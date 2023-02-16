Looking back at Friar freshman Jayden Pierre's key shot against Creighton

PROVIDENCE – The two Friar players who joined coach Ed Cooley for Tuesday night's postgame media session proved more than deserving. Devin Carter was college basketball’s answer to Spiderman, swinging here and there and everywhere in-between on his way to providing lockdown defense along with a career-high 25 points in the 94-86 double-overtime win over fellow Big East contender Creighton.
Joining Carter was the Friars’ modern-day answer to Iron Man. Not since the days of Bryce Cotton has a Providence player logged 50 minutes in a single contest. That was the workload turned in by Bryce Hopkins on his way to finishing with 20 points and nine rebounds.
“These two guys, they set the tone for us,” said Cooley.
You could have made a case for postgame podium duty for Ed Croswell (14 points in 45 minutes) and Noah Locke (20 points on 8-of-14 shooting). The intention here is to shine the light on a player who arguably delivered the game’s biggest shot.
Setting the stage, PC trailed Creighton by three in the second half (53-50) when freshman Jayden Pierre connected from beyond the arc for a game-tying three. The aforementioned possession appeared to be going nowhere fast for the Friars before the ball landed in the hands of Pierre, who was stationed near the top of the key.
Here’s why Pierre’s basket should be remembered. Creighton scored on the previous possession to take a three-point lead and scored right after Pierre came through with a hoop that broke the 53-all tie with 12:18 left in regulation.
Had Pierre missed and Creighton converted on the ensuing possession, Providence would have been staring at a five- or six-point hole that would have loomed even larger considering the relatively close nature of Tuesday’s game before the Jays ran out of gas in the second overtime.
Usually, Cooley uses the postgame stage to extoll the importance surrounding a pivotal shot that either serves as a backbreaker or keeps the ship afloat. In the case of Pierre, his three helped keep Providence in the thick of things at a time when an empty possession on one side opened the door for the other team to stretch things out a bit.
“I thought it was a big basket. Having a young kid like that come into a game like this, it just tells you where you have to go,” said Cooley.
In one of those saying-but-not-actually-saying-it, read-between-the-lines remarks, what Cooley was inferring was that Pierre delivered at a critical point and helped lessen the sting from the off night that Jared Bynum endured – 1-of-9 from the field, 0-for-3 three from three in 34 minutes. Bynum did hand out six assists and converted all his free throws (6-of-6), yet finished with a plus/minus of minus-one.
Pierre’s three highlighted 10 productive minutes – 2-of-3 from the field, zero turnovers and a plus-three rating. For a player who’s seen his minutes go from one extreme to the other in Big East play – Pierre logged three minutes in last Saturday’s loss at St. John’s – the fact that he came through in a pivotal spot Tuesday night speaks to not getting caught up in details that are out of his control.
“For him to have the resilience and the attention …. he’s not playing a lot of heavy minutes,” said Cooley, “but you have to give him credit for dialing in. We’re going to need him as the season goes along.”
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
