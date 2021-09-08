PAWTUCKET — If it looks like Lincoln High seniors Thomas Zhao and Thomas Corcoran have a telepathic relationship on the soccer field it’s because they kind of do.
The all-division attackers started going to school together as kindergartners at Northern Elementary and they continued to play on the same soccer teams and go to the same school until ninth grade when Zhao left for La Salle.
The separation lasted just one year because they were back together again as sophomores when they helped Lincoln win the Division II title thanks to Zhao’s title-winning goal. Two years later, the duo know this will likely be their last school year together and they want to finish their time together with a championship.
Their final season got off to a good start on Tuesday afternoon against a talented St. Raphael squad which came down from Division I. It took Zhao just 15 minutes to finish Corcoran for a beautiful half volley past goalie Julian Dias. Zhao found Corcoran for a breakaway goal a few minutes into the second half of a 4-0 victory at the McKinnon-Alves Soccer Complex.
“I’ve known [Corcoran] since kindergarten and we just practice often together and we just have very good chemistry,” Zhao said. “The connection we have is just something natural and the balls I play to him are just something I do as a midfielder. He makes really good runs and I see the space that’s open and I just slip it through to him.”
“Our goal is to get better every day because we pretty much have the same team as last year with a couple of new freshmen,” Corcoran said after another two-goal outing. “We just have to keep working harder and keep pushing for that title again. If we just keep moving the ball around and keep working together as a team, opportunities are going to happen.”
Lincoln (1-0 Division II) wasn’t the only Blackstone Valley squad to start the Division II campaign off with a dominant shutout win because North Smithfield sophomore Aidan Bienvenue scored a pair of goals, while senior Cam Reynolds, Josh Neves and Cam Cabral added goals in a 5-0 home victory over Mount Pleasant.
Home, however, isn’t Veterans Memorial Field for the foreseeable future because of renovations, so the squad is playing its games a mile down Providence Pike at North Smithfield Elementary grass field.
“The kids played really well and I was nervous because we didn’t have an Injury Fund going into the game,” North Smithfield coach Eric Korytkowski said. “The biggest thing is we’re trying to not make a big deal out of playing where we are, we’re just playing the hand we’re dealt. The kids have been great about it. It’s not ideal, but we can control a lot of things – that’s not one of them.”
Playing on the grass on Tuesday might help the Northmen because their next game is at Mount St. Charles, a place where they always struggle because of the size and surface of the field. The Mounties go into the game with a point after settling for a 1-1 home tie with West Warwick on Tuesday.
“We have a lot of new faces in a lot of new positions, so we’re just trying to get better,” Korytkowski said. “Replacing [All-Stater Aiden Beauchemin] is pretty impossible, but I think we’re doing it the right way. We’re not looking for one kid to do it, we need all 11 kids to step up.”
While the Northmen have to replace one of the most talented all-around athletes in the state last year, Lincoln coach John D’Aloisio brings back nearly the entire squad that swept through Division II-North before suffering a 1-0 loss to Pilgrim in the Division II quarterfinals.
As they showed for long stretches of Tuesday’s game against the talented Saints, the Lions are built to win the title this November and they aren’t running away from those expectations.
“The way it ended last year doesn’t matter it all, but it’s good that it matters to the players,” D’Aloisio. “We have the same goal we have every year. Until we can’t do it anymore, we have the same goal and that’s to win a championship. They know that in the back of their minds, but we’re just going to take it game by game. As a coach, I just want to see them get better every game.”
St. Raphael (0-1 Division II) actually had the first scoring chance when senior DeAndre Rodriguez smashed a shot off senior Oskar Caldarone’s crossbar, but that was as close as the hosts came to scoring.
The Lions grabbed the only goal they would need six minutes into the game on a finish by sophomore forward Oliver Fillion. Zhao helped double the lead at the 15-minute mark when he clipped a through ball to Corcoran, who smashed a half volley into the St. Raphael net.
“We always need someone to step up and I take that job very seriously,” Corcoran said of being a team captain. “Even if we’re down, we just need to keep our heads up and try to put a couple in like we did today.”
“Zhao is probably the most skilled player to ever come through this program and Thomas Corcoran has developed himself into a great scorer,” D’Aloisio said. “He has size, he has feet, he can shoot and he can score. That’s a pretty good combination.”
Zhao delivered another superb through ball minutes into the second half for Corcoran to latch on to. The senior dribbled around reserve goalie Justyn Martinez and slotted the ball into the vacated net with his left foot. Senior Valentino Campanaro finished the scoring in the 66th minute.
The Lions play their opener at Ferguson Field on Friday against Smithfield, while the Saints march to Mt. Hope on the same day.
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.