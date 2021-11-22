WOONSOCKET — Mount St. Charles senior Will Lawrence scored more goals in Monday afternoon’s 9-0 victory over Culver Academies than the right winger scored all of last season for the Academy U18 team.
That stat isn’t meant as a shot at the Maryland native, but simply to point how tough the transition to a new school and new teammates was during a season that was completely upended by COVID and the multiple quarantines that impacted all four Academy teams.
Lawrence returned to Woonsocket this season vowing to improve and impress college and junior scouts.
So far, so good. After Monday afternoon’s incredible performance in the final game of the three-day Prep Hockey Conference East-West showcase, Lawrence is fourth on the team in goals with 16 and he also has 11 assists, which puts him sixth on the team in points with 27.
“I had a rough year last year and I knew coming back here would help me in the future,” said Lawrence, who came to Mount as a proven goal scorer after two strong seasons with the New Jersey Rockets. “It’s really nice this year playing four games every weekend, compared to what we had to deal with last year. Now, you can get into a groove. It felt good to do this in front of my whole family, which is nice.”
“He’s a little more confident this year and I just think he learned a lot last year,” U18 coach Matt Plante said. “He works hard, he competes and he grinds. Sometimes you have that transitional year and that’s what happened with him. It’s the same thing when we were at South Kent. Those second-year guys come back more seasoned and that’s where Will’s at. A big part of his success is his confidence level.”
Mount (21-7-3) finished up the showcase with a pair of wins sandwiched around Sunday’s 5-3 defeat to No. 1 Shattuck St. Mary’s. In Monday’s win, junior goalie Pete Sterling returned from an injury to record a 26-save shutout. Along with Lawrence, Mount received a pair of goals from Trevor Kruczek, while Ryan O’Connell, Dylan Shane and Zach Aben added goals.
O’Connell moved into second place on the team with his 18th goal of the season. He’s already doubled his goal production from last season in two fewer games. His performances the last two days led Plante to wonder why Division I coaches aren’t inquiring about the New Jersey product.
“It made me feel good when I saw what coach Plante was saying about me,” O’Connell said. “I know I just have to keep working hard and improving my game every day. As a line [with Lawrence and Aben] we’ve really grown since last season and we’re working hard to get better.”
Culver is one of the top teams in the country and the visitors from Indiana could’ve scored two goals inside the opening two minutes if not for a couple of point-blank saves from Sterling. The home side scored the only goal they would with 5:06 left in the first period when they executed the same power play that produced the game-winning goal Saturday against St. Andrew’s.
UMass commit Cam O’Neill slid a pass from the right circle to Micah Berger in the left circle. Instead of shooting, Berger rifled a pass into the crease where Lawrence was in position to poke the puck past goalie Cross Sherman.
Lawrence doubled the lead 3:55 into the second period when he stripped a Hawks defenseman in the neutral zone and scored a short-handed goal. Lawrence finished off the hat trick with his second-power play goal after more good work from Jason Stefanek and O’Neill.
For Lawrence and his linemates, Plante said the key to drawing interest from Division I coaches isn’t having one great game against a very good team, it’s about delivering consistent performances weekend after weekend.
“Just be consistent and stay on that steady incline,” Plante said. “With recruiting and scouting, it’s all about momentum. The players need to show scouts and coaches that consistent effort every game because they need to show that this is the player they are every game. If they have a great game here and a drop-off game there, that leaves a coach wondering what kind of player he is. It’s important to play the same way every game because you never know who is watching.”
Lawrence’s hat-trick goal seemed to take something out of the visitors, who were also playing their third game in as many days. The home side received a pair of goals from Kruczek and individual finishes from Shane and O’Connell to stretch the lead out to seven at the end of two periods.
Kruczek’s breakaway goal came thanks to an in-stride pass from Lawrence.
Stefanek was called for a major penalty early in the third period, but the hosts killed off the five minutes shorthanded and went back to work. A bizarre bounce off the back wall allowed Aben to score an easy goal and then Aben fired a shot on net with 2:10 left that Lawrence brilliantly redirected out of the air with the toe of his stick to finish the scoring.
“It was pure luck,” Lawrence said. “The stick was in the right place and I got a tip in. It was simply about knowing my teammates and knowing where they like to put the puck.”
The team dispersed after the game for Thanksgiving and they won’t return to action until Saturday, Dec. 4 with a PHC road contest against South Kent in Connecticut. The teams meet at Adelard the following day at 5:30.
“We showed what we were capable of all weekend,” Plante said. “This the class of Triple-A/prep hockey. We went 2-1 and we were obviously frustrated with the outcome from Sunday’s game. The response was great and Peter played a great game, especially early when Culver came at us.”
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
