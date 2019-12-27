PROVIDENCE – Like most premier high school athletes, Kyle Moison wants to achieve a best performance each and every time he enters the circle, but he also knows that’s an impossibility, as every day brings a new set of circumstances, not to mention emotions.
That’s why the Lincoln High phenom refused to get too high or too low after what he deemed a “decent” outing at the R.I. Classic, held at the Providence Career & Technical Academy fieldhouse on Friday morning.
He owns the top 25-pound weight throw of any schoolboy in the United States at 75-2, but managed only 73-3 ¼. And, in the shot put, he ranks second nationally with a heave of 59-0 ¼, though assembled a “mere” distance of 57-3 ¼.
He, however, did win both events quite handily; in fact, he even broke the previous meet record twice in the put. (After fouling on his first attempt, he shattered the mark with a 56-9 on his second before planting the 57-3 ¼ on his last).
“This here was all about finishing,” Moison stated later. “I would have loved to have broken 60 feet (Saturday) in the shot, but – honestly – it’s going to come. I know it is. I don’t know when, but I can feel it.
“Coach (Brian Grant) gave us the last couple of days off for Christmas, so we were all pretty relaxed when we came here,” he added. “We didn’t have prelims and finals like most meets, so we only had three throws to get a mark, not six. He told us we needed to get in here, get a mark and then try to get a better one.
“Since this is sort of a relay carnival, we were just trying to do what was best for the team … In a meet like this, it’s vital not to foul and to achieve a (distance) when you have only three attempts. When you get a mark, it shows you what you’re made of as a competitor. Your team is counting on you to get a mark.
“I have to say, for taking a couple of days off, I’m pretty pleased. You could let it affect you negatively, knowing you didn’t do your best, but you need these types of outings. It keeps you fresh; it keeps you striving. This also shows me where I stand now and what I need to work on moving forward.
“I was using this meet as a learning curve.”
In that weight throw relay, senior Devin Jeffers (38-4 ¾) and junior Jon Szuch (35-10 ¼) combined with Moison to achieve third overall with a collective heave of 147-6 ¼, but rival Woonsocket easily outdueled them for the No. 1 spot.
The trio of junior Logan Coles, sophomore Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan and senior Jesse Houle manufactured a combined distance of 187-2 ¾, which happened to be a new school record by 16 ¾ inches.
Coles led the way with an uncorking of 67-0 ½, while Robinson-O’Hagan mustered a 62-7 ¾ (before fouling twice) and Houle a terrific PR of 57-6 ½.
As for the shot put? Villa Novans’ chief Marc Piette put it this way: “Tough times.”
“The kids just had bad days,” he said, noting that Coles produced a toss of only 41-8 ¾ and Robinson-O’Hagan 52-10 ¼ while Houle fouled all three times. “As for the weight, it was an OK day. It’s been tough the past several days because we haven’t practiced; last week, we had three meets in four days, which takes away from instruction time with the kids.
“The lone goal here was to win both relays, and we got one of the two, so we’ll take it,” he continued. “Now we’re just going to go back to work and try to continue to improve.”
Shrugged a disappointed but never-say-die Coles: “It wasn’t meant to be (Friday). It had nothing to do with mental or physical fatigue, just a bad day.”
In the shot put relay, Grant had no idea where his Lions placed, mostly because, after Moison, Jeffers threw 32-5 and classmate Sam Kilbane 29-7 for a relay total of 119-3 ¼. Because of Houle’s inability to mark, the Novans failed to place, as all three representatives must mark.
“I’m not surprised by Kyle – or anyone’s – inability to PR here; they’re still working hard, they’re still lifting hard, so we’re not going to be peaking just yet,” Grant said. “It’s just not the time. They’re competing tired; they haven’t rested yet, gotten stronger, but they will (once they taper).”
Noted Moison: “I’m excited to get back to work. Like I said, now I know where I stand just a couple of days after Christmas. As for me being (the top weight thrower in the country), that’s the thing. I may have lost that an hour ago, or last night. You can lose it at any time, and that’s what I like so much about it. You never know, and that keeps you striving.
“It’s all about competitive spirit; it’s an adrenaline rush,” he added. “I’m not only focusing on kids here but what others might be doing around the country.
“It keeps you hungry.”
