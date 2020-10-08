Local high schools explain fan policy for fall sports

If you’re a parent, sibling, other family member of just plain fan of a high school athlete within the Blackstone Valley and have been wondering whether or not you’ll have the opportunity to watch him or her play this fall, the answer is simple: It depends.
That is, it depends on where he or she attends school and what sport they play.
If you’re superstitious and must stand in the same spot as most home games, however, the chances are good you won’t be allowed to.
One thing’s a given: Fan protocols are stricter for those who play soccer as opposed to those partaking in girls’ tennis and cross-country.
“For us? No fans – period,” stated Central Falls High Athletic Director Anthony Ficocelli on Wednesday. “The only people who will be allowed on the field will be players, coaches, the athletic trainer, officials and any necessary school administrators, should I need game supervisors.
“Anybody else that I, as the AD, deem necessary to be there will be allowed, like reporters and photographers, and – obviously – they all must wear a mask,” he added, noting that if any fans get the idea of watching from beyond the surrounding fences, they will be asked to leave.
“That’s per order of city officials,” Ficocelli said. “They’ve told us we can’t allow anyone at the games, so we will have a detail officer or parks & recreation department personnel to monitor such things. I know that’s awful, but unfortunately, when we’re dealing with this kind of thing, we don’t have any other choice.”
He indicated it’s even more sad, especially with the Warriors’ boys’ soccer team slated to begin play on its spectacular, brand new, all-turf Macomber Stadium at 5:30 p.m., Friday. It will be the first time in over three years the stadium will play host to a varsity athletic event.
Forty-five minutes before it takes on rival Tolman, city representatives will conduct a special ribbon-cutting ceremony. In fact, they will do the same for the new turf structure at Ivan Perez Field at the Higginson Avenue Athletic Complex before the girls’ squad scrimmages Bay View at 4 p.m., Friday. Again, no one in the public will be invited to that mini-fete, either.
“I didn’t get out onto the field at Macomber until (Tuesday), and I was saying, ‘I just want to go out and roll on the field, feel what the kids will’; it’s so beautiful,” Ficocelli laughed.
Like Central Falls, Tolman and Shea athletic directors Frank Laliberte and Kate Corry have agreed to close Max Read Field to all spectators for both boys’ and girls’ soccer games.
“We’re doing that for a lot of reasons, and the first is to follow RIDOH and CDC guidelines; we simply want it to be safe for the kids and the coaches,” Laliberte explained. “Second, we don’t necessarily have the manpower to make sure that the entire field and the competitors will remain safe if there are fans there.
“And, third, we thought it the best option considering each team will only be playing three home games each; we will lock the gates to all spectators. When Erika Paiva, the St. Raphael AD, called us and asked us what our protocols would be and we told her, she said she would follow suit for her soccer teams’ home games at the McKinnon-Alves Complex.”
Apparently, the gates at that complex will remain locked to all fans, though Laliberte said he knows interested folks most probably will look in on the action from the fences on the periphery. He also stated he hoped those people would wear a mask and maintain a safe distance of at least six feet – or more.
“The Tolman boys’ soccer team has moved its home games to Max Read, so we know that no one’s going to stop a parent or whomever from driving into the parking lot to watch one, but we hope they’ll do it from their car, or wear a mask and remained socially distanced at all times,” he noted. “I talked to a couple of ADs (Tuesday) from schools who will be coming to our place, and they told me they know some of their parents will drive their kids to away games, that they don’t want them riding the bus.
“They’re plan is to drop them off in the parking lot,” he continued. “We don’t anticipate any problems occurring regarding distancing in the parking lot, that people will respect each other.”
***
As for other schools such as Burrillville, Mount St. Charles and Lincoln, each soccer player will receive permission to invite two family members, friends, etc., no more, to each home contest. The same goes for opposing teams.
Lincoln Athletic Director Greg O’Connor, however, insists that visiting schools submit a list of all “invitees” to him a minimum of 24 hours before said athletic event, and that includes girls’ tennis and cross-country.
All family members will have to check in with a member of the athletic department beforehand, and the “check-in desk” will be clearly marked; no spectator or student not on the approved list will be allowed.
“Sure, we’re going to have fans, but only two per player; we’ll also allow the press in, I guess,” Broncos’ AD John Abbate joked. “For those fans allowed inside the fence, we’ll have a ‘restriction’ or ‘do not pass’ line. We also widened the (playing) field as much as we possible could so the kids would have more room to move around.
“Gledhill Field was too narrow to begin with, so we felt this a perfect time to widen it. We will not use the bleachers; those are off limits (same goes for MSC). Fans will have to stand behind the restriction line, or up on the hill. For those who don’t get invitations, they can stand outside the fence up the hill (between Alumni Field and Gledhill).”
Naturally, anyone inside or outside any fence at any school location will be required to wear a mask at all times.
Abbate also said no spectators will be allowed at any cross-country meets, which take place at the middle school.
“We’ll have school officials monitoring that; the good news is we have a few parents who have volunteered to work on the course so they can monitor how the runners feel, make sure everything runs smoothly,” he said. “They’ve also volunteered to do paperwork, keep track of who finished where.
“This isn’t the way we want it, but it’s the way it’s got to be at this point. We’re not even allowing any students, unfortunately. We’re still in Phase 3 as a state, we want to keep crowds as low as possible. The bottom line is we want to keep the kids playing. This fall is for the kids and their opportunity to compete. We want to have them finish the year. We don’t want any kids getting sick.”
At the Mount, AD Ray Leveille indicated school custodians/workers have painted a 14-foot perimeter line around the lower campus field, and no one not affiliated with the game may cross it.
“We’ll have two fans per athlete; that’s also the information we’re sending out to other schools who’ll be coming here,” he said. “I know some schools that are asking their opponents to submit a list to them a day or two before.
“There will be no one using the bleachers, though fans can bring their own chairs and remain further than six feet apart and wear masks. As for tennis, it’ll be the same thing: Two invitations per player. If there are people watching from the sidewalk, there’s not much we can do. We know some will be doing that, but they’ll have to wear a mask.”
The usual rule for spectators of Tolman tennis is to stand at least five feet away from the peripheral fence around Slater Park’s Mike Kenny Courts “so as not to interfere with the players or a mach in any way, shape or form,” Laliberte said. “Now, it’s expanded to 14 feet, so people should stand in the parking lot or on the grass at the end of the courts.
“It’s really not a big difference; we don’t know who may be there to just walk through the park or play soccer with their kid or whatever. It will be very easy to police; fans will have to wear their masks and stand back and watch. It’s that simple.”
