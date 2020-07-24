PAWTUCKET — The shoe proved to be on the other foot Friday night as Upper Deck Post 14 cruised to a mercy-rule 10-0 win over host Howard-Rogers at Max Read Field.
The same two R.I. Elite Baseball League clubs met as recently as Monday night with Ho-Ro staging a come-from-behind 4-3 win over Post 14. There was no drama in the rematch as Upper Deck jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the second inning and put up a five-spot in the fifth. It’s the second straight lopsided win for coach Matt Allard’s crew, which will take a 4-3 record into next week’s four-game slate.
“Offensively, we’re starting to get in a groove,” said Allard, a nod to UD’s 14-3 win over Scituate on Wednesday. “(Friday) was our seventh game of the year and it seems everyone is in midseason form.
“It took a couple of weeks after not seeing live pitching, but we’re swinging the bats well. Hopefully that continues next week and for the rest of the year.”
Kyle DeLuca was the key offensive catalyst, going 2-for-3 with an RBI triple that opened the scoring for Upper Deck. The player before him in the lineup, Randall Hien, went 2-for-3 with a walk and two stolen bases and two runs.
“DeLuca has been on fire and Randall, he struggled to start the year just like everyone else, but he’s coming around,” said Allard.
Howard Rogers dipped to 3-4. Their top performer was leadoff batter James Coleman, who went 2-for-2 with two stolen bases. He advanced to third base each time but was ultimately stranded.
“When he went to Tolman, he did track. Very fast player,” said Howard-Rogers assistant coach Cory Morel. “The first couple of games, he was lower in the order until we could see what he could do. Now, he’s got the green light when it comes stealing bases.”
Ben Hale improved to 3-0 on the mound for UD after turning in five scoreless innings. He struck out two and walked two before handing things off to Nick Croteau, who struck out the side in the sixth.
“He struggled early on, but he got stronger as the game went along,” said Allard about Hale. “Ben’s been great. He’s our ace and our horse. Every time we give him the ball, we feel that we’re going to win.”
