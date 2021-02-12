LINCOLN – Forced to weather a lengthy stretch sans its top player, the Lincoln High boys basketball survived a last-second try that would have kept Burrillville perfect season intact in a 47-46 loss for the Broncos in Division II action Friday night.
Inbounding the ball underneath their own basket with three seconds left, the Broncos got the ball to their top shooter. One powerful dribble later, junior Wes Cournoyer got off a shot that hit the rim before falling off to the side.
“We’re going to live with that,” said Burrillville head coach Kevin Randall after his team fell to 5-1 in league play.
Lincoln (3-1, Division II) played solid chunks of the third and fourth quarters without leading scorer Octavio Brito after the senior picked up his fourth foul with still plenty of time remaining. With Brito glued to the bench, head coach Kent Crooks turned to his supporting cast and they answered the call.
Sophomore Preston DeSousa delivered the best performance of his young varsity career, finishing with 17 points. His two shining moments came in the third quarter. First, he banked in a three to erase a 31-29 deficit. Later, DeSousa swished a baseline jumper to extend Lincoln’s lead to 39-34.
“Preston was that next guy up. Give him all the credit in the world as a sophomore to play the game he did,” said Lincoln head coach Kent Crooks.
The five-point deficit for the Broncos was trimmed to two heading into the fourth quarter. Cournoyer dialed up three of his team-high 14 points to give the visitors a 40-39 edge. He added another triple to trim what had become a 45-40 lead for Lincoln.
Brito (nine points) was back on the floor for the stretch run, yet it was another senior who saved the day for the Lions. After drawing a charge early in the fourth quarter, Dylan Balon came through with a perfect showing at the free-throw line (2-of-2) to make it a two-possession game at 47-43 with 1:22 left.
“He’s a gritty player,” said Crooks about Balon.
Balon’s successful conversion of a 1-and-1 try loomed even greater after Burrillville’s Colby Bouzan made a three from the corner with a minute left. The Broncos were awarded possession on a jump ball with 27 seconds remaining but came up empty. Brito missed a 1-and-1 try with 14 seconds left, setting the stage for the Broncos to walk out of Lincoln Middle School with another win.
Instead, the ball bounced in the home team’s favor.
“At the end, they just banded together,” said Crooks. “Defense wins games, but give Burrillville credit. They shot the lights out.”
Burrillville hit 12 3-pointers with Jack Bergin (13 points) and Bouzan (nine points) playing key roles. Chi Nwanko helped Lincoln’s cause with 13 points.
“They had some guys who hit some incredible shots,” said Randall. “We battled. We knew it was going to be a rock fight.”
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
MOUNTIES DOWNED
WOONSOCKET – Visiting St. Patrick’s turned it on and then some in the second half en route to sailing to a 68-54 win over host Mount St. Charles in Division III boys basketball action on Friday night.
The Mounties (3-4, Division III) ended the first half on a 7-0 run to close to within 24-17. St. Patrick’s came out swinging in the second half en route to scoring 44 points over the final two quarters. Keith Wilson led the victors with 29 points while Ricky Fonseca scored 21 of his 25 points after halftime.
For Mount, Gary Kalmer finished with 17 points and 18 rebounds while Jack Bennett added 12 points. Jared Beaudoin and Owen Noecker each had eight points while Alex Gasbarro netted seven points. MSC is back in action today on the road at Times 2 Academy.
NOVANS BEATEN
WOONSOCKET – Playing their first game since Jan. 27, the Woonsocket High boys basketball team fell to visiting Central, 69-55, in Division I action on Friday night.
Senior Abou Jobe led the Novans with 15 points which included a perfect showing at the free-throw line (6-of-6). Sophomore Justin Hill added eight points for Woonsocket, now 0-3 in league play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.