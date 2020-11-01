Local runners make presence known at R.I. Freshmen/JV Cross-Country State Meet

EAST GREENWICH – From a strong final kick to displaying pack mentality, it was a Girls Freshmen State Meet to savor for the local entries.
Emmy Belvin’s maiden voyage as a high school competitor added another impressive chapter Saturday. Locked in a neck-and-neck tussle with Moses Brown’s Eva Mermin with less than 100 yards remaining, the freshman from Mount St. Charles summoned just enough energy to pass Mermin on the right.
When it came to making a move, Belvin’s timing couldn’t have worked out any better. Her final approach helped her sail through the finish line with a time of 16 minutes, 9 seconds – good for eighth place among the freshman girls who did their best to avoid the snowy spots at the 2.4-mile course at East Greenwich High School.
After capturing all four dual meets during the regular season, Belvin was pleased with how things turned out following her inaugural meet against a state-wide field. She ended up edging Mermin by one second.
“I wasn’t sure how I was going to do today, but I‘m happy with how it ended. When I passed (Mermin), I felt a sense of accomplishment. I have a goal of passing one person before reaching the chute,” said Belvin. “The course wasn’t covered in hills, but I felt I was able to use the downhills to my advantage. A race like this makes me realize that the end is really important, but that I also have to be consistent with my pace throughout.”
The Cumberland High freshman girls team didn’t place a single runner in the top 10, yet that didn’t prove to matter in the team standings. Starting with Grace Belt’s 14th place showing (16:53), the Clippers went on a tear that proved an old adage when it comes to strength in numbers.
Cumberland claimed spots No. 17 behind Summer Sartini (17:03), No. 19 behind Julia Laverty (17:08), No. 20 behind Gauri Rajesh (17:09) and No. 23 behind Anna Kalafut (17:28). In the team race, the Clippers grabbed five placements between Nos. 8-13 to collect a first-place total of 54 points. La Salle placed second with 63 points.
“We’ve been running only dual meets so [the ninth graders] haven’t had the experience of racing in a big meet. I’m so glad they got the opportunity along with the opportunity to run against freshmen,” said Cumberland head coach Vanessa Molloy. “Maybe there won’t be as much pressure going into [next Saturday’s Class A meet]. For the top freshman, I think they were so nervous about having to carry the team. They’re so used to running with the top girls and hanging on to them, but they had to be leaders today. They did a phenomenal job.”
Lincoln High freshman Sequoia Drolet interrupted Cumberland’s surge on the girls race, placing 21st with a time of 17:18. Per veteran Lincoln head coach Sue Carlson, Drolet has been on a steady ascending climb for a while now. In the dual meet finale held Oct. 23 at Chase Farm Park, Drolet registered her first 1st-place finish at the high school level.
“Initially, she was feeling her way through it. Before long, we pulled her out of the girls practices and started incorporating her into some of the boys’ groupings. Very coachable and takes advice,” said Carlson. “She didn’t have a great race, but with the cold weather on top of wearing the mask … she got a taste of what a fast race is like. Next week [at the Class B meet], I told her she’s going to see the same thing … probably even tweak it up a notch.”
Behind a third-place showing from senior Owen Molis (17:49), the Cumberland High junior-varsity boys walked away with the team title, earning 44 points compared to 49 points for runner-up North Kingstown. The Clippers also received top-10 finishes from senior Shane Johnson (fifth, 18:00) and sophomore Sam Kucal (ninth, 18:18).
The Boys Freshmen Race produced a down-to-the-wire finish between Burrillville’s Devin Richard (seventh, 14:22) and Mount St. Charles’ Ethan Fadden (eighth, 14:23). In the Girls JV race, Cumberland sophomore Susanna Henderson placed third with a time of 21:38.
FRESHMEN/JUNIOR VARSITY STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
Saturday – at East Greenwich High School
Boys Freshman
Team scores
1. Bishop Hendricken 71; 2. Ponaganset 77; 3. La Salle 107; 4. Cranston West 141; 5. North Kingstown 145; 6. Smithfield 153; 7. Cumberland 174; 8. Barrington 180; 9. North Providence 198; 10. Moses Brown 210; 11. Chariho 221; 12. Wheeler 252.
Local placements (out of 118 finishers)
7. Devin Richard (Burrillville) 14:22; 8. Ethan Fadden (Mount St. Charles) 14:23; 15. Matthew Donahue (Mount St. Charles) 14:50; 22. Benjamin Roderick (Cumberland) 15:26; 23. Nolan Rogalski (Cumberland) 15:30; 29. Anthony Howard (Burrillville) 15:46; 39. Connor Magill (Cumberland) 16:30.
***
Girls Freshman
Team scores
1. Cumberland 54; 2. La Salle 63; 3. East Greenwich 94; 4. Chariho 113; 5. North Kingstown 120; 6. Smithfield 125; 7. South Kingstown 151; 8. Classical 193; 9. North Smithfield 203.
Local placements (out of 102 finishers)
8. Emmy Belvin (Mount St. Charles) 16:09; 14. Grace Belt (Cumberland) 16:53; 17. Summer Sartini (Cumberland) 17:03; 19. Julia Laverty (Cumberland) 17:08; 20. Gauri Rajesh (Cumberland) 17:09; 21. Sequoia Drolet (Lincoln) 17:18; 23. Anna Kalafut (Cumberland) 17:28; 35. Leila Chowning (Cumberland) 17:56.
***
Boys Junior Varsity
Team scores
1. Cumberland 44; 2. North Kingstown 49; 3. La Salle 64; 4. Bishop Hendricken 70; 5. Smithfield 126; 6. Chariho 226; 7. Barrington 259; 8. Lincoln 262; 9. East Greenwich 268; 10. Portsmouth 331; 12. Prout 356; 13. South Kingstown 372; 14. St. Raphael 378; 15. Mount St. Charles 398; 16. Moses Brown 421; 17. Ponaganset 523; 18. North Providence 564.
Local placements (out of 206 finishers)
3. Owen Molis (Cumberland) 17:49; 5. Shane Johnson (Cumberland) 18:00; 9. Sam Kucal (Cumberland) 18:18; 11. Matt Picchioni (Cumberland) 18:30; 16. Collen Spencer (Cumberland) 18:46; 27. Anderson Jacinto (Cumberland) 19:10; 28. Will Henson (Cumberland) 19:13; 30. Jeb Gilson (Cumberland) 19:20; 36. Maxwell Iwuc (Cumberland) 19:29.
***
Girls Junior Varsity
Team scores
1. North Kingstown 63; 2. East Greenwich 71; 3. La Salle 79; 4. Cumberland 81; 5. South Kingstown 86; 6. Barrington 132; 7. Portsmouth 181; 8. Wheeler 232.
Local placements (out of 106 finishers)
3. Susanna Henderson (Cumberland) 21:38; 8. Sarah Lanzi (Cumberland) 22:16; 17. Sarah O’Donnell (Cumberland) 22:33; 26. Grace Holmander (Cumberland) 23:18; 27. Ellie Gaudreau (Cumberland) 23:34; 35. Morgan Tyler (Cumberland) 24:24; 37. Victoria Lamontagne (Burrillville) 24:31.
