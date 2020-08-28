McGAIR: With three baseball leagues, Cumberland's Kopack stayed busy during difficult summer

A little of this, a little of that …
• Originally, Addison Kopack was ticketed to spend his summer in Upstate New York with the Sherrill Silversmiths of the New York Collegiate Baseball League. Alas, those best-laid plans were washed away in early May due to COVID-19.
A 2019 graduate of Cumberland High, Kopack was looking at the possibility of going an entire calendar year without so much as logging a single inning in an actual contest. The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder is a member of the University of Rhode Island program. As a freshman, he didn’t see action in any of the 13 games the Rams played before the season fell victim to the coronavirus chopping block.
“The last time I played competitive games was last summer,” noted Kopack during a recent phone interview.
As it turns out, Kopack wasn’t lacking in summertime options to hone his skills. His primary base, per efforts on behalf of URI head coach Raphael Cerrato, was with Brothers Oven of the Newport-based George Donnelly Sunset League. Halfway through the summer, he joined Fishers Island Lemonade of the Newport Collegiate Baseball League. Kopack also tagged along with a familiar entry – Upper Deck Post 14 – just in time for the R.I. 19-20 Elite Baseball League postseason.
From nothing, to plenty of opportunities, Kopack counts his blessings that he was able to play as much baseball as he did.
“I lucked out. It had been a long time since I officially stepped on the field,” said Kopack, who recently turned 19. “Very grateful to have an extra year to play with some of the kids I grew up with like Nick Croteau and C.J. Davock. I’ve played with them for basically my entire life and it was great to have one last hurrah with them.”
With Croteau and Davock along for the ride, Kopack helped Upper Deck achieve three-peat status. Kopack drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the eighth inning that capped off a doubleheader sweep of Gershkoff in the Elite Baseball title series. The same game, held Aug. 14, saw him turn in 1.2 innings of scoreless relief.
“It was a silver-lining situation. Upper Deck did a lot for me over the past four years,” said Kopack.
Kopack also made his presence felt in the two Newport leagues. During the Sunset League’s regular season, he batted .394 in 13 games. Brothers Oven’s first game of the playoffs was on tap for Thursday.
The pursuit of a second summer league title was nearly accomplished when Kopack and F.I. Lemonade forced a deciding third game in the Newport Collegiate finals. Alas, eventual champion Kettlebottom prevailed. Despite coming up short on the field, Kopack earned All-NCBL honors on the strength of hitting three homers and driving in seven runs during the eight games he appeared in during the regular season.
One of the NCBL contests saw Kopack blast two HRs in the same game, one of which traveled 436 feet out of Cardines Field.
“I was happy with how comfortable I felt, especially in the [two Newport leagues] where I faced some really competitive pitchers,” said Kopack, who to date believes he’s logged around 100 at-bats between all three of his Summer 2020 baseball ventures. “The game didn’t speed up me. That can happen when you go from no baseball to all this baseball.”
The summer enabled Kopack to become better equipped at a position that could become his calling card in the years to come at URI. He caught the majority of the games for Brothers Oven and also donned the shin guards and chest protector for Upper Deck and F.I. Lemonade.
“I’m looking at it that whatever role they want me to fill, it’ll help get me in the lineup,” said Kopack, a corner infielder and righthanded pitcher who still retains all four years of eligibility with the Rams.
***
• Originally, Randall Hien’s plan called for the Lincoln High 2020 graduate to spend his freshman year as a walk-on with the Siena College baseball team. Then Hien received a phone call from Saints veteran head coach Tony Rossi that proved to change his outlook heading into the 2021 season.
“I guess they allowed a few roster spots and (Rossi, at 51 years the longest tenured head coach in NCAA Division I history) asked if I would interested. Of course,” said Hien. “Now it’s on to the next step.”
Earlier this week, Hien was formally announced as one of four incoming freshmen as part of eight late signings by Siena.
“Randall will add versatility to this year’s squad,” stated Rossi in a press release. “He will compete for time in the infield and outfield.”
***
• It’s back to business for the Mount St. Charles Hockey Academy in preparation for the 2020-21 season. A few weekends ago, 10 members who hail from outside the U.S. moved into the dorms. The rest of the squad followed suit last weekend. Skating sessions are underway at Adelard Arena.
***
• Pawtucket’s Mason Williams is back in the big leagues, the Baltimore Orioles adding the Darlington American Little League product and St. Teresa alum last weekend while hosting the Red Sox. Williams made his 2020 debut on Tuesday night, collecting one hit in four at-bats in the same game that saw Tampa Bay starter Tyler Glasnow strike out 13 in seven innings.
***
• One loose end the R.I. Interscholastic League needs to tie up before making a definitive ruling on the makeup of the fall 2020 sports lineup will be deciding whether to extend the summer practice period beyond this coming Monday (Aug. 31). As reported earlier this week, the RIIL is still targeting Monday, Sept. 14 as the official start date to begin fall practice. Sept. 14 is also being eyed as the first day of school.
***
• For the second straight year, the Pawtucket Red Sox rank in Minor League Baseball’s Top 25 for merchandise sales during the 2019 season. The cause was aided by the popularity of gear used for special occasions such as Osos Polares, Hot Wieners, and the Fightin’ Quahogs. Sales of Worcester garb were also factored into the equation.
***
• Lincoln High athletic director Greg O’Connor has been elected to the Executive Board of the R.I. Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.
***
• “This is a perfect situation,” said former Bryant men’s basketball head coach Tim O’Shea, who has signed on as basketball head coach of the U.S. Naval Academy Preparatory School in Newport. Best part of the gig? O’Shea lives a mile away from the campus.
***
• PC basketball head coach Ed Cooley used “smooth” to describe the college’s presidential leadership change from Rev. Brian J. Shanley to Rev. Kenneth R. Sicard.
“I think he’s a great leader and someone who communicates well,” said Cooley when asked about Sicard during a recent Zoom call with the local media. “I don’t think they’ll be any type of glitch where Providence College slows down.”
***
• If I’m new Red Sox baseball operations boss Chaim Bloom, some major explaining better be forthcoming if Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers are sent out of town prior to the clock striking midnight on the Aug. 31 trade deadline.
***
• This column would have been longer, but it once again bears repeating in wake of recent actions regarding social justice: If you want change, don’t wait for a pro sports athlete to lead the conversation. Start by looking at the reflection you see in the mirror.
“Just sit down and have an open conversation and you’ll get a lot of information if you want to learn,” said Cooley. “If you don’t want to learn, keep it moving.”
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03. Check out the “Ocean State Sidelines” podcast that appears on www.pawtuckettimes.com and www.woonsocketcall.com
