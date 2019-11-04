Can Bryant take next step under Grasso?

SMITHFIELD – Year Two of the Jared Grasso era for the Bryant University men’s basketball program tips off Tuesday night when the Bulldogs host instate rival Brown.
Looking back at the inaugural season, Grasso should take comfort in his ability to coax as much as he did out of the talent at his disposal. Bryant jumped from three wins in 2018 to 10 last season, such an improvement a clear sign that his message was getting through to the players, many of whom were recruited by the previous coaching staff.
“I think the culture is trending in the right direction,” said Grasso.
Whether the Bulldogs can take another substantial leap forward and climb to the top half of the Northeast Conference standings figures to hinge on five key areas, which will now be mapped out fully:
1). In Ike We Trust
How badly did the Bulldogs miss Ikenna Ndugba last year as the point guard sat out with a shoulder injury that eventually required surgery?
According to the KemPom metrics, Bryant’s average offensive possession length in 2017-18 was 16.5 seconds. Last year, it increased to 18.3 seconds. Grasso had little choice but to grind things out in the half-court with point guards who were the equivalent of trying to jam a circle into a square peg.
“We had guys playing out of position,” said Grasso. “Some of the things that Ike brings like being smart and vocal, we lacked them last year.”
A redshirt junior, Ndugba has been a full go since the summer. He’s a point guard who never comes off the court – he averaged 35.6 minutes two years ago – and figures to thrive in Grasso’s up-tempo system.
“He’s a veteran who’s been through it,” said Grasso.
2). Final Roundup
If you feel that Adam Grant and SaBastian Townes have been at Bryant forever, you’re not alone. The two former high school teammates have logged major minutes since the moment they arrived in the fall of 2016 and have accomplished plenty – except win.
Now seniors, Grant and Townes are down to their final chance to author a winning tune, one that will largely depend on whether the former becomes one of the NEC’s premier scorers while the latter Bulldog continues to flash the inside/outside game that at times made him a difficult cover last season.
“They’ve been through a lot of ups and downs, but they’re definitely motivated to win,” said Grasso. “We’re definitely on the same page as far as having the same goals.”
3). Doing It On Both Ends
As last season went on, it was clear that Grasso had struck gold on the recruiting trail with Juan Cardenas, a long and lanky 6-foot-7 forward. Cardenas was tough to drive the lane against; per 40 minutes, he averaged 2.9 blocks. As he became more comfortable in his first season in Smithfield, Cardenas became a dependable offensive option. Of Bryant’s final 10 games, Cardenas reached double digits in points on eight occasions.
This year, Cardenas has drawn praise as the Bulldogs’ best two-way player.
“He’s a completely different person than a year ago,” said Grasso about the now-senior Cardenas. “He was coming off a [2017-18 season] where he didn’t play and was injured when he got to campus. We tried to expedite the curve as quickly as we could, but we knew there was going to be an adjustment period. I’m excited for the kind of year he can have for us.”
4). Fresh Faces Abound
Atop the lengthy list of this year’s Bryant newcomers, you have freshman guards Benson Lin and Michael Green. Both are regarded as talented, smart, and know how to play.
“Those are two guys I’m very comfortable throwing out there,” said Grasso. “They’ve earned the opportunity to start for us. Whether they will or not, that’s still up in the air.”
In addition, the Bulldogs welcome junior college transfers Hall Elisias, Mikail Simmons, and Ayo Dada. From guard play to anchoring the interior, Grasso covered his bases with the additions of the aforementioned three players.
“We have some older guys who have some experience,” said Grasso, who believes very strongly in his depth.
“We have 11 guys that I would be comfortable putting in the game right now, but I’m not going to do that,” said the coach. “There are so many variables throughout the season and so many ups and downs that happen that guys don’t know when their opportunity is going to come, but we have a number of guys we can throw out there. It’s going to be about where they fit. As time goes on, those things tend to take care of themselves.”
5). Carbon Copy
In the NEC, teams sign up for a league schedule that includes a Thursday game followed by one on Saturday. Last year, the Bulldogs struggled mightily on the second game when faced with a one-day turnaround, managing just two wins in seven tries.
In an effort to cure a noticeable bugaboo, Grasso purposely lined up his non-conference schedule where the turnaround time is quick. The Bulldogs will play seven games in a 15-day span to open the season, meaning there won’t be much time to revisit the past. It’ll be on to the next opponent, a la NEC style.
“A lot of things we’re doing early on is to prepare us for league play. Hopefully the way we scheduled will help us down the line,” said Grasso.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.