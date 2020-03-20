Lincoln's Palmieri will always remember first victory with Bryant baseball team

SMITHFIELD — Mason Palmieri was asked if he applied a personalized touch to his first and what could go down as his only pitching win of his Bryant University college baseball career.
A win, mind you, that came in the Lincoln native’s final start of a 2020 season that was recently adjourned due to coronavirus concerns.
A baseball from the game? A team picture to commemorate the breakthrough occurrence that unfolded back on March 10 at Western Carolina University? It’s not that Palmieri is the schmaltzy type, though when reached Thursday, the former Lincoln High standout offered a witty response to the question concerning keepsakes.
“The baseball probably would end up collecting dust,” he said.
His tone sincere and genuine, Palmieri spoke about clinging to something that in his eyes offered much more redeeming value than some souvenir ever will.
“It’s the memories and the friendships that last in this game. I’ll always have those.”
***
To fully appreciate what Palmieri accomplished exactly 10 days ago, one should be aware of how often humbled he was during his first four years at Bryant.
For starters, staying healthy was a tall order. As soon as one injury in his shoulder subsided, another one seemed to crop up. The rare times that Palmieri was healthy, his role with the Bulldogs was unclear. It all amounted to four years’ worth of frustration that led Palmieri seeking a new direction upon receiving his undergraduate degree from Bryant last spring.
He still had a year of eligibility remaining, a fact that Ryan Klosterman believed was worth exploring upon succeeding Steve Owens as the Bulldogs’ coach. Upon touching base with Klosterman last summer, Palmieri reconsidered and headed back to Bryant as a fifth-year graduate student who enrolled in the school’s MBA program.
On the eve of the 2020 season, Klosterman expressed confidence that Palmieri would be featured quite a bit. It could be as a starter or a reliever. Whatever proved to be the case, the bottom line is that he had a role to look forward to.
Palmieri mapped out some personal goals included starting a game (check), securing a win (check there, too), and tossing at least 50 innings. He tossed 21.2 innings before social distancing became the rage.
“I ended up going two for three,” he said.
***
Palmieri appeared in four games (two starts) prior to taking the mound in Cullowhee, N.C. on March 10. The Bulldogs entered that day on a six-game losing streak and were looking to their 6-foot-5 righthander to stop the bleeding.
Traditionally, very little insight can be gleaned from how Palmieri fares during his pregame bullpen sessions. He’s turned in so-so bullpens and gone on to pitch well, and vice versa. Prior to facing Western Carolina, Palmieri thought he went through an “average” bullpen.
“For the most part, everything felt normal,” he said.
What Palmieri lacks in a lights-out fastball is more than compensated with a bearing-down determination. It’s about battling on the mound as long as possible. With all four of his pitches in sync at the game’s onset, Palmieri retired the Western Carolina side in order in the bottom of the first.
The second inning featured the first of two double plays that were turned for Palmieri’s benefit.
“Those are a pitcher’s best friend by any stretch of the imagination. It almost feels better than a strikeout because it kills the momentum for the other team. It gives you confidence because you’re able to execute the pitch and you get two outs from that one pitch. Honestly, it’s my favorite feeling as a pitcher,” said Palmieri. “You trust your stuff, you hit your spot, and you trust your infielders that they’ll be able to get two outs for you.”
Bryant’s 5-0 lead was cut to 5-3 by the time the bottom of the fifth inning rolled around. All Palmieri needed was to get three more outs and he would be the pitcher of record on the plus side. He ended up pitching the fifth and the sixth (another 1-2-3 frame) before exiting with 88 pitches and 52 strikes. His final line: six innings (a career high), three runs (all earned), two walks, and five strikeouts.
“I had my changeup at the start of the game, but as it went on, it was more fastballs and sliders,” said Palmieri.
It was now the Bryant bullpen’s job to make the lead stand up with nine outs to get. Jackson Harrigan, Matthew Stansky and Jack Ipsen combined for three shutout innings of one-hit ball. The door was slammed in emphatic fashion in what ultimately proved to be a 7-3 win for the Bulldogs.
“To be honest, I thought even a one-run lead with the guys who were behind me would be enough,” said Palmieri. “Having a bullpen like that behind you is awesome”
Palmieri also gave credit to the Bulldog offense and to Alex Lane, the freshman catcher he worked with.
“He’s big in more ways than one. He’s a massive target … a lot of man,” said Palmieri about the 6-foot-5 Lane.
As the latter frames played out with Palmieri watching from the dugout, he warmed up to the possibility that he would finally get off the schneid. The start at Western Carolina marked his 32nd game in a Bulldog uniform.
What was the reaction from teammates and coaches about finally securing win number one?
“A lot of them thought I had snaked one at one point,” said Palmieri.
Klosterman did acknowledge Bryant’s man of the hour once everyone was seated on the team bus. The congratulatory text messages started to flow once the news was shared via Twitter.
“It definitely means a lot coming from where I was a year ago … not knowing whether I would get the ball as a starter or I’d ever get that win,” said Palmieri. “It means a lot in more than one way. To be honest, I haven’t really processed everything yet.”
The same day that Palmieri jumped into the win column, the Ivy League cancelled its conference basketball tournament. Things were rapidly changing, and not for the better.
“When the NBA announced they were postponing their season, you knew something was up,” said Palmieri.
***
The quest for a second win brought Palmieri and Bryant to Durham, N.C. for an anticipated three-game weekend series against N.C. Central. Last Thursday morning, the Bulldogs were getting ready to leave their hotel for an indoor hitting facility. That’s when the coronavirus crisis landed right on their doorstep.
“[Bryant catcher] Gaby Cruz read a tweet out loud. Next thing you know, we’re asking questions. What’s going on? Are we going home now?” said Palmieri. “I was sitting toward the front of the bus. [Klosterman] was calling everyone from the coach on the opposing team to [Bryant athletic director Bill Smith]. It was a nightmare.”
The bus wasn’t even two minutes from the hotel when the orders came to head back. With the possibility of Bryant and N.C. Central meeting at an off-campus site, Palmieri joined several of the Bryant pitchers in throwing in the hotel parking lot. Not long after that, word came down about the Northeast Conference following suit with their fellow leagues around the country – all remaining winter and spring sports were called off.
Friday morning, the Bulldogs left Durham at 8:30 a.m. After a few pitstops, the bus pulled into the Bryant parking lot at 8:30 p.m.
“A lot of work goes into a college baseball season, from fall ball, to staying sharp on your own prior to officially starting practice in mid-January. You build bonds, then they go away, then you re-build them,” said Palmieri. “We were starting to click and suddenly, it’s taken away. I know a lot of guys found comfort in that it’s not just us. It’s everyone, but it’s still miserable and devastating.”
Shifting gears away from the season’s sudden halt, Palmieri offered a big-picture view.
“There are more important things in the world. We’ve just got to get through this as a country before we can worry about sports.”
***
As a graduate student who’s on track to receive his second degree from Bryant this coming May, Palmieri finds himself in a unique position. The NCAA is planning to grant an extra season of competition to all student-athletes who have participated in spring sports this year. That means the 22-year-old would be in line to return for what would be a sixth season in 2021.
Before everyone scattered last weekend, Palmieri met with the Bryant coaching staff. As much as both parties would like to make it work as far as Palmieri coming back, they know how difficult it would be.
“I’m running out of degrees to get at Bryant,” Palmieri noted. “It’s definitely something I’m not going to say no to, but it’s something I’m not going to say yes to right now. There’s a lot of unanswered questions.”
Statistically, Palmieri led the 2020 Bulldogs in innings and strikeouts (22). Among Bryant pitchers who appeared in at least five games, he ranks first in strikeouts per nine innings (12.79) and third in ERA (2.91). It was shaping up to be a promising year for a local lad who had waited a long time to break through.
“From a personal level, I’m proud of what I did. It was the first time [in Palmieri’s Bryant career] that I felt like I did everything I could to be the best player I could be. I’m content with the results that came out of it,” he said. “I woke up every day during the offseason with 100 percent focus to try and get better that day. With all the injuries, for once I was satisfied with what I was able to get out of myself.”
A satisfaction that undoubtedly carries extra significance after Palmieri finally entered the winner’s circle.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
