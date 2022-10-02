"Loyal" Brian Hoyer gets another opportunity to lead the Patriots

FOXBORO – In the eyes of the man who coached Brian Hoyer in high school, you’ll find two specific reasons why his former pupil has engineered an NFL career that’s now 13 seasons strong.
“His will and knowledge of the game have won the day here,” said Chuck Kyle, who’s approaching the goal line of a 40-year career as head coach at St. Ignatius High School, located in Cleveland.
Stepping into the breach in place of the injured Mac Jones is Hoyer, who is ready to go as New England’s QB1 for Sunday’s game at Green Bay. It’ll be start No. 40 in a pro career that has seen Hoyer serve as loyal soldier who gives off a super calm vibe. We’re talking about someone who on the surface accepted his role to be the understudy all while mentally preparing that his moment in the sun can come as quickly as the exchange between the center and the quarterback.
Reached one night last week, Kyle referred to one of the virtues imparted upon Hoyer while a student at St. Ignatius.
“The understanding of how you can help your team. You’re on the scout team, but you’re so important to this team,” said Kyle. “He’s having a great experience. What he’s been able to witness is amazing. He uses his God-given talents the best he possibly can and can put the Patriots in a situation where they can win a game. He can do it.”
Asked if Hoyer’s mind is his best weapon at this stage of his career, Kyle quickly replied in the affirmative.
“If you’re a pro football player, that means you have talent. Here’s a guy who wasn’t even drafted. The talent evaluators say he’s good, but it’s their job to wonder if this is a long-term possibility,” said Kyle. “Would he be in the league for 13 years without his mental approach to the game? He wouldn’t, and that’s the truth.”
For Hoyer to receive an opportunity to start on an NFL Sunday with historic Lambeau Field serving as the backdrop, Kyle can confidently speak for others at St. Ignatius. Everyone at the school is thrilled to see the cards shuffled in a way that resulted in the number five – the number worn by Hoyer – being pulled from the deck.
“He’s a down-to-earth guy who’s willing to roll up his sleeves and go to work,” said Kyle. “He gets this opportunity and it shows that people have faith in him … his teammates and coaches. That is so rewarding.”
Hoyer was St. Ignatius’ starting quarterback during his junior and senior seasons.
“He was also a very good baseball player – a successful pitcher. By the time he was a junior, he figured out that football was going to be his best route [in terms of playing in college], but we love guys who play multiple sports,” said Kyle. “He was talented but was a great kid to work with and a great student of the game. He loved to learn. It was very enjoyable to coach him. By the time he was a senior, you’re saying to yourself, ‘We have an assistant coach on the field.’ That made coaching a lot easier, but he also had a sense of humor and kept a great attitude.”
Whenever the day comes when Hoyer decides to walk away, it will potentially mark the kickoff of a new football journey that Kyle believes will suit him perfectly.
“To continue in football as an offensive coordinator, he would be fantastic,” said Kyle.
As for Sunday’s task, Kyle wants Patriots fans to know that their favorite team is in good hands with Hoyer at the controls.
“He’s become a wily old pro,” said Kyle. “He can handle this. He can figure it out.”
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.