs after Hurtado nailed a timely three that made it a two-point game with 3:40 remaining. Hurtado nearly came up with a steal on the ensuing play but it was Mount St. Mary’s that cost the worst of the exchange. Lead guard Jalen Benjamin (16 points) was lost for the game’s duration after colliding with Hurtado.
Pride tied the game at 62-62 with two free throws, setting the stage for a frantic finish where the Bulldogs lived up to one of their coach’s primary creeds – all you need to be is one point better than the opposition.
