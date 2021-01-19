WOONSOCKET — Brendan Donahue is reminded of how last season ended every time he laces up his skates outside the Mount St. Charles hockey team’s locker room inside Adelard Arena.
Donahue, a Mount senior defenseman, sees the first 44 state titles that wallpaper the scoreboard end of the venerable rink. What’s missing, however, is the 45th state title the Mounties were forced to share with La Salle Academy after the RIIL canceled last March’s state final because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s definitely provided some motivation,” Donahue said after Tuesday night’s practice. “You look up on the wall and you see an empty spot there where there should be a banner. Obviously it will eventually go up there, but it’s going to say ‘co-champions’ and that ticks us all off because we’ve been working so hard for the last couple of years to get to that point.”
“Last year is motivating us to work harder to not only win for us seniors and underclassmen who are coming back, but do it for the seniors that just graduated,” fellow senior captain CeeJay Laquerre said. “It’s motivation for the boys to get the job done this year.”
While La Salle, which was the favorite to win the state title after a dominating regular season, had played in the previous three state finals, the Mounties were headed back to Brown’s Meehan Auditorium for the first time since losing to Hendricken in the 2016 state final. The final play of last season was All-Stater John Belisle’s perfect saucer pass to All-Stater Trey Bourque for a game-winning goal in overtime to eliminate the Hawks in the state semifinals.
The euphoria of that victory gave way to the grim realization that playing for a state title wasn’t going to happen because of the virus. Mount lifers like Bourque, Belisle, Alex Pratt, Everett Misto, Bryan Testa and Chris Baxter were graduating as state champions, but they didn’t get to experience the thrill of skating around the ice with the state title like so many Mounties before them.
“I don’t need to bring it, they know that they have unfinished business,” said Mount coach Matt Merten, who won a few state titles in his time as an All-State goal at Mount. “They lost the opportunity to finish last year and this year has been on again, off again. I think the buy-in is great with this group because they stayed together this summer and did a lot of camps together and were hungry right off the bat. They know their opportunity is there. Getting back to that point is tough with no preseason and no scrimmages.”
In a normal hockey season, the Mounties would be about 15 games into a 25-game campaign. They’d be coming off a grueling MSC Holiday Face-Off along with interstate games against the likes of St. John’s Shrewsbury, Hamden and Malden Catholic.
As it stands, the Mounties are scheduled to open the season Friday night at Adelard Arena against Smithfield, but that contest is dependent on the state allowing the RIIL to begin playing games. All Mount – and every other team in the state – can do right now is play intrasquad games and hope they’re ready for the start of the season.
“It just comes down to grit at the end of the day,” Donahue said. “Anyone can win it and it’s always been that way. There have been years when Mount doesn’t have the best team in the league, but we just have grit and that’s how we win.”
The good news for Merten is that some of his top-end talent spent the fall competing against some of the best players in New England. The most notable is junior goalie Jason Mandeville, who joined the reigning Massachusetts District champion Cape Cod Whalers U16 team and made an instant impact.
He helped the Whalers beat Devin Rask’s U16 squad in September and was also impressive against the North Jersey Avalanche. Donahue and senior forward Matt Mahoney also saw plenty of ice time playing well for the Rhode Island Hitmen U18 team, who are a AAA squad.
Another player with valuable AAA experience is senior defenseman Joey Caggiano, who rejoins the team after spending last season with the U16 team and the beginning of this season’s with Matt Plante’s talented U18 team. Caggiano brings valuable skill and experience to a young blue line.
“It’s great to be back with Joey,” Laquerre said. “Having him back is a big help and he’s just a ball of energy, so it’s great to have him back. He’s brings a great spirit to the locker room.”
“Joey is still friendly with all of those guys and he skates with them all summer, so it’s not a big transition,” Merten said. “There was never a divide or a gap and he fits right in with this team.”
Caggiano will likely spend plenty of time with Donahue to form the top defensive partnership, while Mahoney and Laquerre will be the goal scorers on a new-look top line.
Freshman forward Antonio Lombari, who played one the U14 team last season, sophomore Kyle Smolan, juniors Micaiah Bascombe, David Byrne and Matt Mills, and seniors John Lagesse, Matt Badeau, Ethan Letendre and Eddie Mulligan form the core of the squad. North Smithfield transfer Robert Martufi also figures to see ice time once he’s eligible.
“We have some young kids who are ready to get some ice time,” Merten said. “There are kids from JV last year who are stepping up. We all wish we had three or four games to get it together, but we’ll see who we get first and what day it is.”
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
