BROOKLINE, Mass. – On the eve of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship, three high-ranking USGA officials talked for an hour-plus about a host of topics. One particular topic, however, dominated the Q&A portion of the press conference.
In a week where awkwardness has run supreme, the presence of members from the LIV Golf Series competing in the U.S. Open flies in the face of the PGA Tour’s decision to suspend so-called defectors like Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson. In the eyes of the USGA, it was simply a matter of it being too late in the game to adopt what was decreed by the PGA before the LIV Series officially debuted last weekend.
“We did sit down and have a long conversation about a week before the U.S. Open. Did where somebody else played and what promoter they played it with disqualify them for this event? We decided no on that, with all the awareness that not everyone would agree with that decision,” USGA CEO Mike Whan said at The Country Club Wednesday. “We definitely feel a responsibility to this game, and we feel a responsibility to the competitors that play it.”
“We also had to ask the question that if you’re going to put that kind of clause in – Who gets in? – we’ve got to go back to 9,300 people [who attempted to qualify for the U.S. Open] and who played last week and, where and who they were sponsored by. It becomes a pretty slippery slope to try to apply that across 9,300 people,” Whan added. “You’re not going to find a stronger American than me, but at the end of the day we ran this championship by asking ourselves, ‘Did those people disqualify themselves from the 2022 Open?’ We believed the answer to that was no, and that’s the decision we made.”
For the record, Mickelson and Johnson spent considerable time signing autographs after their respective practice rounds in preparation for the Open. If there was any fear of substantial pushback from fans who aren’t thrilled with their favorite players switching golf leagues, it’s yet to surface.
Should the LIV Golf Series continue to serve as a major thorn in the PGA Tour’s side, will the USGA feel compelled to lay down the law concerning allowing “breakaway players” to participate in the U.S. Open?
“What we’re talking about was different two years ago, and it was different two months ago than it is today. We’ve been doing this for 127 years, so I think the [USGA] and everybody else that we work with need to take a long-term view of this and see where these things go so there’s not a knee-jerk reaction to what we do,” said Whan, who was joined at the podium by USGA President Stu Francis and USGA Chief Championships Officer John Bodenhamer. “I think our job is to make sure that we promote golf no matter how it’s played and at the same time sit back and make sure we assess what is or isn’t good for the game long-term.
“One thing that’s been great about this sport is athletes have had a choice. Obviously, some athletes are taking advantage of that choice. It doesn’t mean I have to like it,” Whan continued. “I think it would be a lot of hypotheticals for me to get what LIV is going to be by the time we’re talking about this next year, but as we would do any year, we’re going to definitely re-evaluate field criteria. We would any year. We will take a look at what the landscape looks like.”
