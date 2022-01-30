Looming return of Reeves prompts questions regarding Friar lineup

PROVIDENCE – Similar to Bill Belichick’s cryptic answers that are par for the course whenever the Patriots coach provides a non-answer concerning an injury update to a player, Ed Cooley likes to play things close to the vest when asked for a medical update about one of his Friars.
“He’s doing fine” or “he’s getting close” are the soundbites you’ll typically receive upon directing a question to the coach about how Player X is progressing. Once in a while, you’ll receive a “he’s nowhere close” from Cooley only to learn later on that the player in question is trending in the right direction as it relates to on-court availability.
That brings us to this past Friday afternoon at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center for PC’s pre-blizzard practice in preparation for Sunday’s 12:30 p.m. tipoff against Marquette. For the millionth time since A.J. Reeves exited the New Year’s Day game against DePaul with a finger injury, someone in the media asked Cooley about how the senior sharpshooter is coming along.
Let’s just say Cooley’s answer concerning Reeves was a stark deviation from the script that Belichick normally swears by … we’ll be sure to get you a copy of the injury report.
“He’s going to practice today. It’ll be his first practice since [before the aforementioned DePaul game],” said Cooley. “We’ll get a good look at him. I’m excited to see where he’s at.”
Okay, then.
Reeves could discard the “DNP” tag and return to Providence’s lineup versus Marquette after missing the past five games. Maybe Cooley decides that playing a game after two practices isn’t a sufficient amount of time after being on ice these past four weeks.
For now, let’s read between the tea leaves regarding Cooley’s quote off Reeves practicing Friday. It sure sounded like a vote of confidence that Reeves will be back sooner rather than later.
Question is, how do you incorporate an important player back into the lineup when things have been sizzling lately? Whose minutes do you cut? Do you make a change to the starting lineup? All are important questions to ponder as Reeves trends in the direction of getting back out there.
The return Reeves changes PC’s style with respect to offensive synergy and continuity. Regardless of whether he’s feeling it or struggling with his touch, Reeves commands attention because of his reputation as a shooter who can heat up in a hurry – see the first half of the Dec. 18 win at UConn. His mere presence allows for better floor spacing that on the surface would prove a boon to a big man of Nate Watson’s ilk.
If you’re Cooley and his staff, do you ponder the idea of having Reeves come off the bench for now? In Jared Bynum, the blueprint of easing a player back into the fray after missing time due to injury is one that’s proven its weight in gold. The ankle injury that cost Bynum four games has given way to a reserve role that in turn has led Cooley to anoint the junior guard as a gamechanger on several occasions in recent weeks .
After an eight-game stretch that’s seen Bynum make seven appearances as a reserve, perhaps the time has come for PC to re-insert him back into the starting lineup. It’s a move that would open the door for Reeves to check in at some point after the opening tap and allow Cooley to continue to feature a strong scoring option among the non-starting group.
“He’ll be a welcomed sight once we get him back,” said Cooley about Reeves during a Jan. 18 Zoom call with the media.
From there, how Providence plans to feature Reeves figures to be a fascinating study in role allocation.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
