SMITHFIELD – Mike Parisi and his Lincoln Little League teammates didn’t mind losing their final pool play contest of the “Last Summer Swing” 11-year-old Tournament to Smithfield on Saturday afternoon.
“The thing is, we had beaten Scituate/Foster before we played Smithfield (later in the day), so that meant we automatically were in the championship game,” he stated matter-of-factly. “We ended up losing that game, 8-4, but it didn’t mean as much.
“It obviously was disappointing, but we were more than ready to face them again (for the title on Sunday afternoon). After all, we had a lot to prove against them.”
Turns out, the Lincoln all-stars had twice suffered defeats to this same club last summer, the last in the District IV title tilt, and the last one stung.
“I’ve been thinking about the game for a long time,” nodded Caden Oldham, Lincoln’s catcher. “We had revenge on our minds.”
And it showed from the outset. Coach Dino Coppolino had asked his kids to start fast and never relent, and Lincoln did just that; it notched three runs in the first ad two more in the second, then held on tight for a thrilling 5-3 victory over previously-unbeaten Smithfield before a large crowd at Whipple Field.
Clean-up hitter Joey Cunha led the charge at the plate, going 1-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and run scored, while Oldham finished 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs; Parisi 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs; Will Aiken 1-for-2 with an RBI; and Austin Henault 1-for-1 with an HBP and run.
Parisi, a talented southpaw, also earned the win on the hill, yielding just two hits, an earned run and a pair of walks while whiffing four. Cunha replaced him in the fourth and scattered a hit and pass with a run in two frames, while Luca Coppolino gained the save – in quite dramatic fashion.
The hosts trailed, 5-3, entering the bottom of the sixth, and Nate Cameron led off with a single to left, Wyatt Speakman reached on a bad-hop hit and Noah Antunes laced a ground single to center to load the bags.
Coppolino, however, got Trevor Sullivan to bounce back to the mound, and the pitcher fired to the plate for the force. Dom Lombardi then grounded to first for the second out, though it scored Speakman from third to slice it to 5-3. When Luke Dwyer bounded out to short, the Lincoln kids threw their gloves in the air and jumped up and down in celebration.
“I was upset when we lost to them (Saturday), but I was much more focused on this game,” Cunha grinned later. “I don’t like losing to any team ever, so this means so much to me. We lost to them last year, 7-2, (in the District IV championship game. I mean, I don’t win a lot of championships, so this is really exciting.”
He paused, then laughed, “Hey, I just won a championship.”
Coach Coppolino explained afterward that, when Little League Baseball officials canceled national and regional tourneys last spring, area coaches got together to figure out how to at the very least organize usual “house league” ball. When that regular season ended, the assembled again to formulate a tourney that would resemble a District IV event.
This was it, and Lincoln won it all.
“Our kids never gave up; we’ve been working so hard all season, and the last two-plus weeks for this tournament,” he said. “The kids were always positive, and our goal coming in was to do our best – and, of course, win.
“The past couple of years, we’ve fallen short to these guys (Smithfield),” he added. “I had told the kids beforehand, ‘Jump on them quick with the bats, start fast and put pressure on their pitcher. We wanted to get some runs in the first, and that’s just what we did.”
And then some, as Lincoln exploded for three in the top half. Leadoff batter Luca Coppolino reached on a fielding miscue and Parisi singled to center before both moved up on Oldham’s groundout to second. Cunha then drilled a two-run double to deep left, and he took third on Evan Cucca’s groundout before hustling home on Aiken’s hit up the middle.
Coppolino’s crew tacked on a pair in the second after Henault laced a one-out single to center. With two down, Parisi drew a “freebie,” and both raced in after Oldham bashed an opposite-field double to deep right.
In the interim, the Parisi had been in cruise mode; in fact, he had struck out four in a row before Sam Cicchitelli broke up his no-hit bid with a soft grounder between first and second with two outs in the third. Tucker Byrnes then lofted a high fly down the right-field stripe, and it appeared to be going foul, but it fell for the RBI triple.
Parisi escaped the jam when Colin Goding lined out to Henault at first.
“I was just trying to stay positive,” Parisi offered. “I was just trying to hit my spots.”
Smithfield mustered another in the fourth when Nate Cameron drew a leadoff pass and hustled to third when Antunes reached on reliever Cunha’s errant throw to first. Pinch-hitter Dom Tortolano plated Cameron with a groundout to short, but Cunha escaped with another defensive “web gem” at second.
Actually, Parisi had one of his own in center, robbing Smithfield of its third run with a spectacular diving snag with two outs in the fifth.
That merely set up Lincoln’s fantastic yet harrowing finish.
To his credit, Byrnes replaced Speakman in the second and pitched superbly, striking out his first six batters before allowing the younger Coppolino a flyout to left to end the fourth. He went 3 1/3 frames and hit only a batter while whiffing seven.
“This means so much to all of us,” Parisi smiled. “This outcome was awesome. We wanted this so badly.”
Lincoln 320 000 – 5 – 5 – 1
Smithfield 001 101 – 3 – 6 – 1
Mike Parisi, Joey Cunha (4), Luca Coppolino (6) and Caden Oldham. Wyatt Speakman, Tucker Byrnes (2), Colin Goding (6) and Trevor Sullivan, Speakman (2). 2B – Cunha, Oldham. 3B – Byrnes.
