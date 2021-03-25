Fortunate. Grateful for the opportunity. Thankful beyond belief.
“We only thought this day would come,” said Cumberland head coach Josh Lima.
High school football has finally arrived in Rhode Island with this coming Friday and Saturday marking the start of honest-to-goodness games. COVID-19 may have washed out the opportunity for the season to take place during the traditional fall months, yet an abbreviated “Fall II” season is better than nothing.
In many respects, football’s most basic principles remain untouched. The game will still be played on a field that measures 100 yards long. Whether it’s offense, defense or special teams, each team will have 11 players lined up on either side of the ball.
The regular season might feature four league games for some teams while others play five, yet there still represents a reason to play for keeps. Four Super Bowl games plus a state championship contest is scheduled over a three-day span that coincides with Mother’s Day weekend.
There are also some protocols that were purposely enacted to keep players and coaches safe while the pandemic continues to swirl around them.
Gameday rosters cannot exceed 45 players with no more six coaches on the sidelines. For players, the bench has been stretched from 10-yard line to 10-yard line to promote social distancing. Similar to teams from the fall and winter seasons, masks are required to be worn underneath the helmet.
In terms of non-gameday compliances, classroom video instruction has either been completely scrapped in favor of video calls or limited to one position group at a time. A coach may only conduct full contact drills up to 45 minutes per week, but no more than 30 minutes in a given day.
“You’re not doing what you normally to do to prepare a football team,” said Lincoln head coach Sean Cavanaugh.
Then there’s getting through the season without needing to take a COVID-related timeout, better known as the proverbial elephant in the room that hangs over every program like a storm cloud that’s off in the distance. There’s nothing in the playbook that can adequately prepare you for how to react should a positive test arise.
“The question is, ‘Is this is the right thing to do?’ We have the same concerns as everyone else,” said Cavanaugh. “So far, the reward outweighs the risk, but it truly is a day-by-day experience.”
There is a thought that the first wave of football games of the 2021 calendar year will help lay the foundation for down the line when more layers of normalcy are hopefully incorporated.
There’s no substitute for going through summer drills and preseason camp that helps set the stage for a three-month grind. Those same individuals will quickly point out that having some football is better than not having football at all.
“For us, this season is a stepping stone for the fall,” said Davies Tech head coach Henry Cabral.
In terms of what we can expect from the eight area squads that signed up for the challenge – as previously reported, Woonsocket and Central Falls elected to opt out – let’s stick to the facts in terms of who area fans should keep an eye on and dive into a series of capsules that were arranged alphabetically within the corresponding division:
DIVISION I
BURRILLVILLE
Head coach: Gennaro Ferraro
2019 regular-season record: 5-0, first-place in Division II-B
2019 postseason results: Defeated Rogers, 21-6, in D-II quarterfinals; lost to Mount Pleasant, 48-40 in triple overtime, in the D-II semifinals.
Key returning players: Bobby Thatcher, senior, RB/LB; Wes Cournoyer, junior, QB/DB; Kolby Stockwell, senior, OL/DL; Jack Bergin, senior, WR/DB; Conor Driscoll, senior, OL/DL; Ricky Cardone, senior, OL/DL.
Notable newcomers: Carlo Acquisto, junior, WR/DB; Dean Ayotte, junior, WR/DB; Noah Jenks, sophomore, K; Tommy Reilly, sophomore, OL/DL; Alex Pearson, sophomore, OL/DL
Outlook: Less than six years ago Burrillville was competing in the state’s lowest division and Friday night they make the ride down to Warwick to face reigning state champion Bishop Hendricken in a non-league clash. “No excuses for us. Next week is not guaranteed and nothing is guaranteed in this season, so if you can get a guaranteed game, you take it. We’re looking forward to the challenge,” veteran coach Gennaro Ferraro said. The Broncos embark on their maiden season in Division I with plenty of returning talent from last season’s Division II semifinal squad. Senior running back Bobby Thatcher is in his third season as a starter and is “undoubtedly one of the best running backs I’ve ever coached in my 24 years and is one of the best in the state. Whatever we do this year, he’ll be a big part of it,” Ferraro said. Junior quarterback Wes Cournoyer returns for his second season under center and he’ll play behind a veteran offensive line led by Rick Cardone, Conor Driscoll and Kolby Stockwell. Sophomores Tommy Reilly and Alex Pearson will fill the void on the other side of the line. The challenge for Ferraro and his offensive coaches is developing pass catchers. Carlo Aquisto, Dean Ayotte and Jack Bergin will be expected to the stretch the field and they, along with Cournoyer will patrol the secondary. Sophomore Noah Jenks will handle the kicking duties. With Woonsocket opting out, the Broncos’ challenge is to finish in the top two of a division featuring East Providence, Shea and Cumberland.
Head coach’s take: “The parts we have in place, this should be an exciting season. We plan to compete, we plan to make the playoffs and we plan to win. We don’t practice just to show up, especially with this shortened season and so many variables, it could be anybody’s game to the top two spots. We’re just thankful that we have the opportunity and boys that relish in the opportunity to play spring football. And when you’re out here, it doesn’t matter – spring, fall, summer – it’s football. As a program, this is what we strive to do, we want to keep climbing and we want to keep improving. This is a storied program that deserves every ounce of energy we have to propel it forward. We have great coaches and dedicated kids who share the same mission.”
2021 schedule: March 26 at Bishop Hendricken, 6 p.m., April 2 at Shea, 6 p.m.; April 10 vs. East Providence (at Scituate High School), 1 p.m.; April 17 at North Kingstown; 12 p.m.; April 24 vs. Cumberland 12 p.m.
CUMBERLAND
Head coach: Josh Lima
2019 regular-season record: 4-3 (Division I-A)
2019 postseason results: Lost to La Salle (35-0) in D-I quarterfinals.
Key returning players: Adam Barbosa, senior captain, OL/DL; Emmanuel Ireland, senior captain, OL/DL; Nick Chowning, senior captain, OL/DL; Ryan Larson, senior WR/DB; Jaden Pimental, junior captain, QB/WR/DB; Dylan Powers, junior, OL/DL; Patrick Conserve, sophomore TE/DL.
Notable newcomers: Owen Molis, senior K/P; junior Josh Mello, junior WR/DB; Jo’el Baker, sophomore RB/LB.
Outlook: Under Lima, the Clippers have featured a diverse offensive attack where it hasn’t been uncommon to see the quarterback shift to where the WR lines up. This time, the opposite holds true with Pimental shifting from the perimeter to under center. “He’ll be asked to do a couple of things, but the thing about Jaden is that he’s student of the game,” said Lima. “He’s never played quarterback. When we asked him to, he took it right in stride. He’ll do anything to get better.” … Barbosa is the most experienced member of the O-line while Ireland became a starter midway through his junior season. Chowning, Powers, and senior Oswaldo Aldana have also started games. The same group will also see time on the defensive line. “Good group of guys,” said Lima. … When Pimental throws, he’ll be looking in the direction of Larson, Mello (transfer from Shea), junior Cam Pedro, senior Joey DeSalvo, and junior Jack Proctor. … Keep an eye on Baker coming out of the backfield. … Conserve and senior Davis Matos will see time at tight end. … Matos, Larson, Conserve, and sophomore Miguel Garcia represent the depth at linebacker. … It’s a big rotation in the secondary with DeSalvo, Proctor, Pedro, sophomore James Titre, senior Evan Goddard, and sophomore Breillan Roquez.
Head coach’s take: “Our staff has so much fun coaching this group every day. They’re a high-effort group … tons of attention to detail. To have a group that understood what it’s doing with a short amount of prep time, these guys have been tuned in. We’re right where we want to be.”
2021 schedule: March 26 vs. Shea, 7 p.m.; April 3 at East Providence, 1 p.m.; April 9 vs. Bishop Hendricken, 7 p.m.; April 24 at Burrillville, Noon.
SHEA
Head coach: Dino Campopiano
2019 regular-season record: 4-3 (Division I-A)
2019 postseason results: Lost to Central (19-0) in D-I quarterfinals.
Key returning players: Jayden Rodrigues, senior OL/DL; Henrique Duarte, senior RB/LB; Tony Morgan, senior QB; Kenny Silva, senior WR/LB.
Notable newcomers: Daevon Silva, senior RB; Cam Seaver, sophomore QB.
Outlook: There’s a major hole to fill after graduation took away the Raiders’ best player in Jaylen Smith, a home run threat who’s now playing football at URI. Smith’s ability to cover plenty of real estate represented one of the chief reasons why Shea qualified for the D-I playoffs last season. … Morgan is a converted QB after seeing time at running back and linebacker. … When the Raiders throw the ball, they’ll look for Silva and junior Daishon Alves. “Kenny has great size, but he’s also a great blocker,” said Campopiano. … Durate is the top choice to replace Smith at RB. Silva is also in line to receive carries after not playing last season. … The offensive line features two seniors – Rodrigues and Justis Lotti – and two sophomores in Dylan Sheehan and Luis Santos. …Sophomore Jakori Goyau is part of the Raiders’ depth at defensive line. … Sophomore Shumir Woods and junior Anilton Semedo are part of the linebacking group. Additionally, Semedo handles all the kicking duties.
Head coach’s take: “We have a sophomore group that’s pretty talented, but we also have a group of seniors who are very talented. It’s a nice mix and they work well together. Hopefully the young group grows and it’s a successful year.”
2021 schedule: March 26 at Cumberland, 7 p.m.; April 2 vs. Burrillville, 6 p.m.; April 9 vs. Bishop Hendricken, 6 p.m.; April 16 vs. East Providence, 6 p.m.; April 24 at La Salle, 1 p.m.
DIVISION II
LINCOLN
Head coach: Sean Cavanaugh
2019 regular-season record: 4-2 (Division II-A)
2019 postseason results: Lost to Mount Pleasant (64-28) in D-II quarterfinals.
Key returning players: Dylan Balon, senior captain, OL/LB; Lyric Logan, senior captain OL/LB; John Jaramillo, senior RB/DB; Erick Solorzano, senior RB/K; Aidan Gould, senior RB.
Notable newcomers: Sean Clifford, freshman QB/DB; Tyler Durang, freshman RB/DB; Ryan Plante, freshman RB/DB.
Outlook: A new day is dawning for the Lions, a program that absorbed plenty of losses via graduation and opt outs. Personnel-wise, members of the offensive unit will figure prominently on the defensive side of the ball. … Cavanaugh counts eight seniors who will playing both ways. He also has 16 freshmen who are playing football for the first time. … Along the O-line and at linebacker, the Lions will be relying on Balon and Logan to set an example that hopefully rubs off on the younger guys. “They’re two of the better players in the state,” said Cavanaugh. … In recent seasons, Cavanaugh benefited from stable of running backs. That aforementioned stable is down to one tried-and-true option (Jaramillo). … In an effort to beef up the ground attack as part of the Lions’ Wing-T approach, Cavanaugh moved Solorzano and Gould to the backfield. Both used to be strictly used in pass-catching situations. … Four years ago, Cavanaugh handed the QB keys to a freshman named Randall Hien. Now, it’s Clifford’s turn. “He’s a competitor and he’s up for the challenge,” said Cavanaugh. … Gould is one receiving option with junior tight end Jonathan Wetmore representing another target. … Wetmore is part of a group that’s being asked to get pressure along the defensive line. Included in that department are juniors Zach Lecours and Sebastian Pacheco along with Caden Watters.
Head coach’s take: “The energy and enthusiasm has been fantastic. People have had a year’s worth of adversity. We’re ready to face the challenge and try to overcome.”
2021 schedule: March 26 vs. Moses Brown, 6 p.m.; April 2 at Mount Pleasant, 6 p.m.; April 9 vs. St. Raphael, 6 p.m.; April 17 at Tolman, 6 p.m.; April 23 vs. West Warwick, 6 p.m.
ST. RAPHAEL
Head coach: Mike Sassi
2019 regular-season record: 2-5 (Division I-A).
2019 postseason results: None.
Key returnees: Geovanni Barbosa, senior captain OL/DL; Jaden DeLomba, senior captain RB/DB; Kai Merbott, senior WR/QB/DB; Andre Gray, junior captain QB; Napoleon DeBarros, junior captain RB/DB; Henrique Ross, junior RB/LB; Chase Dombrowski, junior RB/DL; Isaiah Delgado, junior OL/DL; Moses Meus, sophomore TE/LB; Ethan McCann-Carter, sophomore WR/DB; Chris Molina, sophomore OL/DL; Lawrence Thornton III, sophomore OL/DL.
Notable newcomers: Joseph Legault, senior WR; Nick Force, junior OL/DL; Finnigan Schwoebel, sophomore OL/DL.
Outlook: The Saints have been relying on a young core that’s experienced plenty of growing pains in recent seasons. SRA is also competing as a D-II squad for the first time since 2015, a season that marks the program’s last appearance in the Super Bowl. … Gray is a dual threat at QB while DeBarros and Ross will rotate at RB. … One up-and-comer to watch is Meus, who possesses the kind of talent that SRA hasn’t seen since Trevante Jones graduated in 2017. … The Saints aren’t fielding a JV team.
Head coach’s take: “A lot of kids were throw to the fire. We think that’s going to help us as far as being battle-tested. After our first group, our backups are either freshman or sophomores.”
2021 schedule: March 27 at West Warwick (at Scituate High School); April 3 vs. Tolman (at Max Read Field); April 9 at Lincoln; April 17 vs. Moses Brown (at Max Read Field); April 23 at Mount Pleasant.
TOLMAN
Head coach: Jason DeLawrence
2019 regular-season record: 5-2 (Division III)
2019 postseason results: Defeated Chariho (24-0) in D-III semifinals; lost to Pilgrim (22-14) in D-III Super Bowl.
Key returning players: Leaondro DePina, senior WR/DB; Glenn Sharpe, senior OL/DL; Elijah Osei, senior RB; Jordan Cooper, senior QB; Devin Ward, junior OL/DL; Alex Medeiros, junior WR.
Notable newcomers: Ali Kalibi, junior OL/DL.
Outlook: The Tigers are back in Division II for the first since 2015. Historically, it’s a placement that has agreed the best with the program. … Tolman is trying to move forward after Aaron Carrion went down with a season-ending foot/ankle injury that he sustained during last Friday’s non-leaguer against Shea. A junior tight end who was elected captain, Carrion was expected to haul in passes as a tight end and come off the defensive edge. ... Listed at 6-foot-5 and 325 pounds, Ward has generated interest from FBS schools. Getting around him or stopping him figures to be a tall order. … Long and lanky, DePina should provide a nice target for Cooper, who returns as the starting QB. Junior Elijah Osei and senior Alex Medeiros represent two more pass-catching options. “We have a three-headed monster at wide receiver,” said DeLawrence. … Senior Jamarus Godette is the lead option in the backfield with senior Anthony Morrison also in line to receive carries. … Similar to fellow Pariseau Field tenant St. Raphael, Tolman is slated to play its home games at Max Read Field.
Head coach’s take: “The kids are galvanized and ready to play for Aaron. We still have very good size. It’s good be back out there.”
2021 schedule: March 26 vs. Mount Pleasant, 6 p.m.; April 3 at St. Raphael (at Max Read Field), 10:30 a.m.; April 10 at West Warwick (at Scituate High School), 10 a.m.; April 17 vs. Lincoln, 6 p.m.; April 24 at Moses Brown, 1 p.m.
DIVISION III
NORTH SMITHFIELD/MOUNT ST. CHARLES
Coach: Wes Pennington
2019 regular-season record: 7-0, first place in Division IV
2019 postseason results: Defeated Ponaganset, 24-21, in D-IV semifinals; defeated Tiverton, 21-20, in D-IV Super Bowl
Key returning players: Jared Beaudoin, senior, WR/LB; Raymond Marsella, junior, RB/DB; Pasquale Camastro, senior, WR/DB/K; Ethan Alexander, senior, WR/DB; Cole Skinner, junior; C/DT; Jordan Allard, senior, RB/DB; Michael Paiva, senior, TE/LB
Notable newcomers: Cole Vowels, sophomore, QB; Abdul Shakur, sophomore, G/DT; C.J. Rapoza, sophomore, OL/DL; Alex Shafer, senior, OL/DL; Gianni Sirignano, senior, RB/S; Nate Tessier, sophomore, WR/DB.
Outlook: After playing in the last two Division IV finals and outlasting Tiverton in last season’s Super Bowl, the Northmen head to Division III with plenty of experience. The workhorses in the backfield, Mount St. Charles senior fullback Jared Beaudoin and North Smithfield’s Jordan Allard, return, but the Northmen-Mounties have a new quarterback for the first time in three years. Sophomore lefthander Cole Vowels is taking control of an offense with plenty of offensive weapons, including All-State tight end/linebacker Michael Paiva and all-division two-way standout Pasquale Camastro. “He learned under Jack [Puccetti] last year, so he knows the system. He’s a kid who eats up football, so he’s going to be fine. We just need to control the game for him,” NS/MSC coach Wes Pennington said. Camastro will also be a massive asset in the kicking game, as he’s one of the few kickers in the state who can regularly kick touchbacks. He also can kick 40-yard field goals. “Pasquale is a big part of what we do in special teams, but he’s also an asset on offense and defense,” Pennington said. NS/MSC will be young on the defensive line, but hard-hitting linebackers Paiva and Beaudoin should make the defending Division IV champions tough to run against. The Northmen-Mounties face a familiar foe in their season opener Friday night because Tiverton crosses the bay for a 6:30 contest at Veterans Memorial Field.
Head coach’s take: “There are some places where we’re going to be a little young – like the line – but those guys are working hard and improving every day. We expect to be competitive and that’s the key. We have enough guys with experience that we know we can win games at this level. We feel like we’re pretty much playing a D-II schedule, but the good part is we’re getting to see some new faces after playing the same teams. This program is in a really good spot, but the problem is for a small school like us is when you’ve finally built a consistent solid team, you get moved up a division where it’s going to be hard for you to compete.”
2021 schedule: March 26, vs. Tiverton, 6:30 p.m.; April 2, vs. Juanita Sanchez/PCD co-op, 6:30 p.m.; April 9, at Johnston, 6 p.m.; April 16, vs. Coventry, 6:30 p.m.; April 24, at Classical, 12 p.m.
DIVISION IV
DAVIES TECH
Head coach: Henry Cabral
2019 regular-season record: 0-7 (Division IV)
2019 postseason results: None.
Key returning players: Matt Patenaude, junior RB/LB; Joe Brooks, junior RB/LB; Anthony Silva, junior RB/LB; Nick Maston, junior TE/DL.
Notable newcomers: David Umarudeen, senior WR/DB; Derick Lima, senior WR/DB; Antonio Cabral, sophomore QB; Danny Rose, freshman WR/DB; Damein Scott, sophomore RB/LB; David Tousignant, sophomore OL/LB; Jaden Mercedes, sophomore OL; DL; Justin Frias, sophomore OL/DL.
Outlook: For this year’s group of Davies seniors, the goal is simple: Earn the program’s first victory in its second season of existence. … Patenaude was the starting QB a year ago. He’s been moved to running back. “Great kid and someone who works hard,” said Cabral. … The head coach has been pleased with the progress of Henry Cabral, who takes over at quarterback. “He’s only a sophomore but is a natural leader and brings a lot of athleticism to the QB position.” … Cabral counts eight seniors with four of them expected to start on defense. Two seniors will start on offense. … Umarudeen and Lima are brand new but Cabral believes both will catch on fast. … Taking over as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator is Don’Tre Odufunade, who played at La Salle. … Davies has two home games on the schedule with one of them slated to take place at North Providence (April 23). Cabral isn’t sure where the April 16 game against EWG/Prout Co-op will take place. … Junior lineman Gianni Loredo turned enough heads to be named captain.
Head coach’s take: “I don’t know what the season is going to bring, but the kids are coming to practice and they’re working hard. From last year to this year, it’s night and day as far as what we can do.”
2021 schedule: March 27 at Juanita Sanchez/PCD Co-op, Noon; April 3 at Hope, 6 p.m.; April 10 at Toll Gate, Noon; April 16 vs. EWG/Prout Co-op, TBD; April 23 at North Providence, 6 p.m.
