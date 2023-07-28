LEARNING FROM THE BEST: PC's Bryce Hopkins took away plenty from experience at Jayson Tatum Elite Camp

PROVIDENCE – Bryce Hopkins was recently in the company of the stars of today’s NBA, a player who happens to play his home games north of Providence College.
What were some of the biggest takeaways after spending last weekend in St. Louis, site of the Jayson Tatum Elite Camp? In the ever-changing NCAA climate pertaining to Name, Image & Likeness, to hear someone of Tatum’s ilk speak about the money-saving lifestyle he lives struck a chord with Hopkins.
“With NIL being such a big thing in college basketball, you can take bits and pieces from what they do in the NBA and manage your money,” said Hopkins, who was joined by the rest of his Friar teammates at Corliss Park on Wednesday, site of a youth basketball clinic in conjunction with the Providence Recreation Department and sponsored by the company that’s coming up on one year of celebrating obtaining the naming rights of the building where PC plays its home games (Amica Mutual Insurance).
In a nutshell, Tatum told Hopkins and others on hand of his means of living from a monetary perspective.
“Jayson Tatum said he is very blessed to be one of the best players. He only uses his endorsement money and saves all his basketball earnings. That was one of the biggest things I took from the camp,” said Hopkins, a rising junior who’s looking to build off a First Team All-Big East season under the direction and leadership of new head coach Kim English.
“If I’m blessed enough to be in that position, it would be an honor,” Hopkins added. “I’m one of those people who like to save their money. I don’t want to get to the NBA and blow all my money away. I want to have fun but also be smart about how I spend my money.”
How Hopkins learned that he made the cut for Tatum’s camp came together could be chalked up as a whirlwind.
“Coach English called me two nights before the camp. It was late at night, around 11. That’s when I found out,” said Hopkins. “I’m not sure how it happened or how they selected me. I got the call that I was invited and just went.”
For Hopkins, the out-of-town camp that featured participants from the high school classes of 2024 and 2025 as well as current college players had a coming-full-circle vibe.
“Back in the day, I was a high schooler who looked up to college players. For us to spread knowledge to the younger kids concerning NIL and the biggest transition from high school to college was pretty cool,” said Hopkins. “A lot of the kids were curious because we’re at that level right now.”
Of course, the two days that Tatum spent in St. Louis featured elements typically found at a summer basketball camp.
“There were sessions involving skill work and 1-on-1s. [Tatum] was showing us a lot of his moves and how he gets defenders off him and how he creates a lot of space,” said Hopkins, who lists the Boston Celtics standout as one of his favorite players.
“It’s not the first time that I’ve studied his clips, but it was crazy to be able to see it up close and how he goes through his movement and progressions,” said Hopkins.
The chance to speak to Tatum in a 1-on-1 setting proved to be a tough ticket, though Hopkins did mention that he plays his college ball down the road from Boston.
“I was standing near him with a UConn fan and told Tatum that he should come to the Providence-UConn game. He said he would come check it out. We’ll see if he does or not,” said Hopkins.
Tatum’s guest list also included several NBA players, the list including Bradley Beal, Chris Paul, and Paolo Banchero. Before the camp concluded, everyone gathered for a group photo that Hopkins believes will have a lasting effect.
“To be able to hear conversations from them, I would incorporate everything they said,” said Hopkins. “You see previous pictures of a lot of NBA players before they got to the league … taking pictures with stars when they were younger. Hopefully, I’m blessed to get to that next level.”
Former Villanova standout-turned-Houston rookie Cam Whitmore also attended the Tatum camp.
“He recognized me,” said Hopkins. “I was playing with him when we had our 2-on-2 session. We were on the same team so that was cool.”
