WOONSOCKET – On Friday, Oct. 4, Woonsocket High senior Jaylan Lopez decided he had enough.
He and his fellow Villa Novans had just sustained an embarrassingly-uninspired 41-19 Division II-A loss to East Greenwich, so – even before they left the Carcieri Field complex – Lopez delivered a few choice words to his teammates.
He had outstanding reason, as Woonsocket had dropped four straight by a combined score of 110-44.
“He said he was fed up, and he talked about how we were playing like garbage, weren’t playing up to our potential,” stated senior tight end/defensive end Corey Brown, one of the team leaders, of its horrible start. “He told us we needed to practice better, focus when we’re watching film, concentrate, even care more.
“He wasn’t screaming, he was just talking, but he got his point across. Jaylan doesn’t usually say much.”
Noted senior captain/left guard Angel Benzant: “That was an eye-opener because he’s always pretty quiet. I remember he said we were better than this, and he knew we all could play better. We needed to be more disciplined.”
Not so surprisingly, Lopez’s calling out worked. Since that date, the Novans have notched six straight wins, the last a wild 7-6 D-II semifinal decision over those same Avengers on the same turf last Saturday, and now find themselves in a second consecutive Division II Super Bowl.
Woonsocket (6-4 overall), the third-ranked squad from II-A, will face Mount Pleasant, ironically the same seed from “B,” for the D-II crown at high noon Sunday at Cranston Stadium.
While Lopez provided a much-needed spirit boost to his club, so did the return of several injured players (and those out for failure to achieve academic standards), according to head coach Charlie Bibeault.
“The reason for the rotten start, I think, were all of the injuries, and we had some kids doing some knucklehead things,” he stated seriously. “We had to clean that up with disciplinary actions. I don’t think we were in our own heads; I don’t think we had a Super Bowl hangover. It was mostly injuries and stupidity.
“They learned early on, if they were going to screw around, they were going to get benched. They didn’t like that.”
Bibeault also was adamant his Novans indicated wouldn’t be in this position now if not for the presence of Brown and Benzant on the defensive line.
“What makes Corey so good? A lot of things, like strength, speed, his football IQ and he’s fundamentally sound,” he said of the talented tight end/tackle/defensive end. “His first step is extremely explosive, and when your first step is that quick and you’re late, you’re already out of the play.
“He’s the strongest player on the field every game we play,” he added. “He’s been extremely important to our success the last six weeks or so. He shuts down the whole side, and he takes double-teams all the time because he’s so effective. If we didn’t have him, there’s no way we’d be here. He’s what makes us go; he’s our battery, he’s our muscle. When he stops going, everybody’s off.”
As for Benzant?
“He’s our rock,” he grinned. “We feel like any time we need a yard, we can run behind him. And if we need a stop, he can make it for us. The kid just owns the trenches. Honestly, watching his highlight film last year was more entertaining than watching (star running back) Emmanuel Gomes’ film.
“This guy drives people 20 yards off the ball, and he never stops until the whistle blows. He’s just relentless.”
Apparently, Bibeault isn’t alone in his assessments, as both were chosen All-State first-team picks at their respective positions.
Since Benzant is a left guard, Bibeault has no statistics to define his worth, but Brown does on the other side of the pigskin. In 10 games this fall, he’s amassed 69 tackles (second on the team only behind senior captain/middle linebacker Hayden Depault) and 13 sacks (good for second in the state).
He’s also forced three fumbles and recovered three more.
The young mentor explained he had to move Brown from tight end to right offensive tackle after senior Timmy Wolter suffered a broken collarbone in the Novans’ first practice in August.
“I had to change my number from 4 to 54, and that bothered me,” Brown said shyly. “Moving to tackle? Not at all. I wanted to do anything I could to help the team.”
When asked how he felt about the horrendous start, he thought a moment, then responded, “Well, we had lost some players because of grades, and we had two starting “O-linemen’ out hurt, Timmy and (senior captain) Jesse Houle. We were just out of synch. We weren’t playing well, but Jaylan’s speech really helped spark us.
“It feels great to go back to the Super Bowl for the second straight year,” he added of WHS’ 37-13 win last November, “This is more satisfying because now I’m a senior, but also because of how we started off. Early on, we never thought we’d get here. To win again, it would mean everything.”
Stated Benzant, who rotates in at defensive tackle: “It’s awesome we’re going back. It just shows we’re all really close and that we have a good program, that we can overcome adversity. We played the top-ranked teams in our division and we made it back to the Super Bowl, so that’s really satisfying.”
As for battling the Kilties, Benzant has his own ideas.
“They’re really big and really fast, so if you’re going to try to beat them, you have to stop the run,” said Benzant, referencing All-State senior center/defensive tackle Jevon Blackburn, lightning-quick senior back Fred Mallay and sophomore quarterback Duce Addison, to name a few.
“What impresses me is their speed; they’ve got it at every position,” he added. “If Mallay finds a hole and hits it, it’s pretty much impossible to catch him, and their QB is mobile in the pocket. He can get out of sticky situations with his legs, so we’re going to have to be really disciplined.
“We also can’t have penalties or turn the ball over,” he added. “We really want to win this. This would mean the world to us as seniors. We want to finish (our final campaign) with a bang!”
