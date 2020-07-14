PAWTUCKET – Steve Holmes never played golf until his pro baseball career was officially over. These days, the former Lincoln High pitching standout can’t get enough of navigating tricky fairways and reading greens.
After completing his second round at the R.I. Amateur Championship Tuesday, Holmes sat on a couch near the RIGA’s scoring headquarters and talked about why he believes baseball and golf are kindred spirits.
“In golf, there are a lot of ups and downs. You could have three or four holes in a row that don’t go your way. All of a sudden, it clicks again. Pitching is the same way. You’re always trying to find something to grab a hold of,” said Holmes. “When I was pitching, it was a goal of mine to always be in the moment and be ready to attack. There are days where everything is clicking and you still might have something that’s off.”
A 2003 graduate of Lincoln, Holmes continued to find success on the mound at URI before his selection in the fifth round of the 2006 Major League Baseball Draft by the New York Mets.
In his final college season, the righthander led the nation with a 1.30 ERA and posted a 10-2 record as a starter with 93 strikeouts.
Holmes’ time with the Rams represented his peak in a baseball environment. He never pitched in a game for a Mets minor-league affiliate, though he spent time with two of the franchise’s Short Season Single-A outposts (Port St. Lucie, Brooklyn). He hung in there as long as he could, yet by the fall of 2008, Holmes decided his persistent shoulder woes were too much to bear and elected to retire.
“I did my best, but sometimes it doesn’t work out the way you expect,” said Holmes, who actually laid the groundwork for his post-baseball sporting venture while training in Port St. Lucie.
In the Florida sunshine, Holmes ventured to the PGA of America facility, which features a handful of nine-hole courses. It was a perfect setting for a golf beginner – someone who was starting completely from scratch after never picking up a club in high school or college.
“Rented some clubs, got in a cart, and started playing,” said Holmes. “Ironically, one of the guys I played with was Jeff Flagg. He went on to win the World Long Drive Championship in Las Vegas [in 2014].”
Upon returning to his native state, Holmes purchased a set of clubs. The golf bug had firmly grabbed hold of him.
“I picked it up pretty quickly,” he said. “It’s become the sport that I love to play. It helped to keep the competitive juices flowing.”
A membership at Lincoln Country Club lasted “eight or nine years” but weren’t in succession. Holmes took a break from golf after the birth of his youngest child, a son named Luke who’s now five. Proof that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, Luke is laying his baseball foundation with the Single-A wing of Lincoln Little League.
Like father, like son. Steve was a Lincoln Little League standout and was one of the key reasons why the town’s Major Division squad won the 1998 District IV title. Now, it’s Luke’s turn to represent the Holmes clan on the diamond with his dad serving as one of the coaches.
“He actually has a game at 5:30 [on Tuesday night],” said the elder Holmes. “The coaches pitch, but it’s awesome. Seeing Luke out there is a lot of fun. It really brings you back.”
Towards the end of last year, Holmes made the move to Kirkbrae Country Club. Now 34, he cited the club’s family-oriented atmosphere that suits him as well as wife Monique and their two kids. The couple also has a seven-year-old daughter named Avery.
“They’ve got a nice junior golf program [at Kirkbrae] so I’ll go out with the kids,” said Holmes. “They spend a lot of time at the pool.”
Work-wise, Holmes works in sales for Cranston-based RISE Engineering.
“The sales side, it goes back to being an athlete and having that drive to do well and continue to work hard and not get complacent. That’s the bottom line,” he said.
For Holmes, the past two days at Pawtucket Country Club were filled with teachable moments. Competing in his second straight R.I. Amateur, he went from posting a solid 70 on Monday to ending up with a 75 on Tuesday, the latter score leaving him on the fringe of the projected cutline for the 32-player match play that’s slated to begin Wednesday.
“All of the golfers out here are capable of playing their best. It’s just a matter of focusing on every single shot, but these guys are in a different world. It’s cool seeing them play,” said Holmes, who had his former Lincoln High catcher, Alex Jzyk, tending to the bag as his caddie. “One thing I quickly learned is that [golf] is a game of misses. You may run into some bad breaks, but you’ve got to adjust.”
Weather played a significant hand in Tuesday’s action. Hard rain resulted in a one-hour, 40-minute delay that resulted in the day’s final threesome not teeing off until shortly after 4 p.m. Another batch of rain arrived around 6 p.m. and kept the golfers off the course until 7:15.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.