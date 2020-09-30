CUMBERLAND — Taking over a Division I boys soccer program during a pandemic and a delayed start to the season doesn’t seem ideal, but that isn’t a concern for new Cumberland coach Larry Lopes and his assistant – and son – Trevor.
Lopes, who was a standout player for the Clippers more than three decades ago, knows most of the Clippers’ upperclassmen because he coached them during the club season at Lusitana FC. He’s also been a fixture at Clipper games even after Trevor graduated six years ago.
“It was hard at the beginning because we started with 65 kids and it was tough to break it down to two groups [varsity and junior varsity], but we now have 45 kids,” Lopes said prior to Wednesday’s practice at Tucker Field. “For me it wasn’t as hard as I anticipated because I coached a lot of the older kids in club and some of the younger kids also play at the club. I have a good vision of what I was looking for.
“There are kids who came from Bruno [United], CSP [Cumberland Select Program] and Bayside. There’s a mix from everywhere, but I’ve known most of these kids since they were very young.”
While Cumberland has experienced plenty of Division I success on the girls side – a pair of appeanrces in the state final in the last five seasons – the same can’t be said on the boys side. Even though Cumberland continues to churn out so many quality players, the Clippers have only finished over .500 once in the last eight seasons.
And, the team’s only playoff win in the last seven seasons was a 3-1 victory over North Kingstown in the 2016 preliminary round. The win was following up by a 4-0 defeat to La Salle Lopes understands the pressure because his brother John spent over two decades in the job he has now.
“My oldest brother, John, coached here for 21 years and he had his philosophy, which is a little different from mine,” Lopes said. “I tend to be more of a players’ coach and he was a little tougher. I tend to let them know about the good things and the mistakes. I’m hoping that style of coaching plus some fresh ideas from Trevor will get us to the next level.”
Lopes, who replaced current Mount St. Charles assistant Justin Resendes, asked the players prior to the first practice two weeks ago what their goal was this season. To a man, the Clippers all said they want to deliver the program its first state title.
Even though the goal is admirable, Lopes was quick to set more modest milestones.
“I told them they can’t be state champs right now because they were 3-7-5 last year,” Lopes said. “The first goal has to be better than last year. Our first step – and we’re only playing 10 total games because of the four non-league games – is to win four or five of the games that count. If we do that we’ll be at the top of the table. The next goal, if there is a playoff season, is then to try to reach the finals.”
The toughest challenge Lopes faces is replacing all-New England goalie Jake Reed. Ben Yost, who worked with Lopes for the last two seasons at Lusitana and junior Andrew Farley are battling to start the opening game against Central next Saturday. The first league game is two days later at home against Barrington.
Lopes said the biggest change he’s making to what Resendes did is playing three central defenders with athletic wingbacks motoring up the sidelines. Senior Cooper Costa, who has the most varsity experience on the team, and senior Nick Soares form the core of the defense.
The younger Lopes, who played wingback for two seasons at St. Joseph’s College in Maine, will control the defense. Lopes coached a season at St. Joseph’s under current University of Vermont assistant Adrian Dubois before returning to the Ocean State.
“We want to be more possession based and attack with wingbacks and that’s where Trevor is important because that’s the position he played in college a lot,” Lopes said. “We’re going to play a 3-1-4-2 to start, but we’ll change to a 4-4-2 or a 3-5-2 based on the situation late in the game. Before our first game, we’re going to practice different late-game situations.”
Sophomore Braeden LeClair will play the No. 10 role – which is the link player between the midfielders and the forwards. Scoring goals, which has held the Clippers back in recent seasons, will be up to three untested upperclassmen. Seniors Jake Murphy and Jake Provoyeur and junior Ryan Ledoux are battling for two starting spots.
“One of the things when I talked to [Resendes] was they didn’t have someone who could finish all the time,” Lopes said. “We’re trying to find that finisher in practice. So far during this training camp, those three kids have shown a knack for the net, I just hope it translates to the regular season when we have these opportunities.”
The Clippers will face plenty of their neighbors this season starting with Central Falls’ visit to Tucker Field for the fourth straight season on Oct. 17. Cumberland goes to the McKinnon-Alves Complex on Oct. 24 to face last season’s state runner-up, Tolman, and returns to Pawtucket to face Division III champion St. Raphael on Nov. 14 to finish the regular season.
