LETTING THEIR VOICE BE HEARD: Local coaches, players take to Twitter in the hope of bringing change

There is no doubt that the death of George Floyd and the manner in which he was killed has rocked the United States – if not the entire globe. It set off an unprecedented wave of responses that did not exclude the world of sports.
Many players and coaches took to Twitter to share statements or stories of their own. Below is a condensed compilation of tweets from individuals who are no strangers when it comes to appearing on the pages of this very newspaper.
Just remember, we all have voices.
ED COOLEY
Providence College men’s basketball head coach
When I became the Head Men's Basketball Coach of Providence College, I thought long and hard about who we really are and what I wanted our core values and culture to be. I developed our core mantra of "Us, We, Together, Family, Friars." This is the essence of how we have built our winning culture at Providence College.
However, our mantra, "Us, We, Together, Family, Friars" is diminished and stands for nothing without stating unequivocally that all lives matter. At this very moment in our country, the matter at hand is that Black Lives are ending abruptly with the loss of precious life in our communities.
As an African-American man, I am heartbroken, saddened and outraged over the deaths of George Floyd and many others over the years. His death and the ones that came before him bring into full view the clear injustice and change of heart that is needed in our country. Stop the killing at the hands of hatred!
I am the husband of a former police officer. There are thousands of law enforcement officers who serve our great cities, towns, and communities. They work hard every day to protect us and keep us safe. Those in law enforcement who abuse the power need to be stopped.
Us, We, Together, Family, Friars means we will not ignore the violence against people of color in our country!
Us, We, Together, Family, Friars means that, no more, will we allow fear and hate to permeate our communities.
Us, We, Together, Family, Friars means inclusion, love, acceptance and peace.
Us, We, Together, Family, Friars means we stand together, we help each other, and we love one another.
And, most importantly, Us, We, Together, Family, Friars means we must advocate for change! We must change!
JARED GRASSO
Bryant University men’s basketball head coach
I was blessed to be raised in a family around the game of basketball which exposed me to an abundance of diversity. I was not conditioned to think about or discuss the color of someone’s skin. Coaches were coaches, teammates were teammates, and people were people.
I have been blessed to coach so many great diverse young men with great hearts and minds who are the future of our country.
My team and I have pledged to spend more time in dialogue and in thought these upcoming weeks about what we can do to make a change. Our motto being we can’t change the past, but we can change the future. The question as a leader of young men is what we can do to help prepare this next great generation to help make our world a safer, more caring, and a selfless place. As parents, mentors, teachers, and coaches, we must all commit to change not just through our words, but through our actions.
LINDA CIMINO
North Smithfield High School graduate, St. Francis-Brooklyn women’s basketball head coach
Some are posting on social media.
Some are protesting in the streets.
Some are donating silently.
Some are educating themselves.
Some are having thorough conversations with family & friends.
A revolution has many lanes – be kind to yourself and to others who are traveling in the same direction.
Just keep your foot on the gas.
TOM PINCINCE
Woonsocket High School graduate, Central Connecticut University interim athletic director
What we witnessed in Minneapolis was unacceptable, shocking, and appalling. Our hearts are broken and we are angry. One question we have is how we can go about promoting change? Change in actions, change in behaviors, and change in how we treat one another. We can be leaders when it comes to promoting these changes. We can do more.
Our world of college athletics is filled with student-athletes, coaches, and administrators from various backgrounds and races. We have different skin colors, different stories, different backgrounds, and different histories. We take pride in working together every day to get better. We rely on each other to improve, to question, to get answers, and to be good teammates, but we can do more.
Let’s do more together. Let’s work together to make a difference. Let’s support each other as we always do. With your help, we will do more.
ROCCO BALDELLI
Woonsocket native, Minnesota Twins manager
George Floyd should be breathing right now. We have a lot of progress to make. A lot. Remember his name. Remember what happened.
RANDALL HIEN
Three-sport athlete, Lincoln High School (Class of 2020)
As an editor of the Lion’s Roar [the school newspaper], I can attest to the ability to spark change by speaking out. As a nation, we must recognize that although equality is “promised” to citizens, it is not guaranteed for all. If you’re not angry, then you aren’t paying attention. Change is needed now.
JAYDEN STRUBLE
Cumberland native, sophomore defenseman for the Northeastern University men’s hockey team
To start, I want to say that I’ve been angry for a while now. Angry that I keep seeing innocent black lives taken at such a rate that the news seems incomplete without another victim. Angry that the “every man is equal” slogan proves to be just a slogan in this country. And most recently, I’m angry at a lot of the responses and opinions I see about protests and riots.
I want to stand up as a person of color from one of the whitest sports out there and say I stand with y’all! And I ask for everyone reading this, whether teammate or fan, black or white, to understand that a lot of things have to change.
The black community is with it, but we need everyone!
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.