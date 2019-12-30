Longtime Woonsocket High cross-country/track coach George Briggs: Wasn’t way I wanted to leave Novans

WOONSOCKET — After 46 seasons of coaching the high school’s cross country and track programs, George Briggs is no longer affiliated with the Villa Novans.
A graduate of Woonsocket High (Class of ’63) and someone who taught for 35 years in the city’s school system, Briggs was informed this past summer that his services as a head coach who guided athletes during the fall, winter, and spring were no longer required.
To the 74-year-old, it was a premature ending that stems from district policies concerning retired personnel and coaching.
“I was thinking of maybe coaching one or two more years. I just wanted to leave gracefully without any fanfare,” said Briggs when reached Monday. “I look back at my 46 years with a lot of satisfaction. It was never about me. It was about my athletes and the privilege of coaching at the same high school that I graduated from.
“It just wasn’t the way I wanted to leave,” Briggs delved further before explaining the particulars surrounding the unexpected end of his Novan coaching tenure.
Since retiring from the classroom in 2008, Briggs has been forced to apply for all three coaching jobs – cross-country, indoor track, outdoor track – on a yearly basis. The seniority that had been built over three-plus decades as an educator had been forfeited, though Briggs rarely ran into any opposition when it came to throwing his name into Woonsocket’s athletic hat.
“There were some years where people would apply and talk to the principal and athletic director before backing off,” said Briggs. “That didn’t happen this past summer.”
One day in August after a workout with the cross-country team, Briggs received a phone call from Woonsocket Athletic Director Nancy Giordano. Marc Piette, a former Woonsocket football assistant coach who also serves as the school’s throwing coach, had applied for the cross-country position.
“I thought, ‘Okay, there goes that job, but at least I have indoor and outdoor,’” said Briggs.
In late October, Giordano said Piette – a Woonsocket teacher – put in an application to oversee the two track teams. It didn’t take Briggs long to realize the writing was on the wall.
“I just feel like I’ve been kicked out the back door. It’s a very touchy situation,” said Briggs. “It is what it is, but I think the system needs to be changed. There are a lot of other coaches in a similar situation. Once you retire from the classroom, it’s like they don’t want you anymore.
“How do you throw away all that experience?” Briggs added. “You just don’t do that to another coach. It’s not the way I wanted to leave. It really hurts.”
It was two years ago when Briggs saw Tom Kenwood bow out on his terms after leading the Cumberland High boys cross country, indoor track, and outdoor track after 43 years on the job. Briggs wasn’t looking for a retirement bash. All he wanted was the chance to exit with his head held high.
“I wasn’t looking for a banquet or a testimonial. That’s just not me,” said Briggs, who noted that Giordano was very supportive during this abrupt conclusion of a coaching career that started in 1973 with then-WHS head coach Ira Brown. “I didn’t have a leg to stand on because there’s not a thing I can do to change it. It’s a slap in the face, but it’s the way the system operates.”
A member of the R.I. Track Coaches Hall of Fame, Briggs was at the helm when Woonsocket captured the 1996 boys cross-country state title. Unquestionably, his best Novan athlete over the past decade had to be Kaylnn “K.K.” Pitts, who excelled in the high jump at state and regional levels before going on to compete at Division I Austin Peay.
“I wasn’t looking to coach until I was 90 years old, but the enthusiasm was still there,” said Briggs. “We’ve had a successful program.”
Asked if he has any desire to stay involved in the high-school cross-country/track community as a race official, Briggs said, “I talked to Tom Kenwood and that’s a strong possibility. As a track coach, you’ve got to officiate every meet anyway. It’s not a difficult job and is something I may seriously look into.”
