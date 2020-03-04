NORTH SMITHFIELD — After sweeping aside Portsmouth in the Division II quarterfinals, the No. 2 Lincoln hockey team expected to begin practice Tuesday afternoon knowing who it would play in Game 1 of the D-II semifinals Friday night at Rhode Island Sports Center.
Instead, the Lions skated on to the RISC ice not only unsure of who they will play, but when the semifinals will even start. Because St. Raphael has been impacted by the coronavirus and closed the school for two weeks, No. 6 PSW co-op had to postpone Game 2 – set for Sunday at Lynch Arena – of its quarterfinal series with No. 3 South Kingstown.
The series is expected to resume Saturday night in Pawtucket with the Rebels leading the series 1-0. If all goes well, the semifinals will start Tuesday night at RISC, but that is a best-case scenario.
“It’s a really weird situation right now,” Lincoln senior all-division forward Colby Acciardo said. “What do we do and how do we prepare for it? We said yesterday that we have to be ready for anyone because we know whoever we play is going to give us a battle – it’s playoff hockey. We’re just trying to tight everything up in practice right now; our defensive zone play and the forecheck.”
“The thing is we’re just trying to get ready. That’s all we can really do right now,” Lincoln coach Mike Forrest said. “It’s a wait-and-see type of thing, so we just need to get ready. We know the two opponents we could possibly face. SK is a very strong team and physical and so is PSW. We’re hoping to ramp it up on Monday with the hope of playing Tuesday, but it could be Wednesday or Thursday.”
The Rebels handed the Lions their first loss of the season, 3-2, back on Jan. 4 at Boss Arena, while the Lions hammered an understrength Saints side, 5-2, on the final day of the regular season. If the Saints win Saturday night’s game, the series will return to Boss Arena Sunday night for Game 3.
While the Lions spend the week making improvements, the two teams on the other side of the bracket will battle for a spot in the Division II final, which also has to be rescheduled because it was due to begin next weekend at Brown’s Meehan Auditorium. No. 8 Cranston West, which shocked No. 1 Cumberland in a three-game set, travels to Benny Magiera Rink to play No. 4 East Greenwich Friday night.
The Lions were on hand at Adelard Arena Monday night to watch the Falcons beat the Clippers, 6-4. Forrest, who is a 1986 Cumberland High graduate, was also in attendance and he said there are lessons to be learned from the upset.
“I don’t think Cumberland underestimated them, but if they did, it doesn’t matter what seed they are because everyone is dangerous in the playoffs,” Forrest said. “It’s playoff hockey. Cumberland isn’t in our way anymore, but look what happened to them. Don’t underestimate anyone or you won’t be playing into the next round.”
With Cumberland’s exit, there will be a new Division II champion and of the five teams remaining, Lincoln is the only one who’s won a title of any kind this decade. The Lions claimed the 2013 Division II title with a sweep of Prout. But this is the first time since 2014 the Lions have played this deep into March.
While some of the kids have championship experience – senior Chris Accardi won the 2019 Division II soccer title – none of the Lions have played for a hockey title.
“At this point, it’s just hockey, I think all the nerves were taken out in the first round,” said Acciardo, who led the state with 25 goals during the regular season. “For us, that was the biggest barrier after getting swept in the first round two years in a row and obviously not making it this far. We kind of got over that barrier and we’re more confident. That is going to make us a better team.”
Forrest, who is a teacher at East Providence, does have championship coaching experience. He was on the staff of the 2012 Townie team that claimed the Division III title. Forrest said the extra time between series has given him an opportunity to look back at the two tight games with the Patriots to see what he and his staff can improve on to put the Lions in position to win.
“We’re just looking at making sure we have the right personnel out there,” Forrest said. “It’s such a fast-paced game and things happen that maybe you should make changes and we miss it. Don’t get me wrong, Rob Choiniere, who coaches the offense, and Scott Cline and Drew Wood, who run the defense, do a wonderful job. We need to ramp up our game and stay on top of things to keep the kids going in the right direction.”
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
