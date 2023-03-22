Looking head what lies ahead for the Friars, per Joe Hassett

PROVIDENCE – It’s no secret that Joe Hassett wears his love for the Providence Friars on his sleeve. The former PC basketball great and current radio voice also believes that disaster isn’t imminent in the wake of Ed Cooley’s decision to become the head coach at Big East rival Georgetown.
“I’m a person who never says the sky is falling. What can we do to take advantage of this situation?” said Hassett when reached Tuesday.
Refering to the program that Cooley left behind, one that reached the NCAA Tournament seven times in his 12 years at the helm, Hassett shifted his focus to the new day dawning for the Friars.
“You look at the situation and it’s probably going to be a different style of basketball that we’re going to see moving forward,” said Hassett. “Who you hire is the most important thing. Facilities are very important, but we’ve had great coaches and been to Final Fours with no facilities. Now you have a practice facility [the on-campus Ruane Friar Development Center] that [current athletic director] Steve Napolillo did a great job raising the money for. You have the financial backing to do charter flights [to away games]. All the tools are there. You’re in a great basketball conference and in an area where basketball is first and foremost.”
Those words from a well-respected figure within Friar hoop circles lend credence to the belief that Cooley’s successor will be inheriting an operation where all the new coach has to do is turn the key. Where the program stands today is a far cry from the one that was handed to Cooley in March 2011.
“When you look at the whole picture, it’s a great setup,” said Hassett. “If I’m a coach looking for a job that I want to upgrade myself to, look at what Cooley did. He came from Fairfield and did a good job at Providence College.
“Now, we’re talking about a good job. Everyone is paying attention to detail and basketball is the most important sport,” Hassett added. “If you get the right guy there, it will be successful. That’s the bottom line.”
Asked about qualities he would like to see in the next Friar head coach, Hassett stressed the importance of assembling a roster that wins over the fanbase.
“The new coach is going to love the fact that Providence has 10,000-plus season ticket holders,” he said. “All you have to do is put a product out there where the guys play hard for 40 minutes every game … diving on the floor for loose balls. If you win the game, they love it. If you lose the game and gave 100 percent, they respect that. Nobody wins every game, but if you go out there and play your guts out, people are going to give you respect and cut you some slack even if you lose the game.
“Growing up here, I know that if you don’t play hard at Providence, people have a problem with it,” Hassett added. “If you play hard, no one is going to have a problem. That’s the kind of coach you want, someone who’s going to come in and work hard and have his team prepared to play hard every night.”
On the subject of roster makeup, Hassett weighed in on the current players who remain in the fold – at least for now. Naturally, retaining Bryce Hopkins and Devin Carter remains a high priority, yet Hassett threw out three names who he hopes don’t decide to jump into the transfer portal.
“I think Jayden Pierre is a terrific basketball player. I would have loved to have seen him play more minutes last year. He’s the type of player who makes his teammates better. He’s a good floor general and has a good knack as a point guard,” said Hassett. “I also like Corey Floyd. Whether he was out there for one minute, eight minutes, or 15 minutes, he did a good job. He never had a bad game. I admire that. It’s tough to sit there for 15 minutes in the first half and be productive. He’s a good talent. He can hit the outside shot and is physical. If you can keep Jayden and Corey in the backcourt, that’s a great nucleus to build around.”
As for the third Friar who Hassett hopes decides to stay, he spoke highly of big man Rafael Castro.
“He has a ton of talent, but he’s like a baby colt. He doesn’t know how to play yet because he hasn’t been in enough games,” said Hassett. “He can play. He just needs minutes.
“If those guys stay around and the offense is more wide open … that’s a pretty good team and you can build around the portal,” Hassett delved further, “but if guys are leaving, there are plenty of guys out there who could say, ‘If I go to Providence, I can play right away.’ There are going to be 2,000 guys in the transfer portal. I’m sure a few of them can play.”
