Make it three straight state titles for Upper Deck Post 14

CRANSTON – Just call ‘em state champs … again.
Upper Deck Post 14 kept a firm handle on the program’s dynasty Friday night, sweeping top seed Gershkoff Auburn 20 to capture the 19-20 R.I. Elite Baseball League championship. Upper Deck won the first game 6-0 and walked it off in the second game as Addison Kopack drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the eighth inning at Cranston Stadium.
Shane Calabro was the choice for finals MVP.
The state title is the third straight for Upper Deck, the previous two coming under American Legion rules and regulations. The 2020 Legion season was canceled due to COVID-19.
Seeded second, Upper Deck closed the 2020 season with a 14-4 record.
