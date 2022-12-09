WOONSOCKET — Anthony Cardilli came to Mount St. Charles in the fall of 2020 as a raw six-foot center who simply needed some direction and coaching to take advantage of his obvious athletic gifts.
Because of state pandemic rules that kept Mount from playing out-of-state opponents in the 2020-21 campaign, the Mokena, Ill. native quickly improved in relative anonymity. He continued to progress into an elite power forward last season, and in his senior campaign, he's quickly blossoming into one of the top offensive weapons on the No. 2 ranked team in the country.
Cardilli, who has grown to 6-foot-3 and weighs 190 pounds, matched his point total from last season in Friday night's 3-1 victory over the Windy City in the second game of the Paul Merritt Holiday Classic. Cardilli scored the game-winning goal with 12 minutes, 34 seconds into the second period when he ripped a wrist shot from between the circles for his 10th goal and 21st point of the season.
“Mount has treated me the best I could have hoped. My development is 100 percent credited to the work the coaches have done here,” Cardilli said. “The first two years here were about me finding my game and doing what I do best. It's about physicality with skill. I know I'm a power forward with skill. Learning what my game was is the biggest thing that's happened and it's because of the coaches in the program.”
A big reason Mount is the No. 2 team in the country and already owns a win over No. 1 Shattuck is the play of Cardilli, who was thrust onto the top scoring line when Quinnipiac commit Chris Pelosi left for junior hockey. Pelosi is flourishing in the USHL with goals in his first two games for the Sioux Falls Stampede.
Cardilli is also flourishing on a line that features four-year forward Jake Gutwirth and three-year standout Christian Venticinque. Cardilli already has a scholarship offer from the University of New Hampshire and he's also drawn interest from a few other top-end Hockey East programs. Even though he's from the midwest, Cardilli is looking to play his college hockey in the northeast.
“Our will to win is there and we have the skill to go with it, but we still are missing a few pieces,” Cardilli said. “For me, I want to be in the USHL next year, but whatever happens after I leave Mount is in my hands. I grew up as a Big Ten guy, but coming out East you see a different brand of hockey. I was a Big Ten kid growing up, but Hockey East has my heart right now. I love being by the ocean.”
Mount, which has won seven straight games since an ugly 4-3 loss to Culver Academy in the Prep Hockey Conference showcase last month, closes out pool play Saturday at 2 p.m. against the Colorado Rampage. If Mount wins that game, they will advance to Sunday afternoon's championship game at Providence College's Schneider Arena.
Mount is looking for its second straight tournament title after last season's team won the title and went on to win six tournaments, including the national title. Coventry defenseman Noah Mertz believes this season's team is built to follow up on last season's great run.
“I think things are going pretty well, we're rolling right now and we just need to keep it up,” said Mertz, who spent his freshman year at Bishop Hendricken. “The challenge for us is to be more consistent and we learned from that team last year is to play together. Right now, we're a great group of guys figuring out our way.”
Windy City only put one shot past senior goalie Michael Calabret and it came 9:55 into the opening period when Brenden Fields fed Marcus Fechko for a goal. The lead lasted until there was 1:44 left in the period. That's when Connor Gengle and East Greenwich's Gates Omicioli created a goal for Brown commit Pat Murphy.
Patrik Bruna fed Cardilli, who snapped a shot into the net from between the circles for a power-play goal in the second period. The visitors had chances to tie the game later in the period, but Calabret made a few point-blank saves.
“This is a special group that I have no doubt in my mind can win a national title likes those guys did,” Cardilli said. “We still need to work as a team more and when we do that, it's only up from here. We're slowly progressing as a new team. We want to be more physical and and show more will to the puck. If we do those things, there's no doubt in my mind we're the best team in the country.”
The hosts committed four penalties in the third period and at one point they had to deal with a five-on-three for two minutes. Calabret made three saves on the two-man disadvantage and Mount killed off the game with an insurance goal on a beautiful back door pass from Gutwirth to Nick Metelkin for a power-play goal with 3:51 left in the game.
