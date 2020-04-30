Lincoln High guard Josh Jahnz excited to go to WPI after spending years at school’s basketball camp

By JON BAKER
LINCOLN – Josh Jahnz has been attending the Worcester Polytechnic Institute Elite Prospect Basketball Camp every summer since the eighth grade, so it comes of no surprise to his family and friends he has chosen WPI to further his academic and – hopefully – athletic education.
After all, it’s his home away from home.
“I think what really drew me to it was the academic side of it, the way the camp leaders want you to learn not just about basketball but how to be a better student,” explained Jahnz, the hard-working, gutsy point guard for the Division III state champion Lincoln High boys’ varsity basketball team, recently. “It wasn’t just about plays and execution, the X’s and O’s, but also getting good grades.
“Each day at camp, you’d go and play basketball for a while, then the leaders would take you on a tour of the campus and talk to you about the school itself,” he added.
“I learned about Worcester Polytech from a very young age, and I liked what I saw. I’ve been drawn to it.”
While the 18-year-old seems to know what major he will chase, computer science, he doesn’t know if he’ll be a member of the Engineers’ varsity men’s hoop squad.
One thing’s a given, however – Jahnz will do everything in his power to succeed as a player.
“I’ve been in contact with the head coach (Chris Bartley), and he told me that he couldn’t just give me a spot on his team, but if I wanted to ‘walk on,’ I would have every opportunity to do so,” Jahnz stated. “He said, ‘I’m more than willing to give you a chance,’ and I’m going to make the most of it.”
That should come as a warning to the rest of the Engineers’ hoopsters. In a nutshell, Jahnz’ style of play defines grit, perseverance, relentlessness and devotion. If you’ve seen the movie, “Rudy,” a film about a very good high school football player named “Rudy” Ruettiger who overcame ridiculously long odds to make the Notre Dame squad, Jahnz is him wearing basketball togs.
He now wants nothing more than to don them in W.P.I.’s crimson and gray.
“It’s funny, but you know when you listen to some of the NFL analysts talk about college football players being drafted, and they mention the intangibles? Josh has a ton of them, and chief among them is his tenacious defense,” noted Lions’ mentor Kent Crooks, who led his team to a 22-5 overall record (16-2 in D-III) and the state crown, the school’s first since 1999.
“He’s got strong hands, sees the floor extremely well and is the consummate floor general,” he continued. “He defines grit; he doesn’t back down. In fact, another intangible is his ability to rebound. He rebounds tremendously for someone his size. Often times this season, he’d be the second-leading rebounder on our team.
“You know what he is? He’s a pest. When you think of a pest in sports, you think of someone like (the Bruins’) Brad Marchand. Josh isn’t like that, but nobody wants to play against him. He goes at it 120 percent all the time, and his opponents don’t like it.”
Case in point: When Lincoln faced Rogers in a Division III state semifinal at Cumberland’s Wellness Center back on March 6, Jahnz continually drew the ire of a couple of Vikings at least eight-10 inches taller than he after battling for loose balls.
More often than not, he won. He also would dive to the hardwood to grab a steal, or soar to the backboard to snag a rebound. Those are all reasons he earned All-League second-team laurels as a senior, and last season garnered All-League first-team and All-Division second-team honors.
And, not surprisingly, he brought those same traits to the boys’ varsity soccer team last fall, where – incredibly – he helped the Lions to a R.I. Division II championship with a thrilling overtime victory over North Smithfield at Cranston Stadium last November. He started at left wing and happened to be one of the club’s assists leaders.
“With Josh, it’s not just about his athleticism, but he’s a smart kid, a respectful kid, too,” Crooks said. “He has one of the best attitudes of any player I ever coached. He’s just a wonderful young man, and W.P.I. is extremely fortunate.
“That’s a great place to go to school, and just getting in is testament to Josh’s abilities as a student,” he added. “Having coached at the (NCAA) Division III level before at Roger Williams, I can tell you that you always look for the type of talent and type of student-athlete that Josh Jahnz is. I have no doubt he’ll succeed up there at school.”
Still, Jahnz admitted schools like Roger Williams University and Assumption College caught his eye, yet “W.P.I. won out because of my past with it, and also it’s academic structure,” he said. “The campus is really clean and well-kept, and I like the way it’s kind of isolated, away from everything. It seems like a tight-knit community.”
Ash Jahnz to explain the success of the LHS teams he played for this year, and he says he can’t.
“You know, it really couldn’t have gone any better,” he said. “You look at the championships we won, but then add on to that we couldn’t have lost more than six or seven games between (the two teams), it’s really amazing.
“It doesn’t seem like that long ago, even with everything that’s happened (with the coronavirus crisis),” he added. “It just seems surreal, winning the soccer and basketball titles. With both of them, what I remember most is the camaraderie we all had, all the practices we had, all the blood, sweat and tears, all the joking around.
“We were all so close.”
Now, Jahnz is hoping for the same with the Engineers. He wants to become one of the bricks in Coach Bartley’s hoop foundation.
And he’s built quite the successful program at WPI, which under Bartley’s tutelage has become one of the top D-III squads in the country. In his 19 years at the helm, he’s led it to 11 NCAA tournament appearances, nine New England Women’s & Men’s Athletic Conference crowns, three NEWMAC tourney titles (in 2005, 2006 and 2013) and an ECAC championship.
He’s also the winningest coach in W.P.I. history with a 316-95 mark in the past 15 seasons (including an astonishing 146-44 record in NEWMAC action).
“I’m really looking forward to trying out,” Jahnz stated. “Coach Bartley and I have meet on campus, and I’ve seen him coach at games. I like the way he coaches. He seems very level-headed, and he keeps his team in check. I like the style he brings to it.
“They like to run a little, but then they’ll slow it down. They like to baffle the team with tempo, and I’d love to be a part of it. I’m going to do everything I can to do so.”
